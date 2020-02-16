e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 16, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Sex and Relationship / ‘Beer goggles’: Here’s why alcohol consumption makes unattractive people seem attractive

‘Beer goggles’: Here’s why alcohol consumption makes unattractive people seem attractive

In a recent study, researchers explored the ‘beer goggles’ effect’ in which consumption of alcohol makes even physically unattractive persons appear beautiful.

sex-and-relationships Updated: Feb 16, 2020 17:01 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
Washington D.C. [USA]
In a recent study, researchers explored the ‘beer goggles’ effect’ in which consumption of alcohol makes even physically unattractive persons appear beautiful.
In a recent study, researchers explored the ‘beer goggles’ effect’ in which consumption of alcohol makes even physically unattractive persons appear beautiful. (UNSPLASH)
         

In a recent study, researchers explored the ‘beer goggles’ effect’ in which consumption of alcohol makes even physically unattractive persons appear beautiful. Researchers carried out a computer-based study in local bars and pubs, by asking participants to respond to stimuli while ignoring photos of attractive and unattractive faces. It found that while sober participants were distracted more by attractive faces, the attention of those who were intoxicated were diverted equally by both attractive and unattractive faces. The findings of the study were published in the journal Psychology of Addictive Behaviours.

The study was conducted by Dr Rebecca Monk and Professor Derek Heimin the University’s Ormskirk campus. According to the lead author of the study, Dr Monk, “Previous research into the beer goggles phenomena yielded inconsistent findings and has been largely limited to asking people directly about how attractive they find others. By using an indirect measure of attention, our research was able to overcome some of these limitations.”

“We know that attractive faces can pull attention away from the task at hand, but our research suggests that alcohol has the capacity to lessen this effect; to level the playing field.”

More than 120 participants - both sober and intoxicated - were asked to indicate on a laptop whether the letter ‘T’ was the correct way round or inverted, while being told to ignore the series of faces that were shown on the screen at the same time.

Professor Derek Heim added: “Most people have heard of the ‘beer goggles’ effect, and our research adds to the body of evidence showing that there is some truth to this anecdotal wisdom.

“It’s remarkable that in our study participants were only mildly intoxicated, suggesting that it doesn’t take much alcohol at all for people to ‘put on their beer goggles’,” Monk added.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags
top news
All 406 people brought back to India from China tested negative for coronavirus, say officials
All 406 people brought back to India from China tested negative for coronavirus, say officials
Shaheen Bagh protesters suspend march to Amit Shah’s residence, await permission
Shaheen Bagh protesters suspend march to Amit Shah’s residence, await permission
1 missing, 1 rescued as under-construction building collapses in Delhi’s CR Park
1 missing, 1 rescued as under-construction building collapses in Delhi’s CR Park
‘Free from burden of paperwork’: PM Modi shares his vision on Varanasi trip
‘Free from burden of paperwork’: PM Modi shares his vision on Varanasi trip
India to send medical supplies to China to combat coronavirus: Indian envoy
India to send medical supplies to China to combat coronavirus: Indian envoy
India to play day-night Test in Australia: Sourav Ganguly
India to play day-night Test in Australia: Sourav Ganguly
Employee takes bath in restaurant kitchen sink, netizens disgusted
Employee takes bath in restaurant kitchen sink, netizens disgusted
‘Wanted India to know how it feels’: BAN U19 bowler on WC final controversy
‘Wanted India to know how it feels’: BAN U19 bowler on WC final controversy
trending topics
Pulwama AttackLove Aaj Kal Movie ReviewIndia vs New ZealandBalakot StrikesOmar AbdullahValentine’s Day WhatsApp stickers

don't miss

latest news

india news

Sex and Relationships