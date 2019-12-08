e-paper
You sound like Socrates: Japanese magazine ridiculed for absurd dating advice for women

A Japanese magazine that advised women to compliment men on their intelligence by saying “You sound like Socrates” has been ridiculed in the country ranked one of the world’s worst for gender parity.

sex-and-relationships Updated: Dec 08, 2019 14:41 IST
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse
Tokyo
A Japanese magazine that advised women to compliment men on their intelligence by saying “You sound like Socrates” has been ridiculed in the country ranked one of the world’s worst for gender parity.
A Japanese magazine that advised women to compliment men on their intelligence by saying "You sound like Socrates" has been ridiculed in the country ranked one of the world's worst for gender parity.(UNSPLASH)
         

A Japanese magazine that advised women to compliment men on their intelligence by saying “You sound like Socrates” has been ridiculed in the country ranked one of the world’s worst for gender parity.

“JJ”, a major fashion magazine targeted at young women, encouraged readers to compare men to the classical Greek philosopher when they say something complicated.

A picture of the page sparked mirth when it was shared on Twitter -- with some users noting that Socrates did not live happily ever after, as he was sentenced to death by drinking poison.

Users of both genders poured scorn on the technique to attract men, with one saying: “If a woman told me I sound like Socrates, I would wonder if she’s sane.”

The tips were based on a comic book by a female manga artist, the magazine said, playing on a popular trope where women compliment men and feign stupidity.

In 2018, Japan ranked 110th out of 149 countries in the World Economic Forum’s gender gap report, up from 114th the previous year.

The country remains low in the ranking despite Prime Minister Shinzo Abe pledging to promote women’s empowerment -- his so-called “Womenomics” strategy.

Socrates is also credited with the famous remark: “By all means, marry. If you get a good wife, you will be happy. If you get a bad one, you will be a philosopher.”

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

