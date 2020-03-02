Rahul Gandhi’s 1st response to PM Narendra Modi tweet on exiting social media is a swipe

india

Updated: Mar 02, 2020 22:17 IST

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and his party leaders on Monday weighed in on Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeting his thoughts on exiting his social media accounts that are followed by millions of people including world leaders.

“Give up hatred, not social media accounts,” tweeted Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday, minutes after the prime minister stunned his fans. PM Modi said he was thinking of giving up his social media accounts from Sunday.

Randeep Surjewal, the chief spokesperson of the Congress, also tweeted a jibe at the prime minister and the Bharatiya Janata Party.

The Prime Minister, however, he did not reveal the reason behind his surprising move.

Give up hatred, not social media accounts. pic.twitter.com/HDymHw2VrB — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) March 2, 2020

“This Sunday, thinking of giving up my social media accounts on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram & YouTube,” PM Modi tweeted. Will keep you all posted,” he tweeted.

Modi, one of the most-followed political leaders in the world on Twitter, is followed by over 53.3 million people on the microblogging site. He is the most followed leader on Facebook and Instagram, with 44 million following his page on Facebook and 35.2 million following him on photo and video sharing app Instagram. On YouTube, he has 4.5 million subscribers.