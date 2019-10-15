e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 15, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Oct 15, 2019

Six out of 10 European women suffer sexism at work, says survey

The French research group found 21% reported such attacks in the last 12 months and over 40% of those were under the age of 30.

sex-and-relationships Updated: Oct 15, 2019 12:24 IST
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse
More than 10% of the 5,000 respondents - 9% in France, 15% in Spain - said they had “forced of unwanted” sex from someone in their workplace.
More than 10% of the 5,000 respondents - 9% in France, 15% in Spain - said they had “forced of unwanted” sex from someone in their workplace.(Unsplash)
         

60% of women in Europe have suffered gender-based or sexual violence at work, according to a study across five countries published on Saturday.

French research group Ifop found 21% reported such attacks in the last 12 months and over 40% of those were under the age of 30.

More than 10% of the 5,000 respondents - 9% in France, 15% in Spain - said they had “forced of unwanted” sex from someone in their workplace. The study authors said that figure “highlights the grey area that may exist around consent” when it can “be extorted in a context of subordination, intimidation or manipulation”.

Additionally, 9% of women said they were at least once “pressured” by a colleague to commit an “act of a sexual nature”, such as sex in exchange for a job or promotion. While some 18% said they were touched inappropriately, such as a hand on the bottom, a forced hug or an unwanted kiss.

The study was conducted in France, Germany, Italy, Britain and Spain. It also said sexual violence, which includes whistling, gestures, rude comments or leering, was the most common attack with 46% of women affected, especially in Germany where the figure was 56%.

The authors of the report said “a very small minority of victims of workplace harassment manage to break the wall of silence” and speak out.

Only 13% of women who were touched inappropriately and 16% of those who were pressured into a sexual relationship said they had spoken to someone, such as a superior or trade unionist, to solve the problem internally.

The Ifop survey was conducted with an online questionnaire in April this year for the Fondation Jean Jaures think tank and the European Foundation for Progressive Studies (FEPS).

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.)

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

First Published: Oct 15, 2019 12:24 IST

tags
top news
Haryana made ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’ mission a success: PM Modi
Haryana made ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’ mission a success: PM Modi
How can I oppose, says Sharad Pawar on criticism of Jay Shah’s BCCI move
How can I oppose, says Sharad Pawar on criticism of Jay Shah’s BCCI move
Ex-Jet staffer with Rs 90 lakh in PMC Bank dies of stroke day after protest
Ex-Jet staffer with Rs 90 lakh in PMC Bank dies of stroke day after protest
Karti takes aim at new BCCI appointments, Twitter serves him reminder
Karti takes aim at new BCCI appointments, Twitter serves him reminder
‘I’m prepared to destroy its economy’: Trump orders sanctions on Turkey
‘I’m prepared to destroy its economy’: Trump orders sanctions on Turkey
‘Going into a tailspin’: Nobel laureate Abhijit Banerjee on Indian economy
‘Going into a tailspin’: Nobel laureate Abhijit Banerjee on Indian economy
Ghaziabad man kills wife after she allegedly said ‘it’s your last night’
Ghaziabad man kills wife after she allegedly said ‘it’s your last night’
India’s first visually challenged woman IAS officer becomes Sub-Collector
India’s first visually challenged woman IAS officer becomes Sub-Collector
trending topics
Koena MitraSunny LeoneSourav GangulyDelhi Air Quality IndexAarey ColonyPMC BankMohena SinghAPJ Abdul Kalam Birth Anniversary
don't miss
latest news
India News
Sex and Relationships