‘If You Don’t Love Me’ memes: Desi Twitter’s latest obsession will make you laugh till you cry

The internet has a strange way of finding a new obsession every now and then.

The ‘If You Don’t Love Me At My’ are latest memes that have taken over social media by storm.

The phrase seems to be inspired from the simple idea of self-care, as the Vogue explains, “we’ve all lived through both high times and some very low ones, but that we all deserve to be loved”.

Just as legendary American actress Marilyn Monroe once said, “If you can’t handle me at my worst, then you sure as hell don’t deserve me at my best.”

Now, Indian Twitter users have given the memes their very own desi touch, of course, with a heavy dose of Bollywood references.

Sample the best ones here:

— Sapan Verma (@sapanv) April 5, 2018

— Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) April 4, 2018

— Tanmay Bhat (@thetanmay) April 4, 2018

— Nirali Shah (@nirali_ss) April 4, 2018