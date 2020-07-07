‘Last night fireworks’: Astronauts capture photos of comet NEOWISE from space

science

This weekend was a treat for astronomy lovers as the lucky ones managed to observe a comet streaking across the sky.

Dubbed Comet C/2020 F3 or NEOWISE, it was captured and shared by many including astronauts aboard the International Space Station (ISS).

NASA astronaut Bob Behnken took pictures of NEOWISE as it came into the view of earth and tweeted them from ISS,describing them as “last night’s fireworks”.

“Last night’s fireworks, for real. Because Science,” said Behnken’s tweet which was a collage of four pictures showing the comet shining bright near the glowing curve of Earth.

Behnken’s ISS colleague, Roscosomos cosmonaut Ivan Vagner, too, shared NEOWISE’s images, calling them “the brightest comet seen over the last seven years.”

During the next revolution I tried to capture the C/2020 F3 (NEOWISE) comet a bit closer, the brightest one over the last 7 years.



Its tail is quite clearly visible from the @Space_Station!#ISS #comet #NEOWISE pic.twitter.com/FnWkCummD6 — Ivan Vagner (@ivan_mks63) July 4, 2020

Down below on Earth, many skywatchers also shared their images of the comet. Astrophotographer Kerry-Ann Lecky Hepburn shared a stunning shot over the Toronto skyline.

Comet NEOWISE and the city of Toronto, Ontario, Canada 🍁! I was up really early for this shot. It's not often that we get the opportunity to see or photograph a comet of this brightness and with a tail. I hope you like it!🤩 https://t.co/BFyxFFw2DE pic.twitter.com/sGZBiEVryM — Kerry LH💫 (@weatherandsky) July 5, 2020

The comet was discovered by NASA’s Near Earth Asteroid Wide-field Infrared Survey Explorer (NEOWISE) spacecraft on March 27, according to Astronomy dot com.

At the moment, one needs a good pair of binoculars to catch sight of Comet NEOWISE in most locations. But it should dazzle throughout July surrounding its closest approach to Earth, which occurs on July 22, according to an article in Space dot com.