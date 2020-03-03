e-paper
On Women’s Day, PM to give away his social media accounts to inspiring women

Within minutes of the PM Modi’s tweet on Monday evening, “No sir” became a top trend on Twitter with nearly 50,000 replies to his two-line post by his thousands of followers.

india Updated: Mar 03, 2020 13:45 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Soon after the PM's tweet, the political reactions came thick and fast. Leading the Congress charge was former party chief Rahul Gandhi, who with 12.2 million followers is far behind the PM's 53.3 million followers on Twitter.
Soon after the PM’s tweet, the political reactions came thick and fast. Leading the Congress charge was former party chief Rahul Gandhi, who with 12.2 million followers is far behind the PM’s 53.3 million followers on Twitter.(AFP)
         

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who tweeted last night about giving up his social media accounts this Sunday, on Tuesday tweeted again about giving up his social accounts to women whose lives and work “inspires us”. The Sunday in question happens to be International Women’s Day.

“This Women’s Day, I’ll give away my social media accounts to women whose life & work inspire us. It will help them ignite motivation in millions. Are you such a woman or do you know such inspiring women? Share such stories using #SheInspiresUs,” tweeted the PM.

 

Within minutes of the Prime Minister’s tweet on Monday evening, “No sir” became a top trend on Twitter with nearly 50,000 replies to his two-line post by his thousands of followers.

“This Sunday, thinking of giving up my social media accounts on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram & YouTube. Will keep you all posted,” PM Modi had tweeted.



