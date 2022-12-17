Story Saved
10 Best 15+ Litre Geysers to buy this year

  HT By Affiliate Desk
  Published on Dec 16, 2022 22:14 IST
Summary:

15+ litre geysers are popular for their robust construction, energy efficiency, and high capacity. Here are the best 15+ litre geyser options available in the market. Want to have a warm and comforting bath after a long day at the office? Select the best 15+ litre geyser from the list here.

Best 15+ Litre Geysers

Advanced technology has made it easy for people to have the best 15+ litre geyser in their homes. They are the most suitable option for big families and fit well into bathrooms of good height. They help you eliminate the tedious water heating chore, ensuring you always get a warm bathing experience during winter.

The 15+ litre water heaters or geysers come with heat-retaining walls to keep stored water hot for a long. So, on that note, look at the ten of the best 15+ litre geyser options from top brands.

The best 15+ litre geyser for you

1. Crompton Amica 25-L 5-Star Rated Storage Water Heater (Geyser)

The Crompton Amica 25-L water heater (geyser) comes with a 5-star energy rating, supplies hot water at 8 bar pressure and can store up to 25 litres of water for later use. It has a powerful 1200 gm heating component for faster heating and achieves 45-degree C temperature within just 10 minutes. 

Specifications

  • Price: Rs. 7,870
  • Capacity: 25 litres
  • Colour: Black and White
  • Voltage: 240 volts (AC)
  • Wattage: 2000 watts
  • Material: Rolled Sheet
  • Product Dimensions: 35 x 37 x 59.5 centimetres
  • Weight: 9 kg 900 g
ProsCons
3-level safety Water does not come out with fluency 
Rust-free body Limited features 
ISI-marked, superior-quality components  
Smart energy management  
Temperature control knob  
Crompton Amica 25-L 5 Star Rated Storage Water Heater (Geyser) with Free Installation and Connection Pipes (Black & White)
38% off 7,750
2. Faber 25Ltr Storage Water Heater 

Available with a single weld line instead of a 3-piece structure, this 25-litre water geyser from Faber is not prone to any leakage, even if the pressure within is more than 67% high. With glass line storage and CRCA EDD grade tank material, its smart design makes it the best 15+ litre geyser currently available. With PUF technology for power savings, this is an energy-efficient product. 

Specifications

  • Price: Rs. 6,990
  • Capacity: 25 litres
  • Colour: White
  • Voltage: 230 volts (AC)
  • Wattage: 2000 watts
  • Material: Plastic Polyapp
  • Product Dimensions: 38 x 38.5 x 59 centimetres
  • Weight: 8 kg
ProsCons
Rust-proof The installation procedure is difficult 
Easy to install  
Energy efficient  
Offers dual safety  
Engineered to remain protected from voltage variations and sudden power cut  
Faber 25Ltr Storage Water Heater (FWG VULCAN 25V), 5 Star, 7 yrs warranty on tank, Free Installation with Inlet & Outlet pipe, White
39% off 7,100
3. Candes 25 Litre Automatic Storage ISI Approved Vertical Electric Water Heater

Effective and strong, the Candes 25-litre automatic storage electric water heater comes with a rust-resistant exterior made of ABS material. Besides this, the product features an overheat cut-off functionality that keeps it safe from all overheating problems. 

Specifications

  • Price: Rs. 4,464
  • Capacity: 25 litres
  • Colour: Ivory
  • Voltage: 230 volts (AC)
  • Wattage: 2000 watts
  • Material: Metal
  • Product Dimensions: 54 x 36 x 38 centimetres
  • Weight: 10 kg 300 g
ProsCons
Value for money Takes time to heat water 
Great build quality The hose should be longer 
Easy to install  
Water stays hot for a long time  
Candes 25 Litre Automatic Storage ISI Approved Vertical Electric Water Heater (Geyser) 5 Star Rated with Installation Kit & Special Anti Rust Body, (Ivory) (2000 W)
46% off 4,499
4. Longway Hotplus 25 LTR Automatic Storage Water Heater 

Available with a storage capacity of 25 litres, this water heater from Longway Hotplus comes in an elegant Uni-body design and rust-resistant, high-impact metal structure. Its efficient and tough heating element heats water very fast. The best 15+ litre geyser also features automatic thermostat control and a thermal cut-out that enables automatic power cut-off once the water reaches desired heat level. 

Specifications

  • Price: Rs. 4,099
  • Capacity: 25 litre
  • Colour: White
  • Voltage: 230 volts (AC)
  • Wattage: 2000 watts
  • Material: Stainless Steel
  • Product Dimensions: 41 x 42 x 64 centimetres
  • Weight: 12 kg 300 g
ProsCons
Heavy-duty element for durability and extra heating The design needs to improve 
5 safety function  
Corrosion and oxidation resistant polymer coated tank  
Energy efficient  
Easy to install  
Value for money  
Longway Hotplus 25 LTR Automatic Storage Water Heater with Multiple Safety System & Anti-Rust Coating 5 Star Rated (Off White, 25 LTR, Pack of 1)
30% off 4,199
5. Racold Andris Slim 20 Litres Horizontal 4-Star Storage Water Heater

The Racold Andris Slim storage water heater saves space due to its horizontal design. Therefore, it is the best geyser for small homes. Available in a beautiful Italian design, this geyser comes with a high-power heating element to ensure 25% faster heating. 

Specifications

  • Price: Rs. 10,100
  • Capacity: 20 litres
  • Colour: White
  • Voltage: 230 volts (AC)
  • Wattage: 3000 watts
  • Material: Plastic
  • Product Dimensions: 75.7 x 33.1 x 34.1 centimetres
  • Weight: 12 kg
ProsCons
Superior withstanding potential Installation may be difficult 
Great durability  
Compact, can fit in any space  
Keeps water hot for long  
Titanium steel tank with a titanium enamel coating that resists water impurities and pressure  
Racold Andris Slim 20 Litres Horizontal 4 Star Storage Water Heater (Geyser) White, with Free Standard Installation and Pipes
30% off 9,590
6. Havells Adonia Spin 25-Litre Vertical Storage Water Heater (Geyser)

With FeroglasTM Technology, the Havells Adonia Spin storage geyser is made using super-cold, ultra-thick rolled steel plates that offer corrosion resistance. With the ability to withstand 8 bars of maximum pressure, this geyser also comes with a heavy-duty magnesium anode rod with a steel core that protects its enamelled tank from corrosion and rust.

Specifications

  • Price: Rs. 13,900
  • Capacity: 25 litres
  • Colour: White and Blue
  • Voltage: 230 volts (AC)
  • Wattage: 2000 watts
  • Material: Plastic
  • Product Dimensions: 44.5 x 44 x 43 centimetres
  • Weight: 12 kg 800 g
ProsCons
Durable Installation is not smooth 
Superior quality heating performance A bit expensive for available features 
Anti-rust and corrosion resistance property  
Energy-efficient  
Perfect for pressure pumps and high-rise structures  
Great design  
Havells Adonia Spin 25-Litre Vertical Storage Water Heater (Geyser) White Blue 5 Star
37% off 13,900
7. ACTIVA 35 L Storage 2 KVA 5 Star Geyser

Manufactured under the able guidance of qualified and experienced engineers, the Activa 35-litre storage geyser speaks of durability and outstanding performance. With a 5-star rating, this best 15+ litre geyser also features a superior-quality thermostat to prevent overheating the internal tank material. 

Specifications

  • Price: Rs. 4,699
  • Capacity: 35 litre
  • Colour: Ivory
  • Voltage: 220 volts (AC)
  • Wattage: 2000 watts
  • Material: Stainless Steel
  • Product Dimensions: 40 x 40 x 65 centimetres
  • Weight: 10 kg 400 g
ProsCons
Energy-efficient Outer body build quality should improve 
Great durability  
Extra heating without overheating hazards  
Safe to use  
Superior protection against corrosion  
ACTIVA 35 L Storage 2 KVA 5 Star Geyser with Special Anti Rust Coating Body with ABS TOP Bottom Amazon (Ivory) with Free Installation Kit and adjustable outer thermostat 2 years warranty
31% off 4,499
8. Bajaj New Shakti Neo 25L Metal Body 4-Star Water Heater

The Bajaj New Shakti Neo 4-star water geyser comes with a special internal tank coating that prevents rusting and corrosion, thus adding to the tank's life. Its swirl flow technology delivers 20% more hot water and can withstand a maximum pressure of 8 bar, making it perfect for high-rise buildings. Its special child safety mode ensures enhanced safety.

Specifications

  • Price: Rs. 6,899
  • Capacity: 25 litre
  • Colour: White
  • Voltage: 230 volts (AC)
  • Wattage: 2000 watts
  • Material: Metal
  • Product Dimensions: 38.3 x 36.1 x 52.3 centimetres
  • Weight: 12 kg 800 g
ProsCons
Superior build quality Important accessories not available 
Affordable price The size is a bit larger 
 Not suitable for low-pressure water 
Bajaj New Shakti Neo 25L Metal Body 4 Star Water Heater with Multiple Safety System, White
59% off 6,299
9. V-Guard Divino 5 Star Rated 25 Litre Storage Water Heater

If you want an energy-efficient 15+ litre geyser with long-lasting performance, then the V-Guard Divino storage water heater is for you. With PUF Insulation and BEE 5-star rating, it delivers excellent energy efficiency, and the Incology 800 heating element maximises heat retention and ensures water within the tank remains hot for a long. 

Specifications

  • Price: Rs. 7,349
  • Capacity: 25 litres
  • Colour: White
  • Voltage: 230 volts (AC)
  • Wattage: 2000 watts
  • Material: High-quality Steel with a special coating
  • Product Dimensions: 40.1 x 38.1 x 53.3 centimetres
  • Weight: 11 kg 800 g
ProsCons
Safe to use Installation is difficult 
Can withstand  up to 8 bar pressure  
Delivers pungent-free and hygienic water  
No leakage issues  
Anti-corrosive  
Energy-efficient  
V-Guard Divino 5 Star Rated 25 Litre Storage Water Heater (Geyser) with Advanced Safety Features, White
23% off 7,349
10. AO Smith SDS-GREEN SERIES-025 Storage 25 Litre Vertical Water Heater

The AO Smith 25-litre vertical water heater is 2X corrosion resistant with a Blue Diamond Glass-lined tank. The glass-coated heating component of the tank prevents scale formation and extends its life. It also comes with a durable Anode Rod, a customised alloy that delivers good results even in hard water conditions.

Specifications

  • Price: Rs. 11,299
  • Capacity: 25 litres
  • Colour: White
  • Voltage: 250 volts (AC)
  • Wattage: 3000 watts
  • Material: Plastic
  • Product Dimensions: 44.4 x 44.4 x 38.3 centimetres
  • Weight: 13 kg
ProsCons
Good quality Makes peculiar noise 
Low power consumption Design could have been better 
Fast heating  
AO Smith SDS-GREEN SERIES-025 Storage 25 Litre Vertical Water Heater (Geyser) White 5 Star
30% off 11,299
Best 3 important features for consumers

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Crompton Amica 25-L 5-Star Rated Storage Water Heater (Geyser) High-Grade PUF insulation 5-Star Rated Energy Efficient Powerful Heating Element 
Faber 25Ltr Storage Water Heater High Precision Thermos PUF technology for power savings Neon Indicator 
Candes 25 Litre Automatic Storage ISI Approved Vertical Electric Water Heater Coating & Installation Kit with Multiple Safety Systems ISI marked High Efficiency and long life Incoloy Heating Element 
Longway Hotplus 25 LTR Automatic Storage Water Heater 5-Star Rated Energy Efficient Geyser Advanced heat resistant Technology for Power Savings and BEE 5-star rating Stainless Steel (SS) Tank with unique Anti-Rust coating - 2X Corrosion Resistance 
Racold Andris Slim 20 Litres Horizontal 4 Star Storage Water Heater Titanium Plus Technology Temperature Regulation Knob Shower Ready Indicator 
Havells Adonia Spin 25-Litre Vertical Storage Water Heater (Geyser) Temperature Sensing Colour changing LED Ring Knob Feroglas Tech with single Weld Design Incoloy glass-coated heating element 
ACTIVA 35 L Storage 2 KVA 5 Star Geyser Advanced heat resistant Technology and BEE 5-star rating 5 safety functions and 15 Quality-check For extra heating & durability, extra heavy-duty element 
Bajaj New Shakti Neo 25L Metal Body 4-Star Water Heater Child Safety ModeSwirl Flow TechnologyTitanium Armour Technology
V-Guard Divino 5 Star Rated 25 Litre Storage Water Heater2 kW Nickel enriched Heating ElementAnti-Corrosive & Suitable For Hard Water UsageSingle Weld Line High-Grade Mild Steel Tank
AO Smith SDS-GREEN SERIES-025 Storage 25 Litre Vertical Water HeaterBlue Diamond Glass Lined TankGlass-Coated Heating ElementLong-lasting Anode Rod

Best value for money

If you want the best 15+ litre geyser with some of the best features but within an affordable range, then the Crompton Amica 5-star rated water geyser is the right choice. Its energy rating proves that it will help you save on your energy bills. So, even if you are paying around Rs. 8000 for this product, it is worth it as you will save on power consumption every month.

Best overall

Go for the Candes automatic storage ISI-approved vertical water geyser if you want the best 15+ litre geyser that offers you some of the best features, along with outstanding performance and energy efficiency and is affordable.

How to find the best 15+ Litre Geyser?

Top factors to remember when searching for the best 15+ litre geyser:

  • Heating Element and Tank: If you have hard water in your bathroom, then consider the heating element and tank material of the 15+ litre geyser. That’s because both the tank and the geyser’s heating component come in direct contact with water, and since hard water has high concentrations of magnesium and calcium, it can cause scaling or build-up. This may lead to decreased proficiency, shorter life expectancy and corrosion of the geyser. Look for corrosion-resistant water heaters for a long-lasting, effective, consistent warm water supply.
  • Power Consumption: Always go for the 5-star rated 15+ litre geysers because they consume less energy to heat water and have considerably less heat loss. This will help you save big on your electricity bills. Besides these, look for other features, such as auto-power cut-off, digital display, rust-resistant, multi-function safety, ISI certification and power indicators in the geyser.

When you compare on all these aspects, the best 15+ litre geyser in this list is the Candes automatic storage ISI-approved vertical water geyser.

Best 15+ Litre Geyser price list

S.noProductPrice
1.Crompton Amica 25-L 5-Star Rated Storage Water Heater (Geyser)  7,870 
2.Faber 25Ltr Storage Water Heater  6,990 
3.Candes 25 Litre Automatic Storage ISI Approved Vertical Electric Water Heater  4,464 
4.Longway Hotplus 25 LTR Automatic Storage Water Heater  4,099 
5.Racold Andris Slim 20 Litres Horizontal 4 Star Storage Water Heater  10,100 
6.Havells Adonia Spin 25-Litre Vertical Storage Water Heater (Geyser)  13,900 
7.ACTIVA 35 L Storage 2 KVA 5 Star Geyser  4,699 
8.Bajaj New Shakti Neo 25L Metal Body 4-Star Water Heater Rs. 6,899 
9.V-Guard Divino 5 Star Rated 25 Litre Storage Water Heater Rs. 7,349 
10.AO Smith SDS-GREEN SERIES-025 Storage 25 Litre Vertical Water Heater Rs. 11,299 

10 Best 15+ Litre Geysers to buy this year

