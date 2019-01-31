Labelling things is an issue. Being gay is a non-issue: Sonam Kapoor

Ek Ladki Ko Dekha To Aisa Laga might be about same sex relationships, but actor Sonam Kapoor believes it should be seen as a coming-of-age romance without any labels. “Labelling things is an issue. Being gay is a non-issue. Some of the people in films and fashion are gay and there is nothing but pride,” Sonam said. The actor also said that, “Judgment in our country comes in various forms, we always are conformed to thinking or be in a certain way. That is very cruel. Each and every person has a choice of who they want to be.”

Sonam Kapoor, who is working with her father, actor Anil Kapoor, for the first time in Ek Ladki Ko Dekha To Aisa Laga, which also stars actors Rajkummar Rao and Juhi Chawla said it is easy to stereotype people. “Like, if you are a heroine, you are diva with low morals, a fashion model is shown as drugged and that media people often lie. There will be stereotypes everywhere and my endeavour is to break the stereotypes. Stereotypes are so dangerous,” she said, adding, “It is important for me that the project is as authentic as possible. Just because you decide to love somebody that might not be of the opposite sex, does not mean you are different. Love is love. You cannot choose who you fall in love with.”

First Published: Jan 31, 2019 18:00 IST