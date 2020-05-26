e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 26, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Sex and Relationship / Coronavirus complications: Placentas from Covid-19- positive pregnant women show injury

Coronavirus complications: Placentas from Covid-19- positive pregnant women show injury

Researchers have found evidence of injury in the placentas from 16 women who tested positive for COVID-19 while pregnant, pointing to a new complication associated with the deadly disease.

sex-and-relationships Updated: May 26, 2020 10:24 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by: Alfea Jamal
Press Trust of India | Posted by: Alfea Jamal
Washington DC
Researchers have found evidence of injury in the placentas from 16 women who tested positive for COVID-19 while pregnant, pointing to a new complication associated with the deadly disease.
Researchers have found evidence of injury in the placentas from 16 women who tested positive for COVID-19 while pregnant, pointing to a new complication associated with the deadly disease.(UNSPLASH)
         

Researchers have found evidence of injury in the placentas from 16 women who tested positive for COVID-19 while pregnant, pointing to a new complication associated with the deadly disease.

The type of injury seen in the placentas shows abnormal blood flow between the mothers and their babies in the womb, according to the study published in the American Journal of Clinical Pathology.

The researchers from Northwestern University in the US said the findings, though early, could help inform how pregnant women should be clinically monitored during the pandemic.

“Most of these babies were delivered full-term after otherwise normal pregnancies, so you wouldn’t expect to find anything wrong with the placentas, but this virus appears to be inducing some injury in the placenta,” said Jeffrey Goldstein, assistant professor of pathology at Northwestern University.

“It doesn’t appear to be inducing negative outcomes in live-born infants, based on our limited data, but it does validate the idea that women with COVID should be monitored more closely,” Goldstein said.

This increased monitoring might come in the form of non-stress tests, which examine how well the placenta is delivering oxygen, or growth ultrasounds, which measure if the baby is growing at a healthy rate, said study co-author Emily Miller, assistant professor at Northwestern University.

“Not to paint a scary picture, but these findings worry me,” Miller said.

Previous research has found that children who were in utero during the 1918-19 flu pandemic, which is often compared to the current COVID-19 pandemic, have lifelong lower incomes and higher rates of cardiovascular disease, the researchers said.

Flu doesn’t cross the placenta, Goldstein said, so whatever is causing life-long problems in those people is most likely due to immune activity and injury to the placenta.

“Our study, and other studies like it, are trying to get on the ground floor for this exposure so we can think about what research questions we should be asking in these kids and what can or should we do now to mitigate these same types of outcomes,” Goldstein added.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed. )

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags
top news
As tension grows, China scales up presence by 5K troops on its side of LAC
As tension grows, China scales up presence by 5K troops on its side of LAC
70,000 cases in 15 days: Tracking the rapid spread of Covid-19 across India
70,000 cases in 15 days: Tracking the rapid spread of Covid-19 across India
LIVE: Germany wants to lift travel warning for 31 European nations
LIVE: Germany wants to lift travel warning for 31 European nations
‘Dangerous’: Bhopal health experts on homeopathic treatment of Covid-19
‘Dangerous’: Bhopal health experts on homeopathic treatment of Covid-19
Despite bumper crop, prices of farm produce lowest in recent years due to Covid-19 lockdown
Despite bumper crop, prices of farm produce lowest in recent years due to Covid-19 lockdown
After Uddhav Thackeray, Sharad Pawar meeting, Sena says ‘govt is strong’
After Uddhav Thackeray, Sharad Pawar meeting, Sena says ‘govt is strong’
‘Never thought I’d see an Indian pacer execute nine out of 10 yorkers’
‘Never thought I’d see an Indian pacer execute nine out of 10 yorkers’
Mixing patients may worsen Covid-19 spread, warn private hospitals
Mixing patients may worsen Covid-19 spread, warn private hospitals
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveBihar Board 10th Result 2020 Live UpdatesCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyCovid-19Bihar Board 10th Result

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sex and Relationships

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In