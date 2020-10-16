e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 16, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Science / For the first time, superconductivity achieved at room temperature

For the first time, superconductivity achieved at room temperature

The hydrogen, carbon and sulphur compound operates as a superconductor at up to 15 degrees Celsius, as reported by Quanta Magazine and the BBC. The findings have been reported in detail in the popular journal Nature.

science Updated: Oct 16, 2020, 08:11 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
A magnet floats above a superconductor cooled with liquid nitrogen.
A magnet floats above a superconductor cooled with liquid nitrogen.(University of Rochester)
         

In a major milestone for science, a group of physicists at the University of Rochester in New York have discovered a material that can efficiently conduct electricity at room temperature.

The hydrogen, carbon and sulphur compound operates as a superconductor at up to 15 degrees Celsius, as reported by Quanta Magazine and the BBC. The findings have been reported in detail in the popular journal Nature.

The BBC quotes Dr Ranga Dias, from the University of Rochester, as saying, “Because of the limits of low temperature, materials with such extraordinary properties have not quite transformed the world in the way that many might have imagined.

“However, our discovery will break down these barriers and open the door to many potential applications.”

The scientists behind the phenomenal discovery call it a massive leap in a pursuit that has lasted more than 100 years.

“This is the first time we can really claim that room temperature superconductivity has been found,” Ion Errea, a condensed matter theorist at the University of the Basque Country in Spain who was not involved in the work, was quoted as saying by Quanta. The magazine also quoted Chris Pickard, a materials scientist at the University of Cambridge, as remarking, “It’s clearly a landmark. That’s a chilly room, maybe a British Victorian cottage.”

tags
top news
Imran Khan window dresses Pak record on terror, gets groups to change tactics
Imran Khan window dresses Pak record on terror, gets groups to change tactics
CBI, US authorities crack down on fraud scheme targeting American senior citizens
CBI, US authorities crack down on fraud scheme targeting American senior citizens
Centre plans to enrol 250 million migrants through its portal
Centre plans to enrol 250 million migrants through its portal
Remdesivir, HCQ have little or no effect in Covid-19 treatment: WHO
Remdesivir, HCQ have little or no effect in Covid-19 treatment: WHO
India has one of lowest Covid-19 deaths per mn population globally: Govt
India has one of lowest Covid-19 deaths per mn population globally: Govt
A Covid-19 twist in Delhi’s fight against bad air?
A Covid-19 twist in Delhi’s fight against bad air?
UP Dalit teen’s body found with limbs tied, kin allege rape
UP Dalit teen’s body found with limbs tied, kin allege rape
‘ABD better than Kohli, Smith, Kane, Babar and Joe Root’
‘ABD better than Kohli, Smith, Kane, Babar and Joe Root’
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Assembly ElectionsIndia Covid 19 TallyBigg Boss 14Covid-19 vaccineRCB vs KXIP Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In