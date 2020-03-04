e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 03, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / India News / On Women’s day, influencers to take over PM’s social media

On Women’s day, influencers to take over PM’s social media

Social media had been abuzz on Monday after Modi announced that he was thinking of giving “my social media accounts on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube”.

india Updated: Mar 04, 2020 02:00 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The Prime Minister is one of the most-followed world leaders on social media with 53.3 million followers on Twitter, 44 million on Facebook and 35.2 million on Instagram. The Twitter handle of the Prime Minister’s Office has 32 million followers.
The Prime Minister is one of the most-followed world leaders on social media with 53.3 million followers on Twitter, 44 million on Facebook and 35.2 million on Instagram. The Twitter handle of the Prime Minister’s Office has 32 million followers.(Sanjeev Verma/HT PHOTO)
         

Ending the speculation over him giving up his social media accounts, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday that he will be handing over the accounts to women whose life and work are inspiring examples.

“This Women’s Day [March 8] I will give away my social media accounts to women whose life & work inspire us. This will help them ignite motivation in millions. Are you such a woman or do you know such inspiring women? Share such stories using #SheInspiresUs,” he tweeted.

Social media had been abuzz on Monday after Modi announced that he was thinking of giving “my social media accounts on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube”, adding that he would keep his followers posted.

The Prime Minister is one of the most-followed world leaders on social media with 53.3 million followers on Twitter, 44 million on Facebook and 35.2 million on Instagram. The Twitter handle of the Prime Minister’s Office has 32 million followers.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s intention of giving away his social media accounts to women was praised by some women activists. Others termed it a “gimmick” and said he should instead concentrate on the real empowerment of women.

Activist Monica Arora, who is the national convener of the Group of Intellectuals & Academicians, called it one of the greatest gestures any one can make. “He has made women their spokesperson and it is a creative way to inspire them,” she said.

All India Progressive Women’s Association secretary Kavita Krishnan called it a “gimmick”. “It’s the women of Shaheen Bagh, activists like Sudha Bharadwaj, Gauri Lankesh, who need to be the story — not Modi’s grandiose gestures. Will the woman who takes over his account finally unfollow the accounts that regularly make rape and death threats, and vile communal hashtags?” she asked.

(With PTI inputs)
tags
top news
How India is preparing to tackle the coronavirus outbreak
How India is preparing to tackle the coronavirus outbreak
Italian couple visited 6 districts before testing positive for coronavirus
Italian couple visited 6 districts before testing positive for coronavirus
Want good relations with all countries, to work for Afghanistan, says Taliban
Want good relations with all countries, to work for Afghanistan, says Taliban
Vodafone Idea, Airtel and Jio collectively pay Rs 6,045 crore to govt in dues
Vodafone Idea, Airtel and Jio collectively pay Rs 6,045 crore to govt in dues
After Bihar, Jagan Mohan Reddy’s Andhra joins chorus against new NPR form
After Bihar, Jagan Mohan Reddy’s Andhra joins chorus against new NPR form
Father-daughter duo arrested in Pulwama attack probe; NIA says ‘harboured’ bomber
Father-daughter duo arrested in Pulwama attack probe; NIA says ‘harboured’ bomber
‘Fired in fit of rage’: Police on man arrested for pointing gun at cop
‘Fired in fit of rage’: Police on man arrested for pointing gun at cop
‘When you cross 30, it affects your eyesight’: Kapil on Kohli’s struggles
‘When you cross 30, it affects your eyesight’: Kapil on Kohli’s struggles
trending topics
CoronavirusUN Human RightsDevendra FadnavisSandeep Aur Pinky Faraar postersArvind KejriwalCoronavirus updateRavi ShastriDelhi violence

don't miss

latest news

india news