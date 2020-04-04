Don’t go breaking my heart Covid-19

sex-and-relationships

Updated: Apr 04, 2020 13:34 IST

After spending 10 days in quarantine on account of the dreaded coronavirus, it was hard for Rahul* and Anjali* to keep their rose-tinted glasses on. The constant fights and bickering have edged the couple, who had moved in together a while back, on the brink of separation.

The ‘being quarantined with you’ meme, which took the internet by storm in the early days of self-isolation, romanticised the concept of being locked in a room with your partner. However, it is now reported that a number of Chinese couples are untying the knot after being in isolation for just two months. A Bloomberg report cited a sharp increase in divorce rates in various cities in China, which recorded 4.15 million divorces in 2019. And the rest of the world, including India, needs to take a hint.

The coronavirus has drastically changed the dynamics of relationships world over. Some realise that monotony isn’t their cup of tea, while others embark in search of new experiences. As dating and hook-up apps reported an increase of 10 to 25% in Indian subscribers since the lockdown was initiated in March, a new trend has set the e-dating world abuzz. French dating app, Gleeden, which actively encourages infidelity among married and unmarried couples, has also recorded an increase in activity. “The male fraternity has taken the lead comprising 65% of global user base as compared to 35% of females,” says Solene Paillet, marketing director of the app.

With all the new ways to accept instant ‘love’ and the difficulties of quarantine, are couples today fighting a losing battle?

Pro tips

When restricted to a confined space, couples are advised to give each other space. But 53-year-old Kavita Mungi suggests cranking up the intimacy. Mungi points out that along with planning a daily routine of chores, couples also need to plan “a daily workout routine”. The Andheri-based counsellor advises, “Planning date nights at home such as candle-lit dinners, high tea on a balcony or terrace is a must. Watching a romantic movie or surprising your partner with their favourite dish can be a few intimate experiences that they can enjoy together.”

*All asterisks are fictional characters.