James and I have tied the knot to each other in our hearts: Shama Sikander

Actor Shama Sikander is a happy girl and rightfully so because she has found love in James Milliron, her fiance since 2015. And she says that they “have already tied the knots in our hearts.” But when it comes to officially becoming the husband and wife, the actor says, “It might happen tomorrow. You never know. Honestly, if I feel like getting married to him tomorrow, I’ll go for it and surprise everyone. I’m a very spontaneous person and don’t like to plan things. I just go with the flow and enjoy the moment.”

For 37-year-old actor, “tying the knot is just a formality.” She says, “What matters the most is the connect that we feel. We feel like we are one and that’s why we are alike. It’s a very rare kind of love, something you’ll not see in today’s time.”

Calling herself the luckiest person in the world to have found James as her life partner, Shama says, “I have always been a love oriented person and wanted to fall in love and give my all to the other person. I’m so lucky that that person is James. He is a wonderful human being. The kind of love I feel with him, I think it only happens in dreams. James is perfect in every sense. He is the most attractive man on this planet. There is not one moment when I felt bored with him.”

Cupid struck them when they both met in Mumbai four years back through a common friend. “The day I met him, there was an extreme pull towards him. It was a magnetic effect. I never felt like that before with anybody else. Within two days, we were together. And I don’t think we have been separated after that ever. I just knew that he is the one with whom I would like to grow old with,” Shama says who is famous for her debut TV show Yeh Meri Life Hai (2003) and was last seen in Baal Veer (2012).

Even after four years of their relationship, what keeps their bond stronger is “conversation”. “We’re extremely good at communicating with each other and that’s the core strength in every relationship. If you can’t communicate openly with your partner then there is no partnership and you are just passing time and lying to yourself. James and I tell everything to each other. I know that he will not judge me instead he understands and stands by my side despite all his doubt and whatever he thinks of my situation. And I do the same for him.”

It’s their presence for each other that, she says, “ has made their relationship lasted for so long”. She adds, “Even if he can’t do much about my situation or try to fix each other’s issues, him being there is a big help. I don’t want a person who is always fixing my situation and expect me to fix theirs. I don’t like to play mamma. We accept each other as we are.”

First Published: Jun 22, 2019 15:22 IST