‘Thinking of giving up my social media accounts this Sunday’, tweets PM Modi

india

Updated: Mar 02, 2020 21:43 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, one of the most followed personalities in India, said he was thinking of giving up his social media accounts. “This Sunday, thinking of giving up my social media accounts on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram & YouTube,” PM Modi tweeted late on Monday evening.

“Will keep you all posted,” PM Modi said.

PM Modi, who is among the most-followed political leaders in the world on Twitter, has 53.3 million followers on the social microblogging site.

He is the most followed leader on Facebook and Instagram, with 44 million following his page on Facebook and 35.2 million following him on photo and video sharing app Instagram. On YouTube, he has 4.5 million subscribers.

The prime minister did not explain the reasons that provoked him to consider quitting social media but it led to a barrage of requests from his supporters to revisit his stand. His political rivals jeered.

In less than 30 minutes, not surprisingly, PM Modi’s tweet had evoked more replies - 13,000 replies - than (9,000) retweets.

His tweet celebrating the Bharatiya Janata Party’s victory in Lok Sabha polls was the most retweeted and liked tweets last year and was acknowledged as India’s ‘Golden Tweet’ of 2019.

The “Golden Tweet” - as Twitter calls it - was posted by PM Modi on May 23, 2019 and said, “सबका साथ + सबका विकास + सबका विश्वास = विजयी भारत. Together we grow. Together we prosper. Together we will build a strong and inclusive India. India wins yet again! #VijayiBharat.”