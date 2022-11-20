10 Best desktop speakers to choose

Best desktop speakers

Adding one of the best desktop speakers to your device is an excellent way to build a more entertaining and dynamic workspace. Those available with in-built amplifiers with power output rated in watts outperform the tiny little speakers built into monitor screens. Get a good set of desktop speakers and transform your computer into the ultimate home entertainment rig. Read on to learn about the best desktop speakers and what you must look out for when shopping. 1. Amazon Basics USB-powered PC Computer Speakers This is a high-performance, USB-powered desktop speaker with a bottom radiator that creates a springy bass sound. In-line volume control for easy volume adjustments and a simple plug-and-play setup make this product truly amazing. Built well enough to work, these speakers feature blue LED accent lights for a modern and sleek style and a padded base for stability and scratch-free placement. Specifications • Connector Type: USB • Speaker Type: Computer • Audio Wattage: 2.4 Watts • Colour: Silver • Special Feature: USB charging • Dimensions: 10.01 x 6.6 x 7.32 centimetres • Weight: 649g

Pros Cons Low price Accent lighting cannot be turned off Well-rounded sound Ease of use and installation

2. Zebronics Zeb-Warrior 4 Yet another USB-powered desktop speaker, the Zebronics Zeb-Warrior 4 is the perfect combination of design and RGB lights that will make your entire set-up look lit. You even get an AUX cable with this speaker, and it features separate controls for volume. The 5 RGB light modes in this speaker come with a control switch for on and off action. Specifications • Connector Type: Auxiliary, USB • Speaker Type: Computer • Audio Wattage: 10 Watts • Colour: Black • Special Feature: USB Charging • Dimensions: 9.5 x 19 x 19 centimetres • Weight: 580 g

Pros Cons Classy product Sound quality is good for normal hearing but not for definitive hearing Superior build quality The exterior surface of the speaker is prone to dust build-up and damage Delivers clear sound Takes up a lot of space Value for money RGB and volume control on the wire makes it difficult to access

3. Creative Pebble 2.0 USB-Powered Desktop Speakers These all-new, modern desktop speakers from Creative deliver great sound. Measuring just 4.4 inches wide, you can easily place it next to your desktop monitor without compromising on your valuable space. It even comes powered with a single USB cable and does not require a wall outlet. Specifications • Connector Type: USB • Speaker Type: Desktop • Audio Wattage: 4.4 Watts • Colour: Black • Special Feature: USB Charging • Product Dimensions: 24.3 x 12.6 x 12.6 centimetres • Weight: 645 g

Pros Cons Attractive design Sound gets muddy at a loud volume Solid audio USB is only for power and not for audio Reasonably priced Hardwired cables create messy desktop

4. Zinq Beast Portable Laptop/Desktop USB 2.0 Powered Multimedia Speaker Specifically designed to go with the present trend of dapper-looking speakers, this speaker delivers world-class sound. Connect these wired speakers to your desktop or laptop and play high-end games, listen to music or watch movies on high sound. Boasting an attractive design, these speakers have a dashing appearance and crisp and clear sound. Specifications • Connector Type: Auxiliary, USB • Speaker Type: Bookshelf • Audio Wattage: 24 Watts • Colour: Black • Special Feature: Portable • Product Dimensions: 6 x 7 x 10 centimetres • Weight: 350 g

Pros Cons Compact Zero bass Delivers great sound quality Highs or trebles are not impressive Affordable Sound does not crack at high volume

5. Computer Speaker, UHURU UGS-02 Gaming Speaker Offering 360-degree surround sound, this gaming speaker from Uhuru will lend you a highly immersive experience when listening to music and playing games. Its volume control feature allows you to control volume as per your requirements. This 6W output gaming speaker comes with automated colourful RGB lights for a more exciting experience. Just plug and play the speaker to not only your desktop but even your smartphone and laptop. Specifications • Connector Type: Auxiliary, USB • Speaker Type: Woofer • Audio Wattage: 6 Watts • Colour: Black • Special Feature: RGB Lights • Product Dimensions: 27 x 4.5 x 6 centimetres • Weight: 450 g

Pros Cons Good build quality that feels premium Bass overlaps certain mid frequencies Loud sound Can feel a bit irritating after long hours of use Perfect cable quality Takes up a lot of energy Volume slider for easy use The bass is not crisp

6. Creative Pebble Plus 2.1 USB-Powered Desktop Speakers This powerful down-firing subwoofer supercharges your listening experience with its double bass. Available in a minimalistic and clean design, the speaker also features dual far-field drivers at a 45-degree angle for loud, crystal clear and thumping bass. Looking for more volume? Connect the speaker to a wall socket using an adapter, and you can enjoy 8W RMS output for more powerful, louder audio. Specifications • Connector Type: USB • Speaker Type: Subwoofer • Audio Wattage: 4 Watts • Colour: Black • Special Feature: Subwoofer • Product Dimensions: 15 x 19.5 x 20.2 centimetres • Weight: 1 kg 700 g

Pros Cons Powerful audio performance with detailed, bright highs and rich lows Just a single input Affordable The bass level knob is missing Perfectly angled drivers Lots of wires

7. Artis Mini 2.0 USB Multimedia Speakers The 2.0 USB multimedia speakers from Artis are not just perfect for desktops but even smartphones and laptops. With a power input of DC 5V through a USB port, they offer great audio output through a 3.5mm audio jack. Both the speaker units with 3W RMS deliver the powerful sound performance of 6W RMS. Other exclusive attributes include a top-quality listening experience, powerful bass, enhanced low-frequency effect and wired volume control. Specifications • Connector Type: USB • Speaker Type: Computer • Audio Wattage: 6 Watts • Colour: Red and Blue • Special Feature: Bluetooth, Portable • Product Dimensions: 15.2 x 9.6 x 8.6 centimetres • Weight: 300 g

Pros Cons Volume control is good The wire is very small Too small, fits in almost all spaces Poor sound quality Budget-friendly

8. NEDIS KSANUX 18 Watts 2.0 Speaker Bring life to your gaming with the full stereo Nedis KSanux desktop speakers that come with 9W volume and a total sound output of 18W. Its tiny, rectangular form factor makes it easy to slot both speakers on either side of your screen for stereo sound while gaming. Your gaming will just get louder and better with the plug-and-play functionality of this speaker. Specifications • Connector Type: Auxiliary, USB • Speaker Type: Computer • Audio Wattage: 18 Watts • Colour: Black • Special Feature: Volume control, operation LED and AUX input • Product Dimensions: 11 x 11 x 19 centimetres • Weight: 300 g

Pros Cons Comes with proper audio support Sound quality is not good for audio mixing 3.5mm port on the front to connect headsets Bass is very high Compact design Voice tears at high volume Gaming friendly audio On/off control missing

9. Redragon GS550 Orpheus PC Gaming Speakers Available in ingenious and exclusive manoeuvring design, these speakers have a compact size to offer two ways of enjoyment for the same high. The full range 2.0 channel stereo core of these speakers with upgraded sound driver will get you completely covered and shift the media scene to your home. Specification • Price: Rs.1, 990 • Connector Type: USB • Speaker Type: Soundbar • Audio Wattage: 6 Watts • Colour: Black • Special Feature: Plug and Play for broad compatibility • Product Dimensions: 22.71 x 19.1 x 8.71 centimetres • Weight: 3 kg

Pros Cons Classic volume knob Connecting wires are too small The highly advanced sound drive unit Volume is not so powerful Compact size Costly Red LED backlit

10. Smalody 10 Watts Auxiliary, USB Mini Led Soundbar Cool Design Computer Speakers These powerful and compact speakers deliver clear, room-filling and rich sounds like never before. They come with stunning full-range passive radiators and drivers that create a delightful auditory experience. Available in a Honeycomb design, this product has a technological feel. Its high-quality sound enables you to indulge in a sea of music. Specifications • Connector Type: Auxiliary, USB • Speaker Type: Monitor, soundbar • Audio Wattage: 10 Watts • Colour: Black • Special Feature: Radio • Product Dimensions: 32.7 x 9.7 x 9.3 centimetres • Weight: 490 g

Pros Cons Refined sound style Costly Multifunctional connection Bass needs to improve Exclusive and simple design Bluetooth connection not available

Best 3 important feature

Product Feature 1 (Speaker Type) Feature 2 (Audio Wattage) Feature 3 (Special Feature) Amazon Basics USB-Powered PC Computer Speakers Computer 2.4 watts USB charging ZEBRONICS Zeb-Warrior 4 Computer 10 watts USB charging Creative Pebble 2.0 USB-Powered Desktop Speakers Desktop 4.4 watts USB charging Zinq Beast Portable Laptop/Desktop Multimedia Speaker Bookshelf 24 watts Portable Computer Speaker, UHURU UGS-02 Gaming Speaker Woofer 6 watts RGB lights Creative Pebble Plus 2.1 USB-Powered Desktop Speakers Subwoofer 4 watts Subwoofer Artis Mini 2.0 USB Multimedia Speakers Computer 6 watts Bluetooth, portable NEDIS KSANUX 18 Watts 2.0 Speaker Computer 18 watts Volume control, operation LED and AUX input Redragon GS550 Orpheus PC Gaming Speakers Soundbar 6 watts Plug and play for broad compatibility Smalody 10 watts Auxiliary, USB Mini Led Soundbar Cool Design Computer Speakers Monitor, soundbar 10 watts Radio

Best value for money You would not have thought that a set of ₹3,799 speakers would impress you much, let alone be the best value-for-money product. But Creative Pebbles’ Plus 2.1 USB-Powered Desktop Speakers defy all odds, producing more immersive, richer audio than you generally find in speakers twice the price. They are light on bass and do not deliver huge sound, but surprisingly decent for their reasonable price. Best overall Known for producing feature-rich yet affordable accessories, Zebronics is here with its Zeb-Warrior 4, 2.0 speaker for PC, laptops and desktops, which is undoubtedly the best overall speaker in the market. These multimedia units with USB charging support are bound to steal every individual’s attention. They offer great frequency response and output power, so you do not need to compromise on loudness or sound quality. How to find the best desktop speakers? Consider the following when looking for the best desktop speakers: • Wired or wireless: Think about what suits your setup best: wired speakers or the wireless varieties. Wired speakers guarantee better sound, but you must deal with more ports and cables that can be overbearing, especially if you have a small setup. If you do not want to deal with the mess, use the wireless varieties that feature surround sound or stereo sound technology. Choose desktop speakers that deliver deep bass, rich treble and clean vocals and come with volume levels that do not distort sound and aren’t too loud. • Look for the best features: Look for treble and bass controls that let you personalise sound as per your preference. Also, opt for speakers with multiple inputs, especially if you want to connect them to other devices, such as tablets or smartphones. Ensure the speakers have an auxiliary input jack, extra ports and USB slots for more versatility. Best desktop speakers price list

Product Price Amazon Basics USB-Powered PC Computer Speakers ₹ 1,099 ZEBRONICS Zeb-Warrior 4, 2.0 Speaker ₹ 1,489 Creative Pebble 2.0 USB-Powered Desktop Speakers ₹ 2,199 Zinq Beast Portable Laptop/Desktop USB 2.0 Powered Multimedia Speaker ₹ 448 Computer Speaker, UHURU UGS-02 Gaming Speaker ₹ 799 Creative Pebble Plus 2.1 USB-Powered Desktop Speakers ₹ 3,799 Artis Mini 2.0 USB Multimedia Speakers ₹ 469 NEDIS KSANUX 18 Watts 2.0 Speaker ₹ 1,399 Redragon GS550 Orpheus PC Gaming Speakers ₹ 1,990 Smalody 10 watts Auxiliary, USB Mini Led Soundbar Cool Design Computer Speakers ₹ 1,599