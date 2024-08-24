What is ‘RHUMI-1’, India’s first reusable hybrid rocket launched by TN based start-up?

A Tamil Nadu-based start-up successfully launched India’s first reusable hybrid rocket – “RHUMI 1” – on Saturday. The rocket was launched from a mobile platform in Thiruvidandhai, Chennai, with the goal of advancing research on global warming and climate change. Officials and others during the launch of Mission Rhumi 2024, in Thiruvidanthai, Saturday, Aug. 24, 2024. (PTI)

The RHUMI rocket, which took off early in the day from Thiruvidanthai on the East Coast Road near Chennai, is powered by a hybrid motor using a generic fuel and features an electrically triggered parachute deployer.

What did the rocket carry and why?

The rocket launched earlier in the day carried three CUBE satellites designed to monitor and gather data on atmospheric conditions, such as cosmic radiation intensity, UV radiation, and air quality.

In addition, it deployed 50 Pico satellites to investigate various atmospheric factors, including accelerometer readings, altitude, and ozone levels, to better understand environmental dynamics.

More about the launch

Space Zone India founder-CEO Anand Megalingam detailed the launch:

The 3.5-meter-tall rocket was launched at around 7:25 am, slightly later than the original 7:00 am schedule.

Designed primarily as a sounding rocket, it reached an altitude of about 35 kilometres. The team is on-site to recover it, as it is a reusable rocket.

Due to strong winds and gusts, the rocket was launched at a 70-degree inclination instead of the planned 89 degrees, using a mobile launch pad near the coast.

Who is behind Mission RHUMI 2024?

Mission RHUMI 2024 is spearheaded by Anand Megalingam, founder of Space Zone India, with guidance from Mylswamy Annadurai, former Director of ISRO Satellite Centre (ISAC) and project director of India's Moon Mission “Chandrayaan”

Space Zone India, based in Chennai, is an aerospace technology company that offers cost-effective, long-term solutions in the space sector. The Martin Group of Companies, a diversified conglomerate, supports Space Zone India's Mission RHUMI 2024 through its Corporate Social Responsibility initiative.

"India is rapidly emerging as a global leader in space innovation, consistently launching groundbreaking missions that push the boundaries of what is possible. As our nation advances in this crucial sector, the need for sustainable and cost-effective solutions becomes more pressing. Mission RHUMI 2024 is a direct response to this need," Megalingam was quoted as saying by PTI

"By introducing a reusable hybrid rocket, we are not only reducing the financial burden of space exploration but minimising its environmental impact. This mission reflects our commitment to making space missions more accessible and sustainable for the future," he said.

(With inputs from ANI, PTI)