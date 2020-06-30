e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 30, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / More Lifestyle / Black Lives Matter: Soccer-English TV commentary across leagues shows racial bias

Black Lives Matter: Soccer-English TV commentary across leagues shows racial bias

Television commentators praise players with lighter skin as more intelligent and hardworking than those with darker skin, showed a study that analysed statements from English-speaking commentators.

more-lifestyle Updated: Jun 30, 2020 14:37 IST
Reuters | Posted by: Alfea Jamal
Reuters | Posted by: Alfea Jamal
Reuters
Represenational Image
Represenational Image(Unsplash)
         

Television commentators praise players with lighter skin as more intelligent and hardworking than those with darker skin, showed a study by Danish firm RunRepeat in association with the Professional Footballers’ Association (PFA).

The study analysed 2,073 statements from English-speaking commentators in 80 games from the 2019-20 season across Italy’s Serie A, France’s Ligue 1, Spain’s La Liga and England’s Premier League. A total of 643 players of various races and skin tones were discussed.

Analysis revealed that players with darker skin tones were “significantly more likely” to be reduced to their physical characteristics or athletic abilities like pace and power. Around 62% of praise was aimed at players with lighter skin while 63.33% of criticism was aimed at those with darker skin. “To address the real impact of structural racism, we have to acknowledge and address racial bias. This study shows an evident bias in how we describe the attributes of footballers based on their skin colour,” PFA Equalities Executive Jason Lee said.

“Commentators help shape the perception we hold of each player, deepening any racial bias already held by the viewer. It’s important to consider how far-reaching those perceptions can be and how they impact footballers even once they finish their playing career.

“If a player has aspirations of becoming a coach/manager, is an unfair advantage given to players that commentators regularly refer to as intelligent and industrious, when those views appear to be a result of racial bias?”

The study comes amid protests around the world against racial injustice following the death of George Floyd, a Black man who died in police custody in the U.S. city of Minneapolis on May 25.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags
top news
China cuts Uighur births with IUDs, abortion, sterilization
China cuts Uighur births with IUDs, abortion, sterilization
PM Modi’s address today ahead of Unlock 2, amid tension with China
PM Modi’s address today ahead of Unlock 2, amid tension with China
France conveys ‘steadfast support’ to India amid standoff with China
France conveys ‘steadfast support’ to India amid standoff with China
Beijing’s 1st response to ban on 59 China-linked apps talks of cooperation
Beijing’s 1st response to ban on 59 China-linked apps talks of cooperation
India, China corp commanders start 3rd round talks to ease border stand-off
India, China corp commanders start 3rd round talks to ease border stand-off
2 Taj hotels in Mumbai get threat calls from ‘LeT operative in Pak’, cops step up vigil
2 Taj hotels in Mumbai get threat calls from ‘LeT operative in Pak’, cops step up vigil
Told to wear a mask, Andhra govt official assaults woman; arrested
Told to wear a mask, Andhra govt official assaults woman; arrested
Radhika Madan: ‘Everyone knew nepotism existed, were afraid to address it’
Radhika Madan: ‘Everyone knew nepotism existed, were afraid to address it’
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyUnlock 2 GuidelinesKerala SSLC Result 2020PM ModiDelhi Covid-19

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

lifestyle

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In