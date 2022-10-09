Story Saved
10 affordable Windows 11 laptops to buy online

  By Affiliate Desk
  Published on Oct 09, 2022 08:38 IST
Summary:

If you’re looking forward to upgrading to a new Windows 11 laptop, we have made the decision simpler for you. Here is a well-researched list of the best Windows 10 laptops you can buy under a budget. Read on to find out what!

product info
Windows 11 laptops are ideal for multiple everyday uses and come with best features.

The technological evolution has made it imperative for everyone around to invest in a versatile laptop that can help keep up with the pace of working, studying, or just staying updated with the digitally advancing environment. Buying the latest Windows 11 laptops can provide you with multifaceted features that can help make working easier. Furthermore, the aesthetics and functionality are add-ons to a smooth working experience.

If you’re looking forward to upgrading to a new Windows 11 laptop, here is a well-researched list of laptops on the basis of their features and affordability so that you can make the most thoughtful purchase.

Here are the 10 most affordable Windows 11 laptops:

1. Acer Aspire 3

The 14-inch laptop comes in a compact design that facilitates easy portability and smooth working with an ergonomic hinge. The laptop is pre-installed with Windows 11 and comes with ‎AMD 3020e dual-core processor, LED display, 256 GB memory storage capacity, 1.2 GHz processor speed, and 4 GB RAM memory. You can buy Acer Aspire 3 for Rs. 23,990.

Specifications

Display: 14 Inches

Display Type: LED

OS: Windows

Battery: ‎Lithium Ion

Ram: 4 GB

Storage: 256 GB

Resolution: ‎1366 x 768

Processor: ‎AMD 3020e dual-core processor

Processor Speed: 1.2 GHz

ProsCons
Multiple Options for portsLacks USB Type-C port
Dual-band wi-fiDisplay Quality
Plenty of storage with upgradable HDD and SDD 
Good battery backup 
cellpic
Acer Aspire 3 AMD 3020e Dual core Processor 14 inches (35.5 cm) Laptop (4GB RAM/256GB SSD/Windows 11 Home/Black/1.9 Kg, A314-22)
29% off 24,800 34,990
Buy now

2. Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 1 Intel Celeron N4020

With just 1.2 kg weight and a body that is 17.7mm thick, this Windows 11 laptop allows easy portability. It comes with 11.6 inches HD anti-glare display, an Intel Celeron N4020 processor, 4 GB RAM, 256GB SSD storage, and a Windows 11 Home operating system. The laptop furthermore allows you to enjoy a stable and fast connection with its 1x1 wi-fi 5 and Bluetooth 4.2. You can buy Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 1 at Rs. 21,690.

Specifications

Display: 11.6 Inches

Display Type: HD anti-glare display

OS: Windows 11 Home

Battery: Lithium Polymer

Ram: 4 GB

Storage: 256 GB

Resolution: ‎‎1366 X 768 Pixels

Processor: ‎Celeron N4020

Processor Speed: 2.8 GHz

ProsCons
HD anti-glare screenSmall screen
Slim design for easy portabilityLacks USB-C port
1.5 W speakersPoor webcam quality
Good battery backup 
Affordable 
cellpic
Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 1 Intel Celeron N4020 4th Gen 11.6'' (29.46cm) HD Thin & Light Laptop (4GB/256GB SSD/Windows 11/Office 2021/3months Game Pass/Platinum Grey/1.2Kg), 81VT009UIN
40% off 20,990 34,890
Buy now

3. HP 14s 5th Gen

The HP laptop comes with a 14-inch display and 1920 x 1080 resolution that allows you to get an exceptional digital experience. With a. 8GB RAM, dual speakers, ‎3.8 GHz processor speed, and an AMD Ryzen 3 processor, the laptop runs on a Windows 11 Home operating system. It is furthermore designed keeping in mind its easy portability. You can buy the laptop for Rs. 38,990.

Specifications

Display: 14 Inches

OS: Windows 11 Home

Battery: Lithium Polymer

Ram: 8 GB

Resolution: ‎‎1920 x 1080 Pixels

Processor: ‎ AMD Ryzen 3

Processor Speed: 3.8 GHz

Speaker: Dual speakers

ProsCons
8 GB RAMHigher cost
Easily portable, lightweight 
Dual speakers 
Good screen resolution 
Fast charge technology 
Good battery backup 
cellpic
HP 14s, 5th Gen AMD Ryzen 3- 8GB RAM/512GB SSD 14 inches(35cm) Laptop, FHD IPS Micro-Edge Display/ Backlit Keyboard/Alexa/Windows 11/Fast Charge/Radeon Graphics/1.46Kg/Natural Silver -14s-fq1089AU
22% off 37,910 48,294
Buy now

4. HP 15s AMD Ryzen 3

With a 15.6-inch anti-glare display, the laptop comes with 512 GB hard disk size, 8 GB RAM, 1920 x 1080p resolution, HP fast charge, AMD Ryzen 3 processor, and Windows 11 Home operating system. The dual speakers make watching TV and listening to music a delightful experience. The laptop is furthermore designed with an aim to facilitate easy portability with its lightweight. You can buy this laptop for Rs. 39,490.

Specifications

Display: 15.6 Inches

Display Type: anti-glare display

OS: Windows 11 Home

Battery: Lithium Ion

Ram: 8 GB

Storage: 512 GB

Resolution: 1920 x 1080 Pixels

Processor: AMD Ryzen 3

Processor Speed: 3.8 GHz

ProsCons
8 GB RAMNo IPS panel
Easily portable, lightweightDisplay resolution
Good screen resolution 
Fast charge technology, Good battery backup 
cellpic
HP 15s AMD Ryzen 3- 5300U 15.6inch(39.6cm) FHD Laptop (8GB RAM/512GB SSD, Micro-Edge, Anti-Glare Display/Radeon Graphics/Windows 11 Home/Alexa/Dual Speakers/Ms Office/1.69Kg, 15s-Eq2143au)
27% off 37,990 51,748
Buy now

5. Lenovo V14-IGL

Lenovo V14 Windows 11 laptop is equipped with 4 GB RAM, 14 inches anti-glare display, and a Celeron N4020 processor. It comes with a processor speed of 4.1 GHz and a Windows 11 operating system. It furthermore offers a battery that lasts up to 10 hours. You can buy the laptop at an affordable price of Rs. 24,999.

Specifications

Display: 14 Inches

Display Type: anti-glare display

OS: Windows 11

Ram: 4 GB

Maximum Memory Supported: 8 GB

Processor: Celeron N4020

Processor Brand: Intel

Processor Speed: 4.1 GHz

ProsCons
HD anti-glare screenDisplay resolution
Slim design for easy portabilityWebcam quality
4.1 GHz processor speed 
Good battery backup 
Affordable 
cellpic
Lenovo V14-IGL Intel Celeron N4020 4M Cache, up to 2.80 GHz Laptop with 4 GB Ram, 1TB HDD, Windows 11 Home ,14" Full HD(1920x1080) Display, 1 Year Onsite Warranty
73% off 23,499 87,452
Buy now

6. Lenovo IdeaPad Slim3

The laptop with a 15.6-inch HD display is thin and light to carry around anywhere. It comes with a Core 10th Gen processor, 8 GB RAM, 1 TB HDD storage, a Windows 11 Home operating system, and a processor speed of 2.1 GHz. The IdeaPad allows faster connections with 2 x 2 wi-fi 5, making it easier to work or study without interruptions. You can buy Lenovo IdeaPad Slim3 at Rs. 35,150.

Specifications:

Display: 15.6 Inches

Display Type: HD anti-glare display

OS: Windows 11 Home

Battery: Lithium Polymer

Ram: 8 GB

Processor: Intel Core i3

Processor Speed: 2.1 GHz

Maximum Memory Supported: 12 GB

ProsCons
8 GB RAMAverage display quality
Easily portable, lightweight 
Anti-glare HD screen 
Dolby Audio 
Good battery backup 
cellpic
Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 10th Gen Intel Core i3 15.6 HD Thin and Light Laptop (8GB/1TB HDD/Windows 11/MS Office 2021/2Yr Warranty/Platinum Grey/1.7Kg), 81WB01E9IN
18% off 36,990 44,990
Buy now

7. ASUS VivoBook 15

The Asus VivoBook 15 is a thin and lightweight laptop (1.8 KG) that comes with a screen size of 15.6 inches, 4 GB RAM, 256 GB SSD, Windows 11 Home operating system, Dual Core Intel Celeron N4020 processor and 2.8 GHz of processor speed. The laptop facilitates a better working and playing experience with a NanoEdge display. You can buy an Asus VivoBook 15 at a price of Rs. 25,990.

Specifications:

Display: 15.6 Inches

Screen resolution : 720p

Storage: 256 GB

OS: Windows 11 Home

Battery: Lithium Polymer

Ram: 4 GB

Processor: Dual Core Intel Celeron N4020 processor

Processor Speed: 2.8 GHz

ProsCons
Efficient functioningAverage display quality
Dual storageAverage battery backup
Thin and lightweight 
NanoEdge display 
cellpic
ASUS VivoBook 15 (2021), 15.6-inch (39.62 cm) HD, Dual Core Intel Celeron N4020, Thin and Light Laptop (4GB RAM/256GB SSD/Integrated Graphics/Windows 11 Home/Transparent Silver/1.8 Kg), X515MA-BR011W
24% off 25,990 33,990
Buy now

8. HP 15s 11th Gen

HP 15s 11th Gen comes with a 15.6-inch HD display and an Intel Core i3 processor with 3.7 GHz speed. The laptop facilitates efficient working with 8 GB RAM, 16 GB supported memory, 512 GB storage, dual speakers, Windows 11 Home operating system, and Intel UHD Graphics. It also supports multiple ports for easy connectivity. You can buy this Windows 11 laptop for Rs. 43,250.

Specifications:

Display: 15.6 Inches

Display Type: HD display

Storage: 512 GB

OS: Windows 11 Home

Ram: 8 GB

Maximum Memory Supported: 16 GB

Processor: Intel Core i3

Processor Speed: 3.7 GHz

ProsCons
Efficient functioningAverage display quality
Good memory 
Thin and lightweight 
Dual speakers 
cellpic
HP 15s 11th Gen Intel Core i3-8GB RAM/512GB SSD 15.6 inch(39.6 cm) Laptop, HD, Micro-Edge Display/ Windows 11/ MS Office/ Natural Silver/ 1.75kg) - 15s-du3564TU
12% off 43,990 50,196
Buy now

9. Lenovo E41-55

Lenovo E41-55, with a 14-inch HD display, comes with Windows 11 operating system. It has 8 GB RAM, 1920 x 1080p screen resolution, AMD Athlon 64 X2 Dual Core 4450 processor, and a 4.1 GHz processor speed, ensuring you don’t stay behind while working. The laptop also allows 11 hours of average battery backup. You can buy Lenovo E41-55 at an affordable price of 24,499.

Specifications:

Display: 14 Inches

Display Type: HD display

OS: Windows 11

Ram: 8 GB

Processor: AMD Athlon 64 X2 Dual Core 4450

Processor Speed: 4.1 GHz

Resolution: 1920 x 1080p

ProsCons
Efficient functioningDisplay
Good battery backup 
Thin and lightweight 
Screen resolution 
4.1 GHz processor speed 
cellpic
Lenovo E41-55 AMD 14-inch (35.56cm) HD Thin and Light Laptop (AMD Athlon Pro 3045B / 8GB RAM/ 1TB HDD/Windows 11 /Integrated AMD Radeon Graphics/Iron Grey/ 1.59 kg)
63% off 24,299 65,999
Buy now

10. Dell Inspiron 3511

The Dell Inspiron 3511 comes with a 15.6-inch screen size designed with recycled plastic keeping modern-day climatic changes in mind. The laptop is available with 1920x1080p screen resolution, Intel Core i3 processor, Windows 11 operating system, and 1.7 GHz processor speed. You can buy the Dell Windows 11 laptop for Rs. 41,150.

Specifications:

Display: 15.6 Inches

Display Resolution: 1920 x 1080p

Battery: Lithium Ion

OS: Windows 11

Ram: 8 GB

Processor: Intel Core i3

Processor Speed: 1.7 GHz

Maximum Memory Supported: 16 GB

ProsCons
Sustainable productionAverage processor speed
HD webcamHigher cost
Thin and lightweight 
Screen resolution 
Good speed 
cellpic
Dell Inspiron 3511 Windows 11 Laptop, Intel i3-1115G4, 8GB DDR4 & 512GB SSD, Win 11 + MSO'21, 15.6" (39.62Cms) FHD WVA AG, Carbon Black - D560801WIN9B, 1.8Kgs
30% off 40,998 58,229
Buy now

Price of Windows 11 laptops at a glance:

ProductPrice
Acer Aspire 3Rs. 21,789
Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 1Rs. 23,990
HP 14s 5th GenRs. 24,499
HP 15sRs. 24,999
Lenovo V14-IGLRs. 25,990
Lenovo IdeaPad Slim3Rs. 35,490
Asus VivoBook 15Rs. 38,990
HP 15s 11thGenRs. 41,150
Lenovo E41-55Rs. 41,400
Dell Inspiron 3511Rs. 43,250

3 best features for consumers:

 

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Acer Aspire 314 Inch Display256 GB StorageGood Battery backup
Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 1HD Antiglare displayEasy Portability256 GB Storage
HP 14s 5th Gen8GB RAM1920 x 1080 Pixels3.8 GHz
HP 15s4.1 GHz processor speed512 GB1920 x 1080 Pixels
Lenovo V14-IGL4.1 GHz processor speedEasy PortabilityHD anti-glare screen
Lenovo IdeaPad Slim3Intel Core i315.6. Inch display8 GB RAM
Asus VivoBook 15Dual storage15.6. Inch displayEasy Portability
HP 15s 11thGenIntel Core i3512 GB Storage8 GB RAM
Lenovo E41-55AMD Athlon 64 X2 Dual Core 4450 processor1920 x 1080p4.1 GHz
Dell Inspiron 3511Intel Core i3HD WebcamSustainable production

Best value for money

Lenovo E41-55 provides you with the best value for your money as it comes with a 14-inch HD screen with an excellent display resolution of 1920 x 1080p. Furthermore, the product comes with 8 GB RAM, a Dual Core processor with a 4.1 GHz processor speed, and Windows 11 operating system. You get all these features at an affordable price of Rs. 24,499.

Best overall windows 11 laptop

HP 15s AMD Ryzen 3 is the best overall Windows 11 Laptop as it comes with a beautiful 15.6 inches anti-glare HD display. It furthermore provides an excellent storage facility of 512 GB to its users with 8 GB RAM and 3.8GHz processor speed for only a few extra bucks. In addition to that, the display resolution of 1920x1080p also improves the digital experience.

How to find the perfect windows 11 laptop

There are various factors that must be considered before finally choosing a Windows 11 laptop. The market flourishes with both expensive and affordable laptops. However, to choose the best one, it is indispensable primarily to understand your purpose for buying a product.

For example, if you’re looking forward to buying a Windows 11 laptop for gaming, then you might want the one with a higher processor speed. The next important factor that is essential to be taken care of is your budget.

Once you have decided the budget and purpose for your purchase, the next crucial thing is to compare and contrast products to find the best product at the most affordable prices. Many websites provide their customers with features that help them compare products online.

Don’t be in a hurry to buy; get a better understanding of the product before you finally decide to purchase.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

Affordable windows 11 laptops

What processor speed is adequate for gaming? 

How much RAM is adequate for working? 

Which is the best Windows 11 laptop under Rs. 30,000? 

Which Windows 11 laptops come with a 15.6-inch screen? 

How much storage is sufficient in a laptop? 

