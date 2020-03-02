e-paper
Rahul Gandhi's 1st response to PM Narendra Modi tweet on exiting social media is a swipe

Rahul Gandhi’s 1st response to PM Narendra Modi tweet on exiting social media is a swipe

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is one of the most followed personalities in India, tweeted Monday evening that he was thinking of giving up his social media accounts this Sunday.

Mar 02, 2020 22:17 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Rahul Gandhi reacted to PM Narendra Modi's announcement that he was thinking of exiting Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube this Sunday.
Rahul Gandhi reacted to PM Narendra Modi’s announcement that he was thinking of exiting Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube this Sunday. (PTI Photo )
         

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and his party leaders on Monday weighed in on Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeting his thoughts on exiting his social media accounts that are followed by millions of people including world leaders.

“Give up hatred, not social media accounts,” tweeted Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday, minutes after the prime minister stunned his fans. PM Modi said he was thinking of giving up his social media accounts from Sunday.

Randeep Surjewal, the chief spokesperson of the Congress, also tweeted a jibe at the prime minister and the Bharatiya Janata Party.

The Prime Minister, however, he did not reveal the reason behind his surprising move.

 

“This Sunday, thinking of giving up my social media accounts on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram & YouTube,” PM Modi tweeted. Will keep you all posted,” he tweeted.

Modi, one of the most-followed political leaders in the world on Twitter, is followed by over 53.3 million people on the microblogging site. He is the most followed leader on Facebook and Instagram, with 44 million following his page on Facebook and 35.2 million following him on photo and video sharing app Instagram. On YouTube, he has 4.5 million subscribers.

