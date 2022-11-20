Story Saved
Sunday, Nov 20, 2022
10 Best desktop speakers to choose

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Nov 20, 2022 14:24 IST
Summary:

The best desktop speakers produce quality audio content, whether listening to music, playing games or watching videos. Here are the top 10!

Best desktop speakers

Adding one of the best desktop speakers to your device is an excellent way to build a more entertaining and dynamic workspace. Those available with in-built amplifiers with power output rated in watts outperform the tiny little speakers built into monitor screens.

Get a good set of desktop speakers and transform your computer into the ultimate home entertainment rig. Read on to learn about the best desktop speakers and what you must look out for when shopping.

1. Amazon Basics USB-powered PC Computer Speakers

This is a high-performance, USB-powered desktop speaker with a bottom radiator that creates a springy bass sound. In-line volume control for easy volume adjustments and a simple plug-and-play setup make this product truly amazing. Built well enough to work, these speakers feature blue LED accent lights for a modern and sleek style and a padded base for stability and scratch-free placement.

Specifications

• Connector Type: USB

• Speaker Type: Computer

• Audio Wattage: 2.4 Watts

• Colour: Silver

• Special Feature: USB charging

• Dimensions: 10.01 x 6.6 x 7.32 centimetres

• Weight: 649g

ProsCons
Low priceAccent lighting cannot be turned off
Well-rounded sound 
Ease of use and installation 
cellpic
Amazon Basics USB-Powered PC Computer Speakers with Dynamic Sound (Silver)
35% off 1,099 1,700
Buy now

2. Zebronics Zeb-Warrior 4

Yet another USB-powered desktop speaker, the Zebronics Zeb-Warrior 4 is the perfect combination of design and RGB lights that will make your entire set-up look lit. You even get an AUX cable with this speaker, and it features separate controls for volume. The 5 RGB light modes in this speaker come with a control switch for on and off action.

Specifications

• Connector Type: Auxiliary, USB

• Speaker Type: Computer

• Audio Wattage: 10 Watts

• Colour: Black

• Special Feature: USB Charging

• Dimensions: 9.5 x 19 x 19 centimetres

• Weight: 580 g

ProsCons
Classy productSound quality is good for normal hearing but not for definitive hearing
Superior build qualityThe exterior surface of the speaker is prone to dust build-up and damage
Delivers clear soundTakes up a lot of space
Value for moneyRGB and volume control on the wire makes it difficult to access
cellpic
ZEBRONICS Zeb-Warrior 4, 2.0 Speaker for PC, Laptops, Desktop with 5 RGB Light Modes, USB Powered, AUX Input, Volume Control Pod
47% off 999 1,899
Buy now

3. Creative Pebble 2.0 USB-Powered Desktop Speakers

These all-new, modern desktop speakers from Creative deliver great sound. Measuring just 4.4 inches wide, you can easily place it next to your desktop monitor without compromising on your valuable space. It even comes powered with a single USB cable and does not require a wall outlet.

Specifications

• Connector Type: USB

• Speaker Type: Desktop

• Audio Wattage: 4.4 Watts

• Colour: Black

• Special Feature: USB Charging

• Product Dimensions: 24.3 x 12.6 x 12.6 centimetres

• Weight: 645 g

ProsCons
Attractive designSound gets muddy at a loud volume
Solid audioUSB is only for power and not for audio
Reasonably pricedHardwired cables create messy desktop
cellpic
Creative Pebble 2.0 USB-Powered Desktop Speakers with Far-Field Drivers and Passive Radiators for PCs and Laptops (Black)
27% off 2,199 2,999
Buy now

4. Zinq Beast Portable Laptop/Desktop USB 2.0 Powered Multimedia Speaker

Specifically designed to go with the present trend of dapper-looking speakers, this speaker delivers world-class sound. Connect these wired speakers to your desktop or laptop and play high-end games, listen to music or watch movies on high sound. Boasting an attractive design, these speakers have a dashing appearance and crisp and clear sound.

Specifications

• Connector Type: Auxiliary, USB

• Speaker Type: Bookshelf

• Audio Wattage: 24 Watts

• Colour: Black

• Special Feature: Portable

• Product Dimensions: 6 x 7 x 10 centimetres

• Weight: 350 g

ProsCons
CompactZero bass
Delivers great sound qualityHighs or trebles are not impressive
Affordable 
Sound does not crack at high volume 
cellpic
Zinq Beast Portable Laptop/Desktop USB 2.0 Powered Multimedia Speaker with AUX Input, deep bass, LED Lights (Black)
50% off 448 899
Buy now

5. Computer Speaker, UHURU UGS-02 Gaming Speaker

Offering 360-degree surround sound, this gaming speaker from Uhuru will lend you a highly immersive experience when listening to music and playing games. Its volume control feature allows you to control volume as per your requirements. This 6W output gaming speaker comes with automated colourful RGB lights for a more exciting experience. Just plug and play the speaker to not only your desktop but even your smartphone and laptop.

Specifications

• Connector Type: Auxiliary, USB

• Speaker Type: Woofer

• Audio Wattage: 6 Watts

• Colour: Black

• Special Feature: RGB Lights

• Product Dimensions: 27 x 4.5 x 6 centimetres

• Weight: 450 g

ProsCons
Good build quality that feels premiumBass overlaps certain mid frequencies
Loud soundCan feel a bit irritating after long hours of use
Perfect cable qualityTakes up a lot of energy
Volume slider for easy useThe bass is not crisp
cellpic
Computer Speaker, UHURU UGS-02 Gaming Speaker for PC, TV, Desktop and Laptop, USB Mini Soundbar with RGB Light, Volume Control, USB Powered, AUX Input(Black)
10% off 899 999
Buy now

6. Creative Pebble Plus 2.1 USB-Powered Desktop Speakers

This powerful down-firing subwoofer supercharges your listening experience with its double bass. Available in a minimalistic and clean design, the speaker also features dual far-field drivers at a 45-degree angle for loud, crystal clear and thumping bass. Looking for more volume? Connect the speaker to a wall socket using an adapter, and you can enjoy 8W RMS output for more powerful, louder audio.

Specifications

• Connector Type: USB

• Speaker Type: Subwoofer

• Audio Wattage: 4 Watts

• Colour: Black

• Special Feature: Subwoofer

• Product Dimensions: 15 x 19.5 x 20.2 centimetres

• Weight: 1 kg 700 g

ProsCons
Powerful audio performance with detailed, bright highs and rich lowsJust a single input
AffordableThe bass level knob is missing
Perfectly angled driversLots of wires
cellpic
Creative Pebble Plus 2.1 USB-Powered Desktop Speakers with Powerful Down-Firing Subwoofer and Far-Field Drivers, 8W RMS with 16W Peak Power for Computer PCs and Laptops (Black)
37% off 3,799 5,999
Buy now

7. Artis Mini 2.0 USB Multimedia Speakers

The 2.0 USB multimedia speakers from Artis are not just perfect for desktops but even smartphones and laptops. With a power input of DC 5V through a USB port, they offer great audio output through a 3.5mm audio jack. Both the speaker units with 3W RMS deliver the powerful sound performance of 6W RMS. Other exclusive attributes include a top-quality listening experience, powerful bass, enhanced low-frequency effect and wired volume control.

Specifications

• Connector Type: USB

• Speaker Type: Computer

• Audio Wattage: 6 Watts

• Colour: Red and Blue

• Special Feature: Bluetooth, Portable

• Product Dimensions: 15.2 x 9.6 x 8.6 centimetres

• Weight: 300 g

ProsCons
Volume control is goodThe wire is very small
Too small, fits in almost all spacesPoor sound quality
Budget-friendly 
cellpic
Artis Mini 2.0 USB Multimedia Speakers (Blue)
29% off 499 699
Buy now

8. NEDIS KSANUX 18 Watts 2.0 Speaker

Bring life to your gaming with the full stereo Nedis KSanux desktop speakers that come with 9W volume and a total sound output of 18W. Its tiny, rectangular form factor makes it easy to slot both speakers on either side of your screen for stereo sound while gaming. Your gaming will just get louder and better with the plug-and-play functionality of this speaker.

Specifications

• Connector Type: Auxiliary, USB

• Speaker Type: Computer

• Audio Wattage: 18 Watts

• Colour: Black

• Special Feature: Volume control, operation LED and AUX input

• Product Dimensions: 11 x 11 x 19 centimetres

• Weight: 300 g

ProsCons
Comes with proper audio supportSound quality is not good for audio mixing
3.5mm port on the front to connect headsetsBass is very high
Compact designVoice tears at high volume
Gaming friendly audioOn/off control missing
cellpic
NEDIS KSANUX 18 Watts 2.0 Speaker for PC, Desktop, Laptops |USB Powered Multimedia Speaker with AUX Input, Volume Control Pod (Designed in Netherlands)-Black
5% off 1,329 1,399
Buy now

9. Redragon GS550 Orpheus PC Gaming Speakers

Available in ingenious and exclusive manoeuvring design, these speakers have a compact size to offer two ways of enjoyment for the same high. The full range 2.0 channel stereo core of these speakers with upgraded sound driver will get you completely covered and shift the media scene to your home.

Specification

• Price: Rs.1, 990

• Connector Type: USB

• Speaker Type: Soundbar

• Audio Wattage: 6 Watts

• Colour: Black

• Special Feature: Plug and Play for broad compatibility

• Product Dimensions: 22.71 x 19.1 x 8.71 centimetres

• Weight: 3 kg

ProsCons
Classic volume knobConnecting wires are too small
The highly advanced sound drive unitVolume is not so powerful
Compact sizeCostly
Red LED backlit 
cellpic
Redragon GS550 Orpheus PC Gaming Speakers, 2.0 Channel Stereo Desktop Computer Sound Bar with Compact Maneuverable Size, Quality Bass and Decent Red Backlit, USB Powered w/ 3.5mm Cables, Doom Eternal
24% off 1,890 2,490
Buy now

10. Smalody 10 Watts Auxiliary, USB Mini Led Soundbar Cool Design Computer Speakers

These powerful and compact speakers deliver clear, room-filling and rich sounds like never before. They come with stunning full-range passive radiators and drivers that create a delightful auditory experience. Available in a Honeycomb design, this product has a technological feel. Its high-quality sound enables you to indulge in a sea of music.

Specifications

• Connector Type: Auxiliary, USB

• Speaker Type: Monitor, soundbar

• Audio Wattage: 10 Watts

• Colour: Black

• Special Feature: Radio

• Product Dimensions: 32.7 x 9.7 x 9.3 centimetres

• Weight: 490 g

ProsCons
Refined sound styleCostly
Multifunctional connectionBass needs to improve
Exclusive and simple designBluetooth connection not available
cellpic
Smalody 10 watts Auxiliary, USB Mini Led Soundbar Cool Design Computer Speakers, PC Speaker Perfect for Monitor Gaming Laptop Desktop Notebook (Black)
20% off 1,599 1,999
Buy now

Best 3 important feature

ProductFeature 1 (Speaker Type)Feature 2 (Audio Wattage)Feature 3 (Special Feature)
Amazon Basics USB-Powered PC Computer SpeakersComputer2.4 wattsUSB charging
ZEBRONICS Zeb-Warrior 4Computer10 wattsUSB charging
Creative Pebble 2.0 USB-Powered Desktop SpeakersDesktop4.4 wattsUSB charging
Zinq Beast Portable Laptop/Desktop Multimedia SpeakerBookshelf24 wattsPortable
Computer Speaker, UHURU UGS-02 Gaming SpeakerWoofer6 wattsRGB lights
Creative Pebble Plus 2.1 USB-Powered Desktop SpeakersSubwoofer4 wattsSubwoofer
Artis Mini 2.0 USB Multimedia SpeakersComputer6 wattsBluetooth, portable
NEDIS KSANUX 18 Watts 2.0 SpeakerComputer18 wattsVolume control, operation LED and AUX input
Redragon GS550 Orpheus PC Gaming SpeakersSoundbar6 wattsPlug and play for broad compatibility
Smalody 10 watts Auxiliary, USB Mini Led Soundbar Cool Design Computer SpeakersMonitor, soundbar10 wattsRadio

Best value for money

You would not have thought that a set of 3,799 speakers would impress you much, let alone be the best value-for-money product. But Creative Pebbles’ Plus 2.1 USB-Powered Desktop Speakers defy all odds, producing more immersive, richer audio than you generally find in speakers twice the price. They are light on bass and do not deliver huge sound, but surprisingly decent for their reasonable price.

Best overall

Known for producing feature-rich yet affordable accessories, Zebronics is here with its Zeb-Warrior 4, 2.0 speaker for PC, laptops and desktops, which is undoubtedly the best overall speaker in the market. These multimedia units with USB charging support are bound to steal every individual’s attention. They offer great frequency response and output power, so you do not need to compromise on loudness or sound quality.

How to find the best desktop speakers?

Consider the following when looking for the best desktop speakers:

• Wired or wireless: Think about what suits your setup best: wired speakers or the wireless varieties. Wired speakers guarantee better sound, but you must deal with more ports and cables that can be overbearing, especially if you have a small setup. If you do not want to deal with the mess, use the wireless varieties that feature surround sound or stereo sound technology. Choose desktop speakers that deliver deep bass, rich treble and clean vocals and come with volume levels that do not distort sound and aren’t too loud.

• Look for the best features: Look for treble and bass controls that let you personalise sound as per your preference. Also, opt for speakers with multiple inputs, especially if you want to connect them to other devices, such as tablets or smartphones. Ensure the speakers have an auxiliary input jack, extra ports and USB slots for more versatility.

Best desktop speakers price list

ProductPrice
Amazon Basics USB-Powered PC Computer Speakers  1,099
ZEBRONICS Zeb-Warrior 4, 2.0 Speaker  1,489
Creative Pebble 2.0 USB-Powered Desktop Speakers 2,199
Zinq Beast Portable Laptop/Desktop USB 2.0 Powered Multimedia Speaker 448
Computer Speaker, UHURU UGS-02 Gaming Speaker 799
Creative Pebble Plus 2.1 USB-Powered Desktop Speakers 3,799
Artis Mini 2.0 USB Multimedia Speakers 469
NEDIS KSANUX 18 Watts 2.0 Speaker 1,399
Redragon GS550 Orpheus PC Gaming Speakers 1,990
Smalody 10 watts Auxiliary, USB Mini Led Soundbar Cool Design Computer Speakers 1,599

10 Best Desktop Speakers to Choose

How far should you place a desktop speaker?

Is it fine to leave desktop speakers on all the time?

What is the durability of desktop speakers?

Are desktop speakers useful?

Do large desktop speakers sound better?

