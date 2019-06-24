Tips for talking through toxicity

In spite of best efforts, people can find themselves in the tight grip of a toxic, brittle relationship. Given the hectic pace of our lives, it is becoming difficult to spend time with your partner and work through issues. However, you can try to save your relationship if you are recognise the signs in time and address the issues.

“Prominent reasons of toxicity in a relationship are your partner’s personality, break in communication, and needs remaining unfulfilled” says Dr Pulkit Sharma, a clinical psychologist.

Dr Kamna Chibber, clinical psychologist, assures that there are ways to revive your romantic relationship. “Tackling such a situation requires an approach of engagement and conversations with one’s partner to find ways of resolving the issues that are at the core,” she explains.

It’s important to get hold of the problem as soon as you feel it. For instance, negative attributes in your partner like a tendency to sabotage your esteem should be immediately identified and nipped in the bud. He or she might comment on your body, tell you that you are not prolific enough on the work front.

As soon as you see the first sign of toxicity, you must talk about it, instead of responding in the same negative way.

“Recognising maladaptive patterns of responding to each other and committing to work together on changing these is crucial. It requires time and continuous effort to bring about such a change. Furthermore, it entails the creation of support systems that each person can turn to while working through such a challenging circumstance,” adds Dr Chibber.



First Published: Jun 24, 2019 12:23 IST