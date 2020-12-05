Sonam Kapoor Ahuja-Anand Ahuja throw romance in the air like confetti and these mushy messages are proof

sex-and-relationships

Updated: Dec 05, 2020, 13:02 IST

Making us wonder where our Cupid got struck, Bollywood’s dapper couple Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and Anand Ahuja painted the Internet red with love and they shared a series of their unseen romantic pictures. From walking while it was snowing to cuddling in wilderness, Sonam shared amushy message for her hubby whose unapologetic PDA surely pushed fans to amp up their romance game this weekend.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Sonam shared a slew of pictures featuring the lovebirds. While one featured them sharing a hearty laugh as they strolled down a London street with their sartorial foot forward, another picture had them with their backs to the camera as they made footprints in the snow and cuddled for some warmth.

The following picture was from one of their wedding functions which featured the two holding hands and lost in each other’s eyes. The last two saw them smiling for the camera in the backdrop of mountains and a river amid undisclosed wilderness.

Sonam captioned the pictures with uncontained love. It read, “I love you.. you make #everydayphenomenal (sic).” Quick to respond, Anand commented, “so cuuuute. Why so much love!? #EverydayPhenomenal (sic).” That was not all as Sonam took the bar higher by replying, “@anandahuja because you’re so romantic and take me on amazing dates (sic)” which made Anand share crying faced emojis as he wrote, “How do you say it... “It’s a dizzzz.” ... restaurants should not be allowed to name themselves so similarly (sic).”

Soon, Bollywood friends and fans too emptied their stash of love for the duo in the comments section as the pictures broke the Internet for all the right reasons.

Sonam and Anand got married in an anand karaj ceremony in May 2018 after being in a relationship for more than two years. The two never leave a chance to gush over each other in public outings or social media handles and we can’t help but adore their camaraderie.

After all, what is love if your true feelings are never expressed openly?

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter