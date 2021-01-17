IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Science / Researchers find how cancer can be killed by body's own immune system
Immunotherapies are cancer drugs that essentially block the "don't-eat-me" signal coming from cancer and allow the immune-system to kill it. (Representative Image)(ANI)
Immunotherapies are cancer drugs that essentially block the "don't-eat-me" signal coming from cancer and allow the immune-system to kill it. (Representative Image)(ANI)
science

Researchers find how cancer can be killed by body's own immune system

In a previous study, scientists at the Cancer Research Center and the University of Missouri developed a genetically distinct and non-toxic strain of salmonella called CRC2631 to select and kill cancer cells.
READ FULL STORY
ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 03:12 PM IST

A new way to help the body's immune system get past that deception and destroy cancer, has been found by a University of Missouri researcher.

"Normally, your body's immune cells are constantly on patrol to identify and destroy foreign entities in the body," said Yves Chabu, an assistant professor in the Division of Biological Sciences.

"Normal cells put up a 'don't-eat-me' molecular flag that is recognized by immune cells, thereby preventing the destruction of normal tissues. But some cancers have also developed the ability to mimic normal cells and produce this 'don't eat me' signal. As a consequence, the immune system fails to recognise cancer as a defective tissue and leaves it alone, which is bad news for the patient," added Chabu.

Immunotherapies are cancer drugs that essentially block the "don't-eat-me" signal coming from cancer and allow the immune-system to kill it.

Chabu, whose appointment is in the College of Arts and Science, said while these immunotherapies work for certain types of cancers, prostate cancer is highly immunosuppressive, meaning the cancer's physical and molecular environments simply overpower the body's immune system.

But Chabu might have unlocked a solution with help from a more than 50-year-old strain of bacteria.

"Cancers are different in one individual to the next, even when they affect the same tissue. These interpersonal differences contribute to whether or not a particular therapy will effectively kill the cancer and help the patient. The bacteria itself is genetically pliable, therefore it can be genetically modified to overcome patient-specific therapeutic limits," Chabu said.

"Imagine a patient whose cancer isn't responding to traditional therapies and has no other treatment options. One can envision genetically modifying the bacteria such that it can unload therapeutics that specifically exploit that cancer's unique vulnerabilities and kill it," added Chabu.

In a previous study, scientists at the Cancer Research Center and the University of Missouri developed a genetically distinct and non-toxic strain of salmonella called CRC2631 to select and kill cancer cells.

CRC2631 was derived from another strain of salmonella that had been stored at room temperature for more than half a century. Now, scientists like Chabu are demonstrating the ability for CRC2631, which enthusiastically targets cancerous tumours, to be used to unleash the body's immune-system against prostate cancer.

"Because CRC2631 preferentially colonises tumour cells, the effect is mainly localized to the tumour. The use of CRC2631 to design and deliver patient-tailored therapeutics foretells potential in precision medicine, or the ability to tailor a treatment to a specific patient," Chabu said.

Highlighting the promise of personalised health care and the impact of large-scale interdisciplinary collaboration, the University of Missouri System's NextGen Precision Health initiative is bringing together innovators from across the system's four research universities in pursuit of life-changing precision health advancements.

It's a collaborative effort to leverage the strengths of Mizzou and entire UM System toward a better future for Missouri's health. An important part of the initiative is the construction of the new NextGen Precision Health building, which will expand collaboration between researchers, clinicians and industry leaders in a state-of-the-art research facility. (ANI)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
cancer study
app
Close
e-paper
Immunotherapies are cancer drugs that essentially block the "don't-eat-me" signal coming from cancer and allow the immune-system to kill it. (Representative Image)(ANI)
Immunotherapies are cancer drugs that essentially block the "don't-eat-me" signal coming from cancer and allow the immune-system to kill it. (Representative Image)(ANI)
science

Researchers find how cancer can be killed by body's own immune system

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 03:12 PM IST
In a previous study, scientists at the Cancer Research Center and the University of Missouri developed a genetically distinct and non-toxic strain of salmonella called CRC2631 to select and kill cancer cells.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Painters refurbish the NASA logo on the Vehicle Assembly Building at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida.(AFP)
Painters refurbish the NASA logo on the Vehicle Assembly Building at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida.(AFP)
science

NASA test of mega Moon rocket engines cut short

AFP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 12:54 PM IST
  • Despite being cut short, NASA said the test of the RS-25 engines had provided valuable information for the planned missions.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Space Launch System's hot fire test, expected to begin at 5 pm(@NASA/Twitter )
Space Launch System's hot fire test, expected to begin at 5 pm(@NASA/Twitter )
science

NASA's Boeing moon rocket set for 'once-in-a-generation' ground test

Reuters, Washington
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 07:33 PM IST
The expendable super heavy-lift SLS is three years behind schedule and nearly $3 billion over budget.
READ FULL STORY
Close
An innovative way to learn about the elements of the periodic table has been introduced through a study led by researchers of American Chemical Society (ACS).(ANI)
An innovative way to learn about the elements of the periodic table has been introduced through a study led by researchers of American Chemical Society (ACS).(ANI)
science

Scientists introduce new twist to learning periodic table

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 05:09 PM IST
An innovative way to learn about the elements of the periodic table has been introduced through a study led by researchers of American Chemical Society (ACS).
READ FULL STORY
Close
Scientists studying the body's natural defenses against bacterial infection have identified a nutrient, taurine that helps the gut recall prior infections and kill invading bacteria, such as Klebsiella pneumoniae (Kpn).(ANI)
Scientists studying the body's natural defenses against bacterial infection have identified a nutrient, taurine that helps the gut recall prior infections and kill invading bacteria, such as Klebsiella pneumoniae (Kpn).(ANI)
science

Scientists identify nutrient that helps prevent bacterial infection

ANI
UPDATED ON JAN 16, 2021 04:10 PM IST
Scientists studying the body's natural defenses against bacterial infection have identified a nutrient, taurine that helps the gut recall prior infections and kill invading bacteria, such as Klebsiella pneumoniae (Kpn).
READ FULL STORY
Close
The faculty of health and medical sciences from the University of Copenhagen have developed a ground-breaking technique that can assist to disentangle the secrets of the human intestinal microbes.(ANI)
The faculty of health and medical sciences from the University of Copenhagen have developed a ground-breaking technique that can assist to disentangle the secrets of the human intestinal microbes.(ANI)
science

Artificial Intelligence to map human Intestinal Bacteria

ANI
UPDATED ON JAN 16, 2021 11:54 AM IST
The faculty of health and medical sciences from the University of Copenhagen have developed a ground-breaking technique that can assist to disentangle the secrets of the human intestinal microbes.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Malaria killed more than 400,000 people across the world in 2019, according to the latest WHO figures, all but a few thousand of them in Africa. There were 229 million cases across the world, 215 million of them on the continent.(Representative image)
Malaria killed more than 400,000 people across the world in 2019, according to the latest WHO figures, all but a few thousand of them in Africa. There were 229 million cases across the world, 215 million of them on the continent.(Representative image)
science

South African scientists discover new chemicals that kill malaria parasite

Reuters, Johannesburg
UPDATED ON JAN 15, 2021 10:11 PM IST
The World Health Organisation said in November that deaths from malaria due to disruption during the coronavirus pandemic to services designed to tackle the mosquito-borne disease will far exceed those killed by Covid-19 in sub-Saharan Africa.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Scientists from Max Planck Institute for Chemical Ecology describe how the plants produce defensive toxins without harming themselves and the exact mode of action of diterpene glycosides in wild tobacco.(ANI)
Scientists from Max Planck Institute for Chemical Ecology describe how the plants produce defensive toxins without harming themselves and the exact mode of action of diterpene glycosides in wild tobacco.(ANI)
science

Study elucidates how production of defensive toxins takes place in plants

ANI
UPDATED ON JAN 15, 2021 07:12 PM IST
Scientists from Max Planck Institute for Chemical Ecology describe how the plants produce defensive toxins without harming themselves and the exact mode of action of diterpene glycosides in wild tobacco.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A team of scientists and doctors from the University of Cambridge and Cambridge University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust have developed a DNA test which they claim will quickly identify secondary infections in Covid-19 patients, who have double the risk of developing pneumonia while on ventilation.(ANI)
A team of scientists and doctors from the University of Cambridge and Cambridge University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust have developed a DNA test which they claim will quickly identify secondary infections in Covid-19 patients, who have double the risk of developing pneumonia while on ventilation.(ANI)
science

DNA test can identify pneumonia in Covid-19 patients, aiding treatment: Study

ANI
UPDATED ON JAN 15, 2021 06:32 PM IST
A team of scientists and doctors from the University of Cambridge and Cambridge University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust have developed a DNA test which they claim will quickly identify secondary infections in Covid-19 patients, who have double the risk of developing pneumonia while on ventilation.
READ FULL STORY
Close
According to the findings of the new study researchers have identified a promising new model in order to study the human aging process.(ANI)
According to the findings of the new study researchers have identified a promising new model in order to study the human aging process.(ANI)
science

Study identifies promising model for human aging

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 10:52 AM IST
According to the findings of the new study researchers have identified a promising new model in order to study the human aging process.
READ FULL STORY
Close
2020 edged out 2016 by a very small amount, within the margin of error of the analysis, making the years effectively tied for the warmest year on record.(BLOOMBERG)
2020 edged out 2016 by a very small amount, within the margin of error of the analysis, making the years effectively tied for the warmest year on record.(BLOOMBERG)
science

NASA analysis shows 2020 tied for warmest year on record

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 10:23 AM IST
Washington [US], January 15 (ANI): Earth's global average surface temperature in 2020 tied with 2016 as the warmest year on record, according to an analysis by NASA.
READ FULL STORY
Close
NASA's InSight spacecraft at Vandenberg Air Force Base in California in May 2018 (Bill Ingalls/NASA via AP))(AP)
NASA's InSight spacecraft at Vandenberg Air Force Base in California in May 2018 (Bill Ingalls/NASA via AP))(AP)
science

NASA's Mars digger bites the dust after 2 years on red planet

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 09:07 AM IST
The team called it quits following one last unsuccessful attempt over the weekend to burrow deep into Mars.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A team of researchers from the University of Warwick has pinpointed the three days when pregnancy sickness, characterised by nausea and vomiting, is most likely to start.(ANI)
A team of researchers from the University of Warwick has pinpointed the three days when pregnancy sickness, characterised by nausea and vomiting, is most likely to start.(ANI)
science

Researchers pinpoint three days when pregnancy is most likely to start

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 06:11 PM IST
A team of researchers from the University of Warwick has pinpointed the three days when pregnancy sickness, characterised by nausea and vomiting, is most likely to start.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The combined effectiveness of three Covid prevention strategies on college campuses, mask wearing, social distancing, and routine testing, are effective in preventing coronavirus infections as the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), according to a study.(ANI)
The combined effectiveness of three Covid prevention strategies on college campuses, mask wearing, social distancing, and routine testing, are effective in preventing coronavirus infections as the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), according to a study.(ANI)
science

Study: Colleges can prevent 96 pc of COVID-19 infections with common measures

ANI
UPDATED ON JAN 13, 2021 05:40 PM IST
The combined effectiveness of three Covid prevention strategies on college campuses, mask wearing, social distancing, and routine testing, are effective in preventing coronavirus infections as the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), according to a study.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A study led by researchers at Ohio State University highlights an unfortunate truth about the use of mechanical ventilation to save the lives of patients in respiratory distress, that the pressure used to inflate the lungs is likely to cause further lung damage.(ANI)
A study led by researchers at Ohio State University highlights an unfortunate truth about the use of mechanical ventilation to save the lives of patients in respiratory distress, that the pressure used to inflate the lungs is likely to cause further lung damage.(ANI)
science

Study sheds light on ventilator-induced lung injuries

ANI
UPDATED ON JAN 13, 2021 12:43 PM IST
A study led by researchers at Ohio State University highlights an unfortunate truth about the use of mechanical ventilation to save the lives of patients in respiratory distress, that the pressure used to inflate the lungs is likely to cause further lung damage.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP