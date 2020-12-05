e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 05, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Sex and Relationship / Sonam Kapoor Ahuja-Anand Ahuja throw romance in the air like confetti and these mushy messages are proof

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja-Anand Ahuja throw romance in the air like confetti and these mushy messages are proof

‘You make everyday phenomenal...you’re so romantic and take me on amazing dates’: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and Anand Ahuja’s walk in the snow or cuddling session in the wilderness and unapologetic PDA will instantly make you amp up your romance game this weekend

sex-and-relationships Updated: Dec 05, 2020, 13:02 IST
Zarafshan Shiraz
Zarafshan Shiraz
Hindustan Times, Delhi
Sonam-Anand throw romance in the air like confetti and these mushy messages are proof
Sonam-Anand throw romance in the air like confetti and these mushy messages are proof(Instagram/sonamkapoor)
         

Making us wonder where our Cupid got struck, Bollywood’s dapper couple Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and Anand Ahuja painted the Internet red with love and they shared a series of their unseen romantic pictures. From walking while it was snowing to cuddling in wilderness, Sonam shared amushy message for her hubby whose unapologetic PDA surely pushed fans to amp up their romance game this weekend.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Sonam shared a slew of pictures featuring the lovebirds. While one featured them sharing a hearty laugh as they strolled down a London street with their sartorial foot forward, another picture had them with their backs to the camera as they made footprints in the snow and cuddled for some warmth.

The following picture was from one of their wedding functions which featured the two holding hands and lost in each other’s eyes. The last two saw them smiling for the camera in the backdrop of mountains and a river amid undisclosed wilderness.

Sonam captioned the pictures with uncontained love. It read, “I love you.. you make #everydayphenomenal (sic).” Quick to respond, Anand commented, “so cuuuute. Why so much love!? #EverydayPhenomenal (sic).” That was not all as Sonam took the bar higher by replying, “@anandahuja because you’re so romantic and take me on amazing dates (sic)” which made Anand share crying faced emojis as he wrote, “How do you say it... “It’s a dizzzz.” ... restaurants should not be allowed to name themselves so similarly (sic).”

 

Soon, Bollywood friends and fans too emptied their stash of love for the duo in the comments section as the pictures broke the Internet for all the right reasons.

Hindustantimes

Sonam and Anand got married in an anand karaj ceremony in May 2018 after being in a relationship for more than two years. The two never leave a chance to gush over each other in public outings or social media handles and we can’t help but adore their camaraderie.

After all, what is love if your true feelings are never expressed openly?

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags
top news
‘Last day of discussion’: Farmers ahead of talks with Centre on farm laws
‘Last day of discussion’: Farmers ahead of talks with Centre on farm laws
Third aircraft carrier an operational necessity to counter expansionist China
Third aircraft carrier an operational necessity to counter expansionist China
LIVE: Farm leaders leave for Vigyan Bhawan to hold 5th round of talks with govt
LIVE: Farm leaders leave for Vigyan Bhawan to hold 5th round of talks with govt
Haryana health minister Anil Vij tests Covid-19 positive
Haryana health minister Anil Vij tests Covid-19 positive
36 British MPs back farmers’ protest, want UK to raise issue with India
36 British MPs back farmers’ protest, want UK to raise issue with India
All states accept Rs 1.1 lakh crore borrowing option to meet GST shortfall
All states accept Rs 1.1 lakh crore borrowing option to meet GST shortfall
Jharkhand man chased for Rs 3.5cr GST fraud turns out to be a daily wage worker
Jharkhand man chased for Rs 3.5cr GST fraud turns out to be a daily wage worker
‘Govt committed to principle of reform, perform & transform’: PM Modi
‘Govt committed to principle of reform, perform & transform’: PM Modi
trending topics
GHMC Election Results 2020 LIVEFarmers protest LIVE updatesCOVID 19 Live UpdatesDelhi air qualityFarmers ProtestCovid-19India vs Australia 1st T20 Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sex and Relationships

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In