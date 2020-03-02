e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 02, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / India News / ‘Thinking of giving up my social media accounts this Sunday’, tweets PM Modi

‘Thinking of giving up my social media accounts this Sunday’, tweets PM Modi

The Prime Minister did not explain the reasons what provoked him to consider quitting social media but it led to a barrage of requests from his supporters to request him to revisit his stand.

india Updated: Mar 02, 2020 21:43 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted that he was thinking about quitting his social media handles this Sunday.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted that he was thinking about quitting his social media handles this Sunday.(Raj K Raj/HT PHOTO)
         

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, one of the most followed personalities in India, said he was thinking of giving up his social media accounts. “This Sunday, thinking of giving up my social media accounts on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram & YouTube,” PM Modi tweeted late on Monday evening.

“Will keep you all posted,” PM Modi said.

PM Modi, who is among the most-followed political leaders in the world on Twitter, has 53.3 million followers on the social microblogging site.

He is the most followed leader on Facebook and Instagram, with 44 million following his page on Facebook and 35.2 million following him on photo and video sharing app Instagram. On YouTube, he has 4.5 million subscribers.

The prime minister did not explain the reasons that provoked him to consider quitting social media but it led to a barrage of requests from his supporters to revisit his stand. His political rivals jeered.

In less than 30 minutes, not surprisingly, PM Modi’s tweet had evoked more replies - 13,000 replies - than (9,000) retweets.

His tweet celebrating the Bharatiya Janata Party’s victory in Lok Sabha polls was the most retweeted and liked tweets last year and was acknowledged as India’s ‘Golden Tweet’ of 2019.

The “Golden Tweet” - as Twitter calls it - was posted by PM Modi on May 23, 2019 and said, “सबका साथ + सबका विकास + सबका विश्वास = विजयी भारत. Together we grow. Together we prosper. Together we will build a strong and inclusive India. India wins yet again! #VijayiBharat.”

tags
top news
‘Thinking of giving up my social media accounts this Sunday’, tweets PM Modi
‘Thinking of giving up my social media accounts this Sunday’, tweets PM Modi
Rahul Gandhi’s 1st response to PM tweet on exiting social media is a swipe
Rahul Gandhi’s 1st response to PM tweet on exiting social media is a swipe
‘Our system supports criminals’, says Delhi 2012 gang-rape victim’s mother
‘Our system supports criminals’, says Delhi 2012 gang-rape victim’s mother
Travel advisories against 5 countries after fresh Covid-19 cases in India
Travel advisories against 5 countries after fresh Covid-19 cases in India
Ensuring peace in Delhi will remain a challenge | HT Editorial
Ensuring peace in Delhi will remain a challenge | HT Editorial
MS Dhoni lands big blows in CSK nets, stadium erupts - WATCH
MS Dhoni lands big blows in CSK nets, stadium erupts - WATCH
Carnival pushes Kia Motors to record sales in February
Carnival pushes Kia Motors to record sales in February
‘Law to shoot at sight for anti-India slogans’: Karnataka minister’s demand
‘Law to shoot at sight for anti-India slogans’: Karnataka minister’s demand
trending topics
CoronavirusDelhi gangrapeRajinikanth on CAASooryavanshi trailerShah Rukh KhanCTET 2020Delhi riotsIndia vs New Zealand LivePriyanka ChopraUP Police Recruitment

don't miss

latest news

india news