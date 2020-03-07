Happy Women’s Day 2020: Wishes, Quotes, Images, Cards, Messages and Greetings

more-lifestyle

The Socialist Party of America observed the first Women’s Day on February 28, 1909, while in 1911 International Women’s Day was marked for the first time across Austria, Denmark, Germany and Switzerland.

It was in 1975 that United Nations began celebrating International Women’s Day and in 1977 the UN General Assembly invited member states to proclaim March 8 as the UN Day for women’s rights and world peace.

No particular organisation, government body or NGO is solely responsible for the celebration of International Women’s Day. Instead, people from all walks of life in every country celebrate it. International Women’s Day is observed for promoting gender equality. The UN theme for International Women’s Day 2020 is ‘I am Generation Equality: Realizing Women’s Rights.’ The theme aims to bring together people from every gender, age, ethnicity, race, religion and country to create a world of equality.

On this day, several events are organised in different parts of the world to spread awareness about gender equality as it is important for economies and communities to thrive.

Here are some of the wishes and messages that you may also share with your family, friends and colleagues.

1. Happy Women’s Day to all the wonderful and strong women. You make the world such a better place to live in. Happy Women’s Day!

2. We all know that this world would mean nothing without women. Women are stronger than anyone can imagine. Let’s celebrate their endless power today. Happy Women’s Day!

3. May the marvelous feminine energy cover our world with its warmth and greatness. Happy Women’s Day!

4. Women are world’s greatest inspiration. Let’s praise our muses and never forget how amazing and wonderful they are. Respect and cherish them every single day. Happy Women’s Day!

5. Women have deserved so much than just a day in a year. The power they have inside is enormous. This day is a reminder for every human being in the world to love and admire women, for they deserved it. Happy Women’s Day!

