My wife is an amazing mother to my kids, says boxer Amir Khan

It’s been six years since British professional boxer Amir Khan married Faryal Makhdoom, yet every time there’s something about their relationship that makes news it gets more attention than the boxer’s fights! Amir’s parents have often blamed his wife for creating differences between their son and them, and even questioned her upbringing of their granddaughters. But, in this candid interview, the boxer probably for the first-time ever quashes all allegations and says, “My wife is an amazing mother, she takes care of my kids amazingly well!”

“Sometimes I think where does she get the energy from. When I get tired, I look at her and see her nappy changing, getting milk, shopping, doing everything… Wow! And then she also makes food for me, because I’m also like a kid to her. I think how does she do all this?” wonders the boxer.

Ahead of his fight with Australian professional boxer Billy Dib on July 12 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, Amir admits there are times when his personal life takes over the professional, but he has chosen to not to let that take the limelight any longer. “Sometimes, personal life can overtake [professional life]… fans want to know about your personal life, so sometimes things have come out. I may have made some mistakes at times, but it’s all about learning from them and not making them now, and be more professional about things and not let anything out. Why make a joke of it because all it will do is make people laugh. And I’m too old for that now. So, when I see such things, I turn a blind eye to it. It could be family drama or personal friendship, I’ve just learned to be the bigger one and walk away. Even when somebody asks me a question, I say ‘no comments’ and walk away. When you say something bad about one person, it goes back and forth, and all you give is business to the newspapers. So, best is to stay quiet.”

Though Amir’s stand is quite clear, the same can’t be said for his parents, who have often spoken in media about the family feud. “They shouldn’t talk to the media. I will tell them when I meet them,” he says.

Does Amir feel like the ‘nice’ boy who is stuck between his parents and wife? He says,“ Yes, sometimes we do get stuck with culture, family… and it’s the hardest situation to be stuck in. But at the end of the day, it’s all good. Once we meet it will be all hugs and kisses. My take on that is to sit down with them and solve everything. Till we do this, we are not going to get anywhere. If we are always going to think like this then no one will benefit. I’ve just been busy with my life, and hopefully when I get back from the travel, I’ll meet my family, my sisters and brothers and take it from there…”

Amir even denies his parents’ accusation of his wife stopping him from spending time with them. “Not at all. It’s nothing like that. It’s because of a busy life, my job always involves travel. The reason I do this now is because once I retire, then there’s no going back. Sometimes people think you have been selfish, but everything I’m doing now is for my family’s future. It’s all for them, not for me.”

On a lighter note, what’s more difficult — fighting in the rings or at home with his wife? “100% fighting at home! We hardly fight, but the day my wife fights, I always take the loss. I always say ‘you win’ in the first bout itself. I don’t like competition or drama, I’m a quiet guy.”

Amir Khan, who is a British boxer of Pakistani origin, was initially supposed to fight Indian boxer Neeraj Goyat this month, but the latter met with a car accident and suffered serious injuries. “I was really looking forward to fight Amir on the 12th and wanted to get back home with the much-coveted pearl championship belt,” Neeraj said in a statement.

First Published: Jul 11, 2019 07:47 IST