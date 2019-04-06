What to do when your significant other is clingy

Just because you are in a relationship, it doesn’t mean that you don’t need some time of your own. And, dealing with a clingy partner can often feel like walking on eggshells because you don’t know how to tell them that ‘you need a bit of space’, without offending or pushing them away. So, if you are in a relationship with a clingy partner then read on as we tell you what to do when you feel your relationship needs a bit of breathing space.

Doing things on your own

One of the reasons your partner can be clingy is because they might not know how to be alone. To deal with this, you can encourage your partner to pursue an interest that they like. This can help them learn to be alone. Your partner needs to learn to enjoy their own company and this is one way to do it.

Time to talk

One of the reasons for your partner’s clinginess could be insecurity. They simply get insecure seeing you in someone else’s company or are uncomfortable doing things alone. You need to tactfully have a conversation with your partner and explain to them that it’s okay for you and them to need a bit of space in the relationship. By being clingy, a relationship often burns out.

A few rules

Apart from giving space to each other and doing things by yourself, you ought to set a few boundaries, as well. For example, if you are spending time with your friends then your partner should avoid constantly texting you and asking about your whereabouts. Setting certain boundaries helps your partner deal with their insecurities.

(With inputs from Dr Anil Sethi, psychologist and relationship counsellor)

