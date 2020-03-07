Happy Women’s Day 2020: Gifts for her on this special day.

sex-and-relationships

From being a daughter, to a mum, to a businesswoman or an office-goer, women take on innumerable roles each day. While it may not seem much, every year March 8 is observed as International Women’s Day to celebrate all those women who take on multiple roles with élan in their daily lives.

International Women’s Day celebrates women’s contributions to society, raises awareness about gender equality and inspires everyone to support organizations that help women globally.

While International Women’s Day was first marked on March 19, 1911 in Austria, Denmark, Germany and Switzerland, the United Nations began celebrating International Women’s Day in 1975.

In 1977, the UN General Assembly invited member states to proclaim March 8 as the UN Day for women’s rights and world peace.

While a simple gift may not be much to thank the innumerable women in our lives, giving them a token of appreciation on International Women’s Day could be a wonderful gesture towards celebrating womanhood.

Take her out for lunch/ dinner: Why not give her a break from kitchen duties and take her out for lunch or dinner. There must be innumerable offers around town that have curated a special menu for women. Take the women in your life to one of these many luncheons or dinners so that they can spend some time away from daily chores.

Books: What can be a better gift than a pile of books? There are a number of them authored by women on women out there that can be an absolute delight to read. From Toni Morrison’s The Measure of Our Lives with a foreword by Zadie Smith to Simone De Beauvoir’s The Second Sex, or Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie’s We Should All Be Feminists, there are a number of stellar works to choose from.

Camera: Is your mother one of those who will whip up her smartphone and start clicking groupfies the moment a social occasion arises? Why not let her celebrate her passion with a polaroid instead? Best part is that she will be able to see the fruits of labour instantly.

Diffuser and essential oils: The perfect mood setter, a diffuser and essential oils combination can relax, refresh or comfort. Essential oils, often used in aromatherapy, are a form of alternative medicine that employs plant extracts to support health and mental well-being. They are obtained through distillation (via steam or water) or mechanical methods such as cold pressing.

Gift them time: You might be busy at work throughout the day, but the moment you step home do you not have a plate of a hot meal ready for you? Women have to take on multiple jobs every day. From excelling in the professional world to be the perfect homemaker, society puts insurmountable expectations on them and they excel.

What can be a better way to celebrate International Women’s Day then to take out time for them from your schedule? Have a conversation, cook a hot meal for them, and listen about their lives to end the day on a high note.

