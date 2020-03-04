International Women’s Day 2020: Government campaign from 1st- 7th March

more-lifestyle

No sooner had Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on Tuesday that he would give control of his social media accounts to “inspiring” women for a day on the occasion of Women’s Day (March 8) this year, the BJP-led Central government sprung into action.

This Sunday, thinking of giving up my social media accounts on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram & YouTube. Will keep you all posted. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 2, 2020

This Women's Day, I will give away my social media accounts to women whose life & work inspire us. This will help them ignite motivation in millions.



Are you such a woman or do you know such inspiring women? Share such stories using #SheInspiresUs. pic.twitter.com/CnuvmFAKEu — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 3, 2020

The Centre has launched a week-long programme to celebrate women-led development initiatives. Seven themes are being identified for seven days to highlight the contribution of women in all fields.

The Ministries of Women and Child Development, Information & Broadcasting, Health, Human Resource Development (HRD), Agriculture among others are launching this women centric campaign to observe International Women’s Day (IWD) 2020 as a run-up to March 8, globally celebrated as International Women’s Day.

“The campaign has a theme for all the days beginning from 1st March, 2020. The themes that are being observed are education, health and nutrition, empowerment of women, skills & entrepreneurship and participation in sports, special circumstances, rural women & agriculture and urban women,” said a government release.

Modi govt launched a comprehensive week long campaign to observe International Women’s Day on 8th Mar.



Let us admit like most other efforts this would have had limited resonance. But one tweet from the PM has put women at the center of #SheInspiresUs campaign like never before. pic.twitter.com/B5YN800urY — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) March 3, 2020

So much so, a special programme by celebrity chef Sanjeev Kapoor will be telecast by state-owned Doordarshan from March 1-7, highlighting special recipes for healthy and nutritious food for women during pregnancy.

Similarly, the HRD Ministry in collaboration with the University Grants Commission (UGC) is conducting round tables on women empowerment on seven themes in about 40 central universities around the country.

Ministers and Secretaries of various Ministries and experts from different fields will be writing articles in their areas of specialisation related to women.

Earlier on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared that he would hand over control of all his social media accounts to “inspiring” women for a day.

He, in fact tweeted: “This Women’s Day, I will give away my social media accounts to women whose life and work inspire us. This will help them ignite motivation in millions.”

Urging all women to share their stories so they can take control of his social media accounts for a day, he added: “Are you such a woman or do you know such inspiring women? Share such stories using #SheInspiresUs.”

