On Women’s day, influencers to take over PM’s social media

Updated: Mar 04, 2020 02:00 IST

Ending the speculation over him giving up his social media accounts, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday that he will be handing over the accounts to women whose life and work are inspiring examples.

“This Women’s Day [March 8] I will give away my social media accounts to women whose life & work inspire us. This will help them ignite motivation in millions. Are you such a woman or do you know such inspiring women? Share such stories using #SheInspiresUs,” he tweeted.

Social media had been abuzz on Monday after Modi announced that he was thinking of giving “my social media accounts on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube”, adding that he would keep his followers posted.

The Prime Minister is one of the most-followed world leaders on social media with 53.3 million followers on Twitter, 44 million on Facebook and 35.2 million on Instagram. The Twitter handle of the Prime Minister’s Office has 32 million followers.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s intention of giving away his social media accounts to women was praised by some women activists. Others termed it a “gimmick” and said he should instead concentrate on the real empowerment of women.

Activist Monica Arora, who is the national convener of the Group of Intellectuals & Academicians, called it one of the greatest gestures any one can make. “He has made women their spokesperson and it is a creative way to inspire them,” she said.

All India Progressive Women’s Association secretary Kavita Krishnan called it a “gimmick”. “It’s the women of Shaheen Bagh, activists like Sudha Bharadwaj, Gauri Lankesh, who need to be the story — not Modi’s grandiose gestures. Will the woman who takes over his account finally unfollow the accounts that regularly make rape and death threats, and vile communal hashtags?” she asked.

(With PTI inputs)