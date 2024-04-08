 Total solar eclipse: Some bad news and some good ahead of live event - Hindustan Times
Total solar eclipse: Some bad news and some good ahead of live event

ByHT News Desk
Apr 08, 2024 09:35 PM IST

Total solar eclipse is coming and the weatherman has some bad news and some good news ahead of live event.

Millions of people will be looking forward to watching the total solar eclipse either outdoors or online. For those who will be braving the wild outdoors to watch this amazing event occur, there is some good news and some bad news depending on your location. Notably massive crowds have been heading for areas where there will be the highest chances of catching the event in all its glory. However, getting to watch it in all its glory will all depend on what the weather gods have in mind.

A visitor poses for a photograph in front of a solar eclipse themed display in Niagara Falls, Ontario, Canada. A total solar eclipse will occur across North America on Monday.(Bloomberg)
According to the latest predictions, the weatherman says cloudy conditions are likely in northern Mexico. The same applies for Texas and also for the areas around Great Lake. Some predictions indicate Texas and nearby states will see heavy rain, while San Antonio may well suffer a heavy blow from the weather.

Read More: The Devil Comet 12P/Pons-Brooks and the Total Solar Eclipse-what you should know

For those residing in in western Mexico as well as some areas around the US Midwest, things may be much clearer. The best view is expected in New England and Canada, according to a BBC report.

What will happen when the solar eclipse happen?

The spectacle will be awesome in nature to behold. The Sun itself will be totally covered by the Moon (only the outer corona will be seen), obliterating all sunlight from reaching that part of the Earth. 

Read More: Solar Eclipse 2024: Moon set to shade the Sun; know all about this awesome event

However, apart from the optics, there will be physical consequences too. With the event set to turn the day virtually into the night, it will lead to a fall in temparutres and perhaps even a change in cloud patterns and behavior. And when sunlight is off, it will ensure there are other stars visible in the sky that are invisible otherwise during that time of the day.

Read More: During this ‘total solar eclipse’, Sun will be in a period of ‘solar maximum’

NASA estimates that as many as 31.6 million people reside within the path of totality of the solar eclipse. Millions of others are expected to travel to these locations to watch the event. Back during the 2017 solar eclipse, NASA believes as many as 215 million US adults watched the event directly or online.

