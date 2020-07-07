e-paper
Home / Science / ‘Last night fireworks’: Astronauts capture photos of comet NEOWISE from space

‘Last night fireworks’: Astronauts capture photos of comet NEOWISE from space

NASA astronaut Bob Behnken took pictures of Neowise as it came into the view of earth and tweeted them from ISS,describing them as “last night’s fireworks”.

Updated: Jul 07, 2020 16:28 IST
Edited by Anubha Rohatgi
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Russian cosmonaut Ivan Vagner shared this photo of Comet NEOWISE which he captured from International Space Station.
This weekend was a treat for astronomy lovers as the lucky ones managed to observe a comet streaking across the sky.

Dubbed Comet C/2020 F3 or NEOWISE, it was captured and shared by many including astronauts aboard the International Space Station (ISS).

NASA astronaut Bob Behnken took pictures of NEOWISE as it came into the view of earth and tweeted them from ISS,describing them as “last night’s fireworks”.

“Last night’s fireworks, for real. Because Science,” said Behnken’s tweet which was a collage of four pictures showing the comet shining bright near the glowing curve of Earth.

 

Behnken’s ISS colleague, Roscosomos cosmonaut Ivan Vagner, too, shared NEOWISE’s images, calling them “the brightest comet seen over the last seven years.”

 

Down below on Earth, many skywatchers also shared their images of the comet. Astrophotographer Kerry-Ann Lecky Hepburn shared a stunning shot over the Toronto skyline.

 

The comet was discovered by NASA’s Near Earth Asteroid Wide-field Infrared Survey Explorer (NEOWISE) spacecraft on March 27, according to Astronomy dot com.

At the moment, one needs a good pair of binoculars to catch sight of Comet NEOWISE in most locations. But it should dazzle throughout July surrounding its closest approach to Earth, which occurs on July 22, according to an article in Space dot com.

