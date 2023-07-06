Scientists prove time moved 5 times slower for 1st billion years after Big Bang

Shattering previous notions and providing further confirmation of Einstein's theory of relativity, a groundbreaking study has revealed time dilation effects in quasars. These celestial objects, powered by supermassive black holes, exhibit fluctuations in their emitted light. Through a new sample of 190 high-redshift quasars observed over 20 years, researchers were able to detect the time dilation effect in the variability of quasar light. The observations indicated that time in these quasars appears to run five times slower than on Earth. This artist's concept shows a galaxy with a brilliant quasar, a very bright, distant and active supermassive black hole that is millions to billions of times the mass of the Sun, at its center, seen in this undated handout picture. NASA, ESA and J. Olmsted (STScI)/Handout via REUTERS (via REUTERS)

“This is another 'Einstein is right again' story,” Geraint Lewis, a cosmologist at the University of Sydney told Space.com. This breakthrough in detecting time dilation effects in quasars marks a significant achievement, especially considering previous unsuccessful attempts. Researchers utilized data from the Sloan Digital Sky Survey, Pan-STARRS, and the Dark Energy Survey to conduct a comprehensive study. This allowed them to meticulously track the fluctuations in quasar light over an extended period.

The implications of these findings go beyond confirming the existence of time dilation. They provide valuable insights into the expansion of the universe. Over the course of 12 billion years, as the universe expanded, the light emitted by these quasars finally reaches us. However, during that time, the universe underwent significant growth. Therefore, when observing these quasars, we are essentially peering back in time, witnessing them as they appeared over 12 billion years ago.

The study showcases the remarkable compatibility between quasars and the cosmos, as the characteristics of their variability align with theoretical predictions. The time dilation effect in quasars is a testament to the expanding nature of our universe, affirming our understanding of the Big Bang theory.

Furthermore, this discovery dispels extreme ideas that questioned the accuracy of cosmological theories. It solidifies our understanding of frames of reference and the behavior of time relative to velocity. Time dilation has been observed before, but never in objects as distant as these quasars.

This study not only reaffirms Einstein's theory but also deepens understanding of time and the expansion of the universe. The revelations from quasars offer profound insights into the cosmic mechanisms that shape our reality and the incredible phenomena that occur within it.

