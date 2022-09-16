128 GB internal memory mobile phones: Buying guide

Is 128 GB RAM enough?
Yes, if you are looking for mobile phones to use daily, 128 GB RAM is more than enough to save all pictures and videos hassle-free.
If you are looking for 128 GB internal memory mobile phones, you are in the right place. These mobile phones are equipped with the latest features. 128 GB internal memory mobile phones are packed with the latest updates and features such as in-built applications, excellent camera quality and long-lasting battery life for smooth performance. If you are searching for the best 128 GB internal memory mobile phone, we have got you covered! Here is the list of the top 128 GB internal memory mobile phones.
Best 128 GB Internal Memory Mobile Phones
1. OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G
The OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G is the first phone in our list of the best 128 GB internal memory mobile phones. This phone is known for its 128 GB in-built storage and high durability. In addition, its sleek and simple look attracts most people.
Specifications -
OS - Oxygen OS
RAM - 6 GB / 8 GB
Product dimensions - 7.6 x 0.9 x 16.4 cm
Processor - Qualcomm
In-built storage (in GB) - 128 GB
Colour - Black Dusk
Battery power rating - 5000 mAH
Item weight - 195 grams
|Pros
|Cons
|Excellent storage
|Average battery life
|Powerful processor
|Available in only two colours
|Budget-friendly
2. Samsung Galaxy M53 5G
The Samsung Galaxy M53 5G is another great phone with 128 GB of internal storage. This phone is ideal for storing all your photos and videos without any lag. It comes with 8GB RAM and great connectivity technologies. In addition, the FHD+ resolution ensures a better viewing experience.
Specifications -
OS - Android | 12.0
Product dimensions - 0.7 x 7.7 x 16.5 cm; 176 grams
Display features - Wireless
RAM - 8 GB
Connectivity - Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, USB Type C
Colour - Mystique Green
Camera features - 108MP Quad Camera Setup
Battery Power Rating - 5000 mAH
|Pros
|Cons
|Handy and sleek
|Less RAM size
|Great camera quality
|Smaller screen size
|Comes with Knox security
|Available in one colour only
3. Oppo F21 Pro 5G
Renowned for its 128 GB internal memory storage and 64MP triple camera with AI Colour Portrait, the OPPO F21 Pro 5G is one of the best picks on the list. Its long-lasting battery with 4,500 mAh capacity and AMOLED display technology offers an immersive watching experience.
Specifications -
OS - Android 11
RAM - 8 GB
Product dimensions - 16 x 7.3 x 0.8 cm
Connectivity technologies - Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, USB
Display technology - AMOLED
Display features - Wireless
Camera features - Front
Battery power Rating - 4500 mAh
Item weight - 173 grams
|Pros
|Cons
|Affordable and easy on the budget
|Available in only two colours
|Dual orbit lights
|Only one processor is present
|Excellent storage
4. Apple iPhone 13 Pro (128 GB) - Sierra Blue
With maximum features and solid UI, the iPhone 13 Pro is the most advanced iOS phone that offers 128 GB of internal memory storage. It comes with a solid triple rear camera of 12 + 12+ 12 MP, a front camera and other advanced camera features that capture every detail. Additionally, its fantastic display offers a wholesome experience.
Specifications -
RAM and Storage - 6 + 128 GB
OS - iOS 15, up to iOS 15.5
Rear Camera - 12 + 12 + 12 MP
Front Camera - 12 MP
Colour -Sierra Blue
Product Dimensions - 146.7 x 71.5 x 7.7 mm
Display Technology - Super Retina XDR OLED, 120Hz
Display Size - 6.1 inches, 90.2 cm2,
Battery Power Rating - 3095 mAH
|Pros
|Cons
|Comes with a scratch-resistant ceramic glass
|Smaller battery
|Cinematic mode
|High-end product
|In-built Face ID, accelerometer and gyro
|Slower charging than variants
5. Apple iPhone 12 Mini (128 GB) - Blue
Another iOS mobile phone featuring 128 GB memory is the Apple iPhone 12 Mini. As the name suggests, this phone is a mini version of the iPhone 12, which is equipped with features such as great storage, in-built sensors, and a solid camera, which makes it an ideal pick.
Specifications -
RAM and Storage - 4 + 128 GB
OS - iOS 14.1, up to iOS 15.5
Rear Camera - 12 + 12 MP
Front Camera - 12 MP
Colour - Blue
Product Dimensions - 131.5 x 64.2 x 7.4 mm
Display Technology - Super Retina XDR OLED, HDR10
Display Size - 5.4 inches, 71.9 cm2
Battery Power Rating - 2227 mAh
|Pros
|Cons
|Lesser risk of falling
|No memory card slot
|Solid dual cameras
|Less RAM
|Inbuilt sensors such as Face ID and accelerometer
|Short battery lif
6. Apple iPhone 12 (128 GB) - Blue
Another variant by Apple is the Apple iPhone 12 (128 GB). It comes with 5G connectivity technology and 128 GB of internal memory. If you are a photography lover, this phone is ideal as it has excellent storage capacity and great camera quality.
Specifications -
RAM and Storage - 4 + 128 GB
OS - iOS 14.1 (up to iOS 15.5)
Rear Camera - 12 + 12 MP
Selfie camera- 12 MP
Colour - Blue
Product Dimensions - 146.7 x 71.5 x 7.4 mm
Display Technology - Super Retina XDR OLED, HDR10
Display Size - 6.1 inches, 90.2 cm2
Battery Power Rating - 2815 mAh
|Pros
|Cons
|Scratch-resistant ceramic glass
|No charger inbox
|5G connectivity
|No memory card slot
|Gorilla glass at front and back
|Lack of 120 Hz display
7. Apple iPhone 11 (128 GB) - Purple
The Apple iPhone 11 (128) is another ideal option on the list. Coming with features such as the iOS 13 operating system and 128 GB internal storage, the Apple iPhone 11 (128 GB) is one of the most preferred Apple mobile phones loved by people all around. In addition, its sleek and stylish look makes it worth the money.
Specifications:
RAM and Storage - 4 GB + 128 GB
OS - iOS 13 (up to iOS 15.5)
Rear Camera - 12 + 12 MP
Selfie camera- 12 MP
Colour - Purple
Product Dimensions - 150.9 x 75.7 x 8.3 mm
Display Technology - Liquid Retina IPS LCD
Display Size - 6.1 inches, 90.3 cm2
Battery Power Rating – 3110 mAh
|Pros
|Cons
|Faster A13 processor
|No fast charger in the box
|Attractive design
|Lack of MicroSD slot
|Excellent battery life
|Low specs as compared to new iPhone models
8. Samsung Galaxy M13 (Aqua Green, 6GB RAM, 128 GB Storage)
Last on the list is this phone by Samsung, which is a class apart in every possible way. This phone comes in several exciting colours. The 128 GB ROM storage and 6GB RAM capacity give space for all your files. In addition, the 6.6-inch screen size offers an excellent viewing experience.
Specifications -
Brand: Samsung
Model Name: Galaxy M13
Colour: Aqua Green
RAM capacity: 6GB
ROM Storage: 128 GB
OS: Android 11
CPU Speed: 6 GHz
Screen Size: 6.6 Inches
Battery Description: Lithium-Ion
|Pros
|Cons
|Fast charge available
|Limited RAM capacity
|Available in classy colours
|Lagging interface and settings
|Large screen resolution
|Not very good camera resolution
Best value for money
If you are tight on budget and looking for the best 128 GB internal memory mobile phones, we suggest you go with Samsung Galaxy M13. It is one of the best smartphones, with a decent price range. Hence if you are on a tight budget, this one is an ideal pick. The phone is priced decently at ₹13,999 after a discount on Amazon.
Best overall
Out of so many options for mobile phones, it sometimes becomes challenging to choose one. However, out of all the options in this list, one phone that stands out as the best overall is the Apple iPhone 13 Pro (128 GB). Although it is expensive, it has exceptional features such as excellent storage, immersive viewing experience, wide display, and others, which make it worth the money. The price of this phone is ₹1,08,900 after a discount on Amazon.
How to find the perfect 128 gb internal memory mobile phone?
Before you finalise a phone, there are several factors that you should keep in mind. First, the price of the phone should match your budget. Besides this, you should look for features such as storage space, screen size, camera resolution, screen resolution, and so on. Be mindful of spending to get your hands on the most durable and effective phone.
The average cost of 128 GB internal memory mobile phones generally lies between ₹20,000 to ₹1,00,000, and so on.
A phone with 128 GB can hold more than 35,500 photos. The number of pictures may vary based on their quality.
Here is the list of brands that offer the best 128GB internal memory mobile phones:
Samsung
OnePlus
Motorola
Redmi
Apple
When buying a phone, RAM is one of the deciding factors. Besides this, factors such as the price, ROM, camera quality, display and others are essential to consider.