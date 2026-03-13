5 psychological thrillers you must read in 2026; most popular picks for avid readers chasing suspense

I remember reading my first psychological thriller years ago. It gave me goosebumps, but I could not keep it down. This genre is the perfect way to jump-start your brain and to get out of a non-reading rut if you are trying to bite into the bookworm habit again! The best part? You do not need to chase the latest trend. A sneak peek into my bookshelf, and where some of the psychological thrillers sit. (Hindustan Times) By Neha Ravi Khandelwal Neha holds a master’s degree in design and has a keen eye for furniture and fashion, effortlessly mixing aesthetics with practicality. From premium picks to budget-friendly finds, she makes the search simple for her readers. Always jetsetting, she sprinkles in quirky travel tips, favourite destinations, and luggage essentials alongside her well-researched insights on lifestyle trends, runway styles, and statement furniture. Read more Read less

Psychological thrillers hold a special charm. They move past simple crime plots and focus on the human mind, secrets, and slow-burning tension. A great one can make an ordinary weekend feel far more exciting. One chapter leads to another, and before you know it, the day has disappeared into the pages. If you enjoy suspense, sharp twists, and clever storytelling, these kinds of books are always a rewarding pick.