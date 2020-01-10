Parenthood wasn’t an accident but a well planned decision: Raghu Ram

sex-and-relationships

Updated: Jan 10, 2020 16:02 IST

Actor-host Raghu Ram and his wife, Canadian singer Natalie Di Luccio welcomed their first child, a boy they named Rhythm, on December 6. Sharing the pictures of the baby for the first time, an elated Raghu says they had started prepping for the special day much in advance. “It wasn’t an accident, it was a well-planned decision, something that we always wanted and we were so looking forward to it,” he says with a laugh.

Raghu and Natalie had tied the knot in 2018 and for their baby’s arrival, they opted for a water birth and the hypnobirthing method. Raghu and Natalie had tied the knot in 2018 and for their baby’s arrival, they opted for a water birth and the hypnobirthing method. “Bringing life into this world is such a beautiful and awe-inspiring thing. It’s exhausting as well as electrifying, an experience I never thought I’ll have and that brought us much closer.”

Raghu opens up that in his first marriage with TV actor and host Sugandha Garg, he never thought that he could ever experience fatherhood. “That’s because she (Sugandha Garg) didn’t want the child and so in my head, there was no question of having it and I was fine with it. But Natalie always wanted the child. She is somebody who is very nurturing. Bringing a child into this world with this amazing woman was such a beautiful and awe-inspiring experience,” Raghu shares.

On if he wanted to have a baby girl, Raghu says, “I thought that it would be a girl and some of my family members were very hopeful to have a daughter and some baby boy. So there were these two groups that had got created. But we eventually got to know and now we are just happy to have a child, a girl or a boy really doesn’t matter.”

More than anything else, Raghu is excited about introducing Rhythm to his dog ZukZuk. “We have a Golden Retriever and I’ve raised him like my child. We told him that we’re getting a little brother and I can’t wait to see how ZukZuk reacts on seeing the baby,” he adds.

