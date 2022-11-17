Nasa's Orion, on its way to Moon, shares first images of Earth from space

Nasa's Orion spacecraft, designed to "carry humans to Moons and beyond" shared, sent first images from space hours after its thunderous launch on space agency's mightiest rocket in a dress rehearsal for astronaut flights. In a video clip shared by Nasa, planet Earth can be seen from space as Orion journeys to the Moon. Orion was 9.5 hours into the 25.5-day test flight when the views of planet Earth of captured by the space capsule.

New views of planet Earth from @NASA_Orion as #Artemis I journeys to the Moon. Orion is 9.5 hours into a 25.5-day test flight. pic.twitter.com/CBaA4ZOK4X — NASA (@NASA) November 16, 2022

Nasa's Space Launch System (SLS) rocket blasted off on its debut flight with three test dummies aboard on Wednesday, bringing the US a big step closer to putting astronauts back on the lunar surface for the first time since the end of the Apollo program 50 years ago. In less than two hours into the flight, the Orion capsule perched on top of SLS busted out of Earth's orbit toward the moon.

“What an incredible sight to see Nasa’s Space Launch System rocket and Orion spacecraft launch together for the first time. This uncrewed flight test will push Orion to the limits in the rigors of deep space, helping us prepare for human exploration on the Moon and, ultimately, Mars,” said Nasa Administrator Bill Nelson.

Orion is scheduled to make its closest approach to the vicinity of the Moon on November 21. After coming within 130 km of the moon, the capsule will enter a far-flung orbit stretching about 64,000 km beyond.

Through Artemis missions, Nasa will land the first woman and the first person of color on the surface of the Moon, paving the way for a long-term lunar presence and serving as a steppingstone for astronauts on the way to Mars.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered. ...view detail