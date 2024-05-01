 Scientists find evidence of hidden water ice on Moon: ‘About 5-8 times larger’ - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, May 01, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Scientists find evidence of hidden water ice on Moon: ‘About 5-8 times larger’

BySingh Rahul Sunilkumar
May 01, 2024 03:54 PM IST

The study underscores the importance of drilling on the Moon to extract or study this ice for future missions and potential long-term human presence.

In a new study, scientists bring hope for finding more water ice in the polar craters of the Moon. Additionally, the study reveals that there's twice as much water ice in the northern polar region compared to the southern polar region.

ISRO study reveals significant water ice on Moon's poles(Unsplash)
ISRO study reveals significant water ice on Moon's poles(Unsplash)

The study, conducted by scientists from the Space Applications Centre (SAC)/ISRO, along with researchers from IIT Kanpur, University of Southern California, Jet Propulsion Laboratory, and IIT (ISM) Dhanbad, indicates that there could be 5 to 8 times more subsurface ice in the first couple of meters compared to what's on the surface, in both the northern and southern poles, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) said in a blogpost on Tuesday.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

This finding underscores the importance of drilling on the Moon to extract or study this ice for future missions and potential long-term human presence.

ALSO READ- Why Chandrayaan-3 lift-off was delayed by 4 seconds? ‘Close approach risk,’ reveals ISRO new report

How did ice come to be on the Moon?

Regarding the ice's origin, the study supports the theory that the main source of subsurface water ice in the lunar poles is the release of gases during volcanic activity in the Imbrian period.

The findings also suggest that the distribution of water ice is probably influenced by volcanic activity in the Mare regions and specific impact crater formations.

How did the research team conduct the study?

The research team used seven instruments, including radar, laser, optical, neutron spectrometer, ultraviolet spectrometer, and thermal radiometer, aboard National Aeronautics and Space Administration or NASA's Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter to investigate the origin and distribution of water ice on the Moon.

ALSO READ- Hundreds of glacial lakes expanding in Himalayan region, flags ISRO

What is the importance of the study?

Accurate knowledge of the distribution and depth of water ice occurrence in the lunar poles, as presented in the investigations, is crucial for constraining the uncertainties in selecting future landing and sampling sites for missions aimed at exploring and characterising lunar volatiles, ISRO said.

This result also supports a previous study of SAC, ISRO pointing out the possibility of the presence of water ice in some of the polar craters, utilising polarimetric radar data from the Chandrayaan-2 Dual-frequency Synthetic Aperture Radar instrument.

ALSO READ- Chandrayaan 3's landing site name 'Shiv Shakti' gets IAU recognition

Alongside, the presented comprehensive understanding of the occurrence of water ice in the lunar poles, in this study, is crucial for supporting ISRO’s future in-situ volatile exploration plans on the Moon, the space agency said.

 

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Science / Scientists find evidence of hidden water ice on Moon: ‘About 5-8 times larger’
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, May 01, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On