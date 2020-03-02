NoSir top trend minutes after PM Narendra Modi tweets ‘thinking of leaving social media’

india

Updated: Mar 02, 2020 23:38 IST

Thousands of followers of Prime Minister Narendra Modi retweeted and commented on his post on Twitter about his decision to leave social media platforms on Monday.

Within minutes of the Prime Minister’s tweet, “No sir” became a top trend on Twitter with nearly 50,000 replies to his two-line post.

“This Sunday, thinking of giving up my social media accounts on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram & YouTube. Will keep you all posted,” PM Modi wrote.

His followers commented as some asked about his thought to quit the social networking sites, while others criticised him as well.

“People Around The World Love You So Much Modi Ji. You May Take A Short Break From Social Media If You Want But, #NoSir We Requesting You Musn’t Leave Social Media (sic),” a user tweeted.

“No sir. Please rethink your decision. It will be difficult for us to express our feelings to you. Only this is the way you are in direct contact with normal citizens. You are like “Shiva of Kailash” who is never deviated nor disturbed. Vandematram. Jai Hind (sic),” wrote another.

“PM @narendramodi Ji, I think you should not give up over social media. The concept of ‘Digital India’ is defined by you only. Because of social media millions of ‘Jihadis’ exposed on a daily basis. People may misuse, abuse, etc. But don’t give up! RT if you feel the same (sic),” was another such tweet.

“Sir you’re our inspiration on SM to fight against antinationals, Break India forces, tukde tukde gang , expose the lies and fake narratives of enemies of India. If you leave SM, all your followers will get disheartened & leave too (sic),” a user said.

One of his supporters wrote, “Nooooo Please don’t do so. I am here just because of you,,this is the only way where we communicate directly (sic).”

Some users even started a poll with options of yes, no, can’t say in Hindi.

There were detractors as well with some users talked about last week’s violence in Delhi.

“Also, we know this your “Digital Detox” gimmick to divert attention from the Delhi Violence. This is all you know to do. One gimmick after another like Good governance day, Yoga Day and now Digital Detox day. If only this much effort you had put for Economy & society (sic),” was one such tweet.

“Happiest day for social media users (sic),” another user said.

Some were just sarcastic and others didn’t believe it the Prime Minister tweeting.

“Nahi ho paayega. Main khud 3-4 baar try kar chuka hun (sic),” a follower said.

“Oh... No! Is it really you Tweeting this? I hope it is not hacked You will be dearly missed Sir! Pls give it a rethink before you take this step. A humble request from all your followers, Sir,” said another.

Prime Minister Modi is one of the most followed world leaders on social media with 53.3 million followers on Twitter, 44 million on Facebook, 35.2 million on Instagram and 4.5 million on YouTube.