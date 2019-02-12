Valentine’s Day 2019: Travelling with your special someone increases chances of a better relationship and sex life

Couples who travel together have healthier, happier relationships compared to those who do not, according to a survey from the U.S. Travel Association. They are reportedly more satisfied in their relationships, communicate well with each other, enjoy more romance, have a better sex life, spend quality time together and share common goals and desires. With Valentine’s Day ‘round the corner, what do you have planned for your special someone on the day of love?

Travel helps build and maintain relationships, including long term benefits for couples:

Travelling solo has its own benefits but travelling as a couple is also the ultimate test of a relationship – it is said that one gets to know a lot about the other person when they travel with them. If you’re wondering how, picture this: you’re an outgoing person and on a holiday, you want to spend all your waking hours doing something exciting so not a single minute goes waste. Your partner, on the other hand, is more laid-back and would prefer chilling in a roadside tea stall or a fancy coffee shop instead of exploring the place you’ve travelled to – in a vehicle or on foot. That’s where the first difference of opinion arises… they prefer the JOMO side of life, while you might have borderline FOMO tendencies. The true test, however, is finding a middle ground and being happy and content with the decision you take together.

Psychologist and relationship expert Shauna Springer, says that travelling solo and taking a break for yourself can also be good for your relationship, increasing marital satisfaction in an article published in Psychology Today. She adds to this thought by quoting Henry Thoreau who once said, “To be in company, even with the best, is soon wearisome and dissipating. I love to be alone. I never found the companion that was so companionable as solitude.”

Mr. Manmeet Ahluwalia, Marketing Head, Expedia in India says, “Travel compatibility plays a key role in any relationship and with Valentine’s Day just around the corner, we have seen a drastic rise in our searches and booking. Travelling with loved ones gives an opportunity to experience new places and cultures together and we have noticed young couples taking an off on Thursday and Friday to make it a long weekend and travel.”

Travel ignites romance and intimacy:

Interestingly, if your relationship is still in its nascent stages, like a month or so, you should avoid going away together for a long break and instead choose a weekend getaway at best. The longer you’re together, the more in sync are your habits and quirks that you reveal to one another, which in some cases can also be a deal breaker for some.

Having a sense of humour will help you make light of any stresses that the journey or the exploration might induce. Instead, keep each other posted about what you’re planning and learn to give each other some space, even if you had planned a trip together. Space avoid either of you being in each other’s hair constantly which avoids unnecessary skirmishes, in other words, ensuring that you are in it for longer, while you’re good for another.

First Published: Feb 12, 2019 16:47 IST