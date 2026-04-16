Read your way to your next destination: Books that will get you excited about your next trip

I love travelling, and I love reading. But when the two come together, it hits differently. There is something special about picking up a book that makes a place feel real long before you get there. Not the obvious travel guides or heavy-handed stories built around landmarks, but the kind where the setting quietly slips into your imagination. You start noticing the rhythm of a city, the mood of its streets, the way people move through it. From Singapore’s sharp, modern pulse to Rome’s layered charm, these stories stay with you. They make you look at your next destination with fresh eyes. If you have a trip coming up, these are the books to read first.

1. Crazy Rich Asians by Kevin Kwan

Books to read if any of these destinations are on your travel itinerary - Singapore, Rome, Japan, Bali and Sri Lanka(canva.com)

Reading about faraway glamour is fun, but when that world feels closer to home, it pulls you in instantly. Kevin Kwan brings Singapore to life in a way that feels vivid yet effortless. The city is not just a backdrop; it slips into every scene, from glossy high society gatherings to buzzing food streets that leave you craving a plate of noodles. As an Indian reader, I find that the cultural proximity makes it all feel more personal and addictive. By the time you turn the last page, Singapore is no longer just a stop on your itinerary; it is a place you are already emotionally invested in.

2. The Da Vinci Code by Dan Brown

Who knew a fast-paced thriller packed with secrets and murder could quietly turn Rome into a must-visit? Dan Brown has a way of threading history, art, and suspense so smoothly that the city begins to feel like a character in itself. You start noticing the cobbled streets, the shadows around ancient buildings, and the quiet intensity of every landmark. It also shifts how you see Vatican City. I always say there are two kinds of travellers there, the ones who have read this book and the ones who have not. The experience feels completely different once you have.

3. Days at the Morisaki Bookshop by Satoshi Yagisawa

{{^usCountry}} There is a quiet charm to this one that slowly pulls you in. Satoshi Yagisawa does not rely on dramatic storytelling, yet you feel every moment as if you are right there. It leaves you craving a comforting Japanese meal and dreaming of a stay at a traditional onsen. Japan comes through in the smallest details, from unassuming streets to cosy corners filled with books. It is the kind of story that makes you want to slow down, wander through quaint neighbourhoods, and step into every little café and bookshop you pass. By the end, a gentle, slow-paced Japanese holiday feels less like an idea and more like a plan waiting to happen. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} There is a quiet charm to this one that slowly pulls you in. Satoshi Yagisawa does not rely on dramatic storytelling, yet you feel every moment as if you are right there. It leaves you craving a comforting Japanese meal and dreaming of a stay at a traditional onsen. Japan comes through in the smallest details, from unassuming streets to cosy corners filled with books. It is the kind of story that makes you want to slow down, wander through quaint neighbourhoods, and step into every little café and bookshop you pass. By the end, a gentle, slow-paced Japanese holiday feels less like an idea and more like a plan waiting to happen. {{/usCountry}}

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4. Eat Pray Love by Elizabeth Gilbert

When it comes to books that romanticise a place without trying too hard, this one is hard to ignore. Elizabeth Gilbert writes with such honesty that the setting slips in naturally, especially when she arrives in Bali. It makes you want to pause, take a breath, and just exist for a bit. The focus is on self-reflection, yet Bali lingers in your mind long after. The lush surroundings, the slower pace, the sense of calm, it all feels quietly magnetic. By the end, the idea of heading there is not just about travel; it feels like something you owe yourself.

5. The Seven Moons of Maali Almeida by Shehan Karunatilaka

This one is tricky to explain, in the best way. Shehan Karunatilaka tells a story that is not centred on place in an obvious sense, yet Sri Lanka is present on every page. It seeps into the mood, the chaos, the humour, and the history that shapes each moment. You are not handed postcard scenes, but you come away with a deep, layered sense of the country. It stays with you in a way that is far more lasting than surface-level descriptions. By the end, Sri Lanka feels complex, raw, and impossible to ignore, making you want to experience it beyond the usual lens.

So here is the plan. Pick your destination, then pick your book. Let the story set the mood before your boarding pass does. By the time you land, the streets will feel oddly familiar, like you have already met them once in the pages.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Neha Ravi Khandelwal ...Read More Neha Ravi Khandelwal Neha Ravi Khandelwal is a Senior Digital Content Producer, Lifestyle at HT Shop Now, where she specialises in furniture, home, and travel, turning real-world expertise into practical advice that readers can rely on. Career journey and experience Neha began freelance writing in 2010 and started her mainstream media journey with the Times of India in 2022, and later joined the Hindustan Times. In the past, she has led interior design projects, interned in visual merchandising at Shoppers Stop and Pantaloons, and managed operations for multiple women-led startups. To satiate her curiosity, she has completed beginner’s certifications in pottery, scuba diving, baking, creative writing, and more. She takes pride in having read over 2000 books (yes, she did count, and can share a list!) and spent 8 years practising Bharatnatyam and has even ghostwritten a book on Ladakh Tourism. Subject expertise With a Master’s in Interior Design and 10 years of building homes, Neha knows space-saving furniture and budget-friendly finds inside out. She instantly visualizes rooms and curates practical, stylish solutions. In travel, she offers packing guides, luggage tips, and trip advice, all backed by research, expert input from field experts, and hands-on experience. Education and professional background Neha holds a Master’s degree in Interior Design and had early stints as a visual merchandising trainee at Shoppers Stop and Pantaloons. These experiences shape every article she writes. Editorial Philosophy I write with one single goal: To simplify searching through the abundance of products on the market by finding the right one suited to my readers' needs based on personal experience, user reviews and ratings. When all else fails, Neha speaks to experts who can solve the query. Read Less

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