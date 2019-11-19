e-paper
Watching porn could be linked to erectile dysfunction, here’s why

According to a sexual health expert in UK, single or divorced men are more likely to suffer from erectile dysfunction (impotence) because they have become too used to porn or having ‘unsatisfactory’ sex lives.

sex-and-relationships Updated: Nov 19, 2019 13:48 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
London
Watching porn could be linked to erectile dysfunction.
Watching porn could be linked to erectile dysfunction.(Unsplash)
         

If you are not enjoying a good bedroom life, blame pornography. According to a sexual health expert in UK, single or divorced men are more likely to suffer from erectile dysfunction (impotence) because they have become too used to porn or having ‘unsatisfactory’ sex lives.

A report by London-based clinic Numan found that 80 per cent of men living in the UK have experienced erectile dysfunction.

Speaking on the report to FEMAIL, women’s column in the Daily Mail, Chartered Psychologist Felix Economakisto blamed pornography and drinking too much for causing problems in the bedroom of single, divorced men.

“The first reason is that they often tend to have either negligent, absent or unsatisfactory sex lives. That means they feel rather ‘de-skilled’ and not confident when it comes to the bedroom,” Economakisto, was quoted as saying.

Millions of men have been affected by erectile dysfunction.

The study, which was conducted by the Market Research Society, asked 1,000 divorced men in the UK if they had experienced a sexual performance problem, reported Daily Mail.

According to the research, four-fifths of those men questioned admitted they had struggled with erectile dysfunction.

“If men become ‘wound up’ about goals and work, it could also impact their performance during sex,” Economakisto said.

“Sometimes men can also be so wound up about performance goals and reviews at work that they tend to start perceiving performance in the bedroom as yet another ‘customer’ to keep happy, complete with fear of unsatisfactory reviews,” he said.

“Watching pornography could cause erectile dysfunction,” he added.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

