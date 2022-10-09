10 affordable Windows 11 laptops to buy online

Windows 11 laptops are ideal for multiple everyday uses and come with best features.

The technological evolution has made it imperative for everyone around to invest in a versatile laptop that can help keep up with the pace of working, studying, or just staying updated with the digitally advancing environment. Buying the latest Windows 11 laptops can provide you with multifaceted features that can help make working easier. Furthermore, the aesthetics and functionality are add-ons to a smooth working experience. If you’re looking forward to upgrading to a new Windows 11 laptop, here is a well-researched list of laptops on the basis of their features and affordability so that you can make the most thoughtful purchase. Here are the 10 most affordable Windows 11 laptops: 1. Acer Aspire 3 The 14-inch laptop comes in a compact design that facilitates easy portability and smooth working with an ergonomic hinge. The laptop is pre-installed with Windows 11 and comes with ‎AMD 3020e dual-core processor, LED display, 256 GB memory storage capacity, 1.2 GHz processor speed, and 4 GB RAM memory. You can buy Acer Aspire 3 for Rs. 23,990. Specifications Display: 14 Inches Display Type: LED OS: Windows Battery: ‎Lithium Ion Ram: 4 GB Storage: 256 GB Resolution: ‎1366 x 768 Processor: ‎AMD 3020e dual-core processor Processor Speed: 1.2 GHz

Pros Cons Multiple Options for ports Lacks USB Type-C port Dual-band wi-fi Display Quality Plenty of storage with upgradable HDD and SDD Good battery backup

2. Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 1 Intel Celeron N4020 With just 1.2 kg weight and a body that is 17.7mm thick, this Windows 11 laptop allows easy portability. It comes with 11.6 inches HD anti-glare display, an Intel Celeron N4020 processor, 4 GB RAM, 256GB SSD storage, and a Windows 11 Home operating system. The laptop furthermore allows you to enjoy a stable and fast connection with its 1x1 wi-fi 5 and Bluetooth 4.2. You can buy Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 1 at Rs. 21,690. Specifications Display: 11.6 Inches Display Type: HD anti-glare display OS: Windows 11 Home Battery: Lithium Polymer Ram: 4 GB Storage: 256 GB Resolution: ‎‎1366 X 768 Pixels Processor: ‎Celeron N4020 Processor Speed: 2.8 GHz

Pros Cons HD anti-glare screen Small screen Slim design for easy portability Lacks USB-C port 1.5 W speakers Poor webcam quality Good battery backup Affordable

3. HP 14s 5th Gen The HP laptop comes with a 14-inch display and 1920 x 1080 resolution that allows you to get an exceptional digital experience. With a. 8GB RAM, dual speakers, ‎3.8 GHz processor speed, and an AMD Ryzen 3 processor, the laptop runs on a Windows 11 Home operating system. It is furthermore designed keeping in mind its easy portability. You can buy the laptop for Rs. 38,990. Specifications Display: 14 Inches OS: Windows 11 Home Battery: Lithium Polymer Ram: 8 GB Resolution: ‎‎1920 x 1080 Pixels Processor: ‎ AMD Ryzen 3 Processor Speed: 3.8 GHz Speaker: Dual speakers

Pros Cons 8 GB RAM Higher cost Easily portable, lightweight Dual speakers Good screen resolution Fast charge technology Good battery backup

4. HP 15s AMD Ryzen 3 With a 15.6-inch anti-glare display, the laptop comes with 512 GB hard disk size, 8 GB RAM, 1920 x 1080p resolution, HP fast charge, AMD Ryzen 3 processor, and Windows 11 Home operating system. The dual speakers make watching TV and listening to music a delightful experience. The laptop is furthermore designed with an aim to facilitate easy portability with its lightweight. You can buy this laptop for Rs. 39,490. Specifications Display: 15.6 Inches Display Type: anti-glare display OS: Windows 11 Home Battery: Lithium Ion Ram: 8 GB Storage: 512 GB Resolution: 1920 x 1080 Pixels Processor: AMD Ryzen 3 Processor Speed: 3.8 GHz

Pros Cons 8 GB RAM No IPS panel Easily portable, lightweight Display resolution Good screen resolution Fast charge technology, Good battery backup

5. Lenovo V14-IGL Lenovo V14 Windows 11 laptop is equipped with 4 GB RAM, 14 inches anti-glare display, and a Celeron N4020 processor. It comes with a processor speed of 4.1 GHz and a Windows 11 operating system. It furthermore offers a battery that lasts up to 10 hours. You can buy the laptop at an affordable price of Rs. 24,999. Specifications Display: 14 Inches Display Type: anti-glare display OS: Windows 11 Ram: 4 GB Maximum Memory Supported: 8 GB Processor: Celeron N4020 Processor Brand: Intel Processor Speed: 4.1 GHz

Pros Cons HD anti-glare screen Display resolution Slim design for easy portability Webcam quality 4.1 GHz processor speed Good battery backup Affordable

6. Lenovo IdeaPad Slim3 The laptop with a 15.6-inch HD display is thin and light to carry around anywhere. It comes with a Core 10th Gen processor, 8 GB RAM, 1 TB HDD storage, a Windows 11 Home operating system, and a processor speed of 2.1 GHz. The IdeaPad allows faster connections with 2 x 2 wi-fi 5, making it easier to work or study without interruptions. You can buy Lenovo IdeaPad Slim3 at Rs. 35,150. Specifications: Display: 15.6 Inches Display Type: HD anti-glare display OS: Windows 11 Home Battery: Lithium Polymer Ram: 8 GB Processor: Intel Core i3 Processor Speed: 2.1 GHz Maximum Memory Supported: 12 GB

Pros Cons 8 GB RAM Average display quality Easily portable, lightweight Anti-glare HD screen Dolby Audio Good battery backup

7. ASUS VivoBook 15 The Asus VivoBook 15 is a thin and lightweight laptop (1.8 KG) that comes with a screen size of 15.6 inches, 4 GB RAM, 256 GB SSD, Windows 11 Home operating system, Dual Core Intel Celeron N4020 processor and 2.8 GHz of processor speed. The laptop facilitates a better working and playing experience with a NanoEdge display. You can buy an Asus VivoBook 15 at a price of Rs. 25,990. Specifications: Display: 15.6 Inches Screen resolution : 720p Storage: 256 GB OS: Windows 11 Home Battery: Lithium Polymer Ram: 4 GB Processor: Dual Core Intel Celeron N4020 processor Processor Speed: 2.8 GHz

Pros Cons Efficient functioning Average display quality Dual storage Average battery backup Thin and lightweight NanoEdge display

8. HP 15s 11th Gen HP 15s 11th Gen comes with a 15.6-inch HD display and an Intel Core i3 processor with 3.7 GHz speed. The laptop facilitates efficient working with 8 GB RAM, 16 GB supported memory, 512 GB storage, dual speakers, Windows 11 Home operating system, and Intel UHD Graphics. It also supports multiple ports for easy connectivity. You can buy this Windows 11 laptop for Rs. 43,250. Specifications: Display: 15.6 Inches Display Type: HD display Storage: 512 GB OS: Windows 11 Home Ram: 8 GB Maximum Memory Supported: 16 GB Processor: Intel Core i3 Processor Speed: 3.7 GHz

Pros Cons Efficient functioning Average display quality Good memory Thin and lightweight Dual speakers

9. Lenovo E41-55 Lenovo E41-55, with a 14-inch HD display, comes with Windows 11 operating system. It has 8 GB RAM, 1920 x 1080p screen resolution, AMD Athlon 64 X2 Dual Core 4450 processor, and a 4.1 GHz processor speed, ensuring you don’t stay behind while working. The laptop also allows 11 hours of average battery backup. You can buy Lenovo E41-55 at an affordable price of 24,499. Specifications: Display: 14 Inches Display Type: HD display OS: Windows 11 Ram: 8 GB Processor: AMD Athlon 64 X2 Dual Core 4450 Processor Speed: 4.1 GHz Resolution: 1920 x 1080p

Pros Cons Efficient functioning Display Good battery backup Thin and lightweight Screen resolution 4.1 GHz processor speed

10. Dell Inspiron 3511 The Dell Inspiron 3511 comes with a 15.6-inch screen size designed with recycled plastic keeping modern-day climatic changes in mind. The laptop is available with 1920x1080p screen resolution, Intel Core i3 processor, Windows 11 operating system, and 1.7 GHz processor speed. You can buy the Dell Windows 11 laptop for Rs. 41,150. Specifications: Display: 15.6 Inches Display Resolution: 1920 x 1080p Battery: Lithium Ion OS: Windows 11 Ram: 8 GB Processor: Intel Core i3 Processor Speed: 1.7 GHz Maximum Memory Supported: 16 GB

Pros Cons Sustainable production Average processor speed HD webcam Higher cost Thin and lightweight Screen resolution Good speed

Price of Windows 11 laptops at a glance:

Product Price Acer Aspire 3 Rs. 21,789 Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 1 Rs. 23,990 HP 14s 5th Gen Rs. 24,499 HP 15s Rs. 24,999 Lenovo V14-IGL Rs. 25,990 Lenovo IdeaPad Slim3 Rs. 35,490 Asus VivoBook 15 Rs. 38,990 HP 15s 11thGen Rs. 41,150 Lenovo E41-55 Rs. 41,400 Dell Inspiron 3511 Rs. 43,250

3 best features for consumers:

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Acer Aspire 3 14 Inch Display 256 GB Storage Good Battery backup Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 1 HD Antiglare display Easy Portability 256 GB Storage HP 14s 5th Gen 8GB RAM 1920 x 1080 Pixels 3.8 GHz HP 15s 4.1 GHz processor speed 512 GB 1920 x 1080 Pixels Lenovo V14-IGL 4.1 GHz processor speed Easy Portability HD anti-glare screen Lenovo IdeaPad Slim3 Intel Core i3 15.6. Inch display 8 GB RAM Asus VivoBook 15 Dual storage 15.6. Inch display Easy Portability HP 15s 11thGen Intel Core i3 512 GB Storage 8 GB RAM Lenovo E41-55 AMD Athlon 64 X2 Dual Core 4450 processor 1920 x 1080p 4.1 GHz Dell Inspiron 3511 Intel Core i3 HD Webcam Sustainable production

Best value for money Lenovo E41-55 provides you with the best value for your money as it comes with a 14-inch HD screen with an excellent display resolution of 1920 x 1080p. Furthermore, the product comes with 8 GB RAM, a Dual Core processor with a 4.1 GHz processor speed, and Windows 11 operating system. You get all these features at an affordable price of Rs. 24,499. Best overall windows 11 laptop HP 15s AMD Ryzen 3 is the best overall Windows 11 Laptop as it comes with a beautiful 15.6 inches anti-glare HD display. It furthermore provides an excellent storage facility of 512 GB to its users with 8 GB RAM and 3.8GHz processor speed for only a few extra bucks. In addition to that, the display resolution of 1920x1080p also improves the digital experience. How to find the perfect windows 11 laptop There are various factors that must be considered before finally choosing a Windows 11 laptop. The market flourishes with both expensive and affordable laptops. However, to choose the best one, it is indispensable primarily to understand your purpose for buying a product. For example, if you’re looking forward to buying a Windows 11 laptop for gaming, then you might want the one with a higher processor speed. The next important factor that is essential to be taken care of is your budget. Once you have decided the budget and purpose for your purchase, the next crucial thing is to compare and contrast products to find the best product at the most affordable prices. Many websites provide their customers with features that help them compare products online. Don’t be in a hurry to buy; get a better understanding of the product before you finally decide to purchase.