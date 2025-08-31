The truth about seed oils

THERE ARE many things that fall foul of Robert F. Kennedy junior, America’s health secretary, and his vocal supporters. One that really upsets them, and some wellness influencers, is seed oils. In their telling, the oils are “toxic” and can wreck your health. Now some American fast-food chains have swapped the oils for other fats, such as beef tallow or avocado oil, a more bougie option. Is the stuff as bad as they make out? Photo: AP FILE

Seed oils, usually called “vegetable oils” on food labels, are extracted from corn, rapeseed (canola), soyabean, sunflower and other seeds. Critics worry most about two things. The first is that harmful chemicals used in oil processing may end up in the finished product. The second is the oils’ content of omega-6 fatty acids. This particular type of fat, opponents claim, is pro-inflammatory and causes cancer, heart attacks and obesity. On both counts, however, the scientific evidence says otherwise.

It is true that manufacturers use chemicals such as hexane, a solvent that when inhaled can irritate the airways and cause light-headedness, to extract extra oil from the seeds after pressing. But the oil is filtered and heated to evaporate hexane and various other molecules that can give it strong flavours or make it go rancid. The result is the ideal kitchen staple: a cheap, longer-lasting product with a neutral taste. For the levels of oil ingested by the typical American, any trace hexane that may remain is “toxicologically insignificant”, according to an assessment published in April by the federal government.

Nor is it clear that the omega-6 fatty acids cause inflammation. A chief concern for seed-oil opponents is that linoleic acid, the main omega-6 fat in seed oils, can turn into inflammatory compounds in the body. Yet linoleic acid is also broken down into some anti-inflammatory compounds, says Thomas Sanders, an expert on dietary fats at King’s College London. That makes it hard to work out whether it is pro- or anti-inflammatory overall.

It is better, then, to look at the net effects of consuming omega-6 fats. In randomised trials, increasing participants’ consumption of linoleic acid had no effect on inflammatory markers in their bodies. There are also clear benefits: seed oils are high in healthy polyunsaturated fats, meaning that choosing them over saturated fats like butter lowers cholesterol levels, which cuts the risk of heart attacks.

Long-term observational studies reach equally reassuring conclusions. A recent one in Nature Medicine looked at 100,000 American health professionals. It found that those following diets high in vegetable oils lived longer, healthier lives than those whose diets were low in vegetable oils (and who might have replaced them with more unhealthy, saturated fats). A round-up of earlier such cohort studies, published in 2022 by the World Health Organisation, found that higher intake of omega-6 fats was linked with lower mortality.

In short, seed oils are unlikely to cause harm—in fact, they are probably good for you, especially if eaten in moderation and supplemented by other, healthy fats such as the omega-3s found in fish and walnuts. Over-consumption is usually the consequence of a generally unhealthy diet, full of fried or ultra-processed foods, which there are plenty of other reasons to avoid. Spoon for spoon, seed oils are much more healthy than some of the alternatives championed by their critics, not least butter, lard and beef tallow.