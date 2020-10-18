e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 18, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Science / India’s daily Covid-19 caseload drops; EU, US see record rise

India’s daily Covid-19 caseload drops; EU, US see record rise

While the death toll in the US has reached 223,644, India has recorded 114,031 deaths so far followed by Russia where there have been 153,229 fatalities and Mexico, which has recorded 85,285 deaths.

science Updated: Oct 18, 2020, 12:01 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shankhyaneel Sarkar
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shankhyaneel Sarkar
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
A man reacts as a healthcare worker collects a swab sample at a testing centre, in New Delhi.
A man reacts as a healthcare worker collects a swab sample at a testing centre, in New Delhi.(REUTERS)
         

As the United States and the European Union continue to register a record number of daily cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), India has seen a fall in those numbers this week. Data from worldometer shows that the US has reported a higher number of daily Covid-19 cases compared to India and Russia over the last two days.

In terms of deaths related to the coronavirus disease, the US recorded more fatalities than India followed by Brazil and Mexico in the last two days. While the death toll in the US has reached 223,644, India has recorded 114,031 deaths so far followed by Russia where there have been 153,229 fatalities and Mexico, which has recorded 85,285 deaths.

In India, active cases have remained below 800,000 throughout last week. India’s health ministry has attributed the fall in Covid-19 cases to the increased testing across the nation. It said in a tweet, “India has exponentially scaled up its TESTING capacity from one in January to more than 9.32 cr at present. The very high testing has resulted in the continuous falling POSITIVITY RATE. It has now fallen below 8%.”

According to the health ministry’s website, 970,173 people have been tested in the last 24 hours. “Very comprehensive testing has thus worked as a highly effective tool to curb the spread of #COVID19 infection. It also leads to early identification, prompt isolation & effective treatment of #COVID19 cases, and eventual low Fatality Rate,” the ministry said.

Across the US, several states have recorded the highest daily spike in Covid-19 cases in the last two months. Rural counties in Wisconsin, North Dakota, South Dakota and Montana saw huge spikes over the last two weeks according to data from the Johns Hopkins University accessed by Associated Press.

Belgium, the Netherlands, Czech Republic, Germany and Russia have also registered the highest number of Covid-19 cases since the outbreak of the pandemic. While Madrid remained under partial lockdown as cases rose for the last two weeks, France imposed a night curfew from Saturday onwards.

Experts believe the US and nations of the European Union could be facing a second wave of coronavirus disease cases.

tags
top news
BrahMos missile test fired from Indian Navy’s stealth destroyer hits bull’s eye
BrahMos missile test fired from Indian Navy’s stealth destroyer hits bull’s eye
India-China prepare for 8th round of military commanders’ talks next week
India-China prepare for 8th round of military commanders’ talks next week
Schools, metro trains to resume in these states from Oct 19. Check SOP
Schools, metro trains to resume in these states from Oct 19. Check SOP
India’s daily Covid-19 caseload drops; EU, US see record rise
India’s daily Covid-19 caseload drops; EU, US see record rise
Women’s March to protest Trump administration’s nomination to Supreme Court
Women’s March to protest Trump administration’s nomination to Supreme Court
Pradhan of Mulayam’s village and childhood friend dies after 48-year reign
Pradhan of Mulayam’s village and childhood friend dies after 48-year reign
‘He went out & didn’t come back’: Dhoni on why he gave last over to Jadeja
‘He went out & didn’t come back’: Dhoni on why he gave last over to Jadeja
Navratri 2020: Amit Shah offers prayers at Bahuchara Mata temple in Gujarat
Navratri 2020: Amit Shah offers prayers at Bahuchara Mata temple in Gujarat
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Assembly ElectionsIndia Covid 19 TallyBigg Boss 14IPL 2020MI vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In