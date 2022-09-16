128 GB internal memory mobile phones: Buying guide

128 GB internal memory mobile phones come with great camera features and long-lasting battery.

If you are looking for 128 GB internal memory mobile phones, you are in the right place. These mobile phones are equipped with the latest features. 128 GB internal memory mobile phones are packed with the latest updates and features such as in-built applications, excellent camera quality and long-lasting battery life for smooth performance. If you are searching for the best 128 GB internal memory mobile phone, we have got you covered! Here is the list of the top 128 GB internal memory mobile phones. Best 128 GB Internal Memory Mobile Phones 1. OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G The OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G is the first phone in our list of the best 128 GB internal memory mobile phones. This phone is known for its 128 GB in-built storage and high durability. In addition, its sleek and simple look attracts most people. Specifications - OS - Oxygen OS RAM - ‎6 GB / 8 GB Product dimensions - ‎7.6 x 0.9 x 16.4 cm Processor - Qualcomm In-built storage (in GB) - 128 GB Colour - Black Dusk Battery power rating - 5000 mAH Item weight - 195 grams

Pros Cons Excellent storage Average battery life Powerful processor Available in only two colours Budget-friendly

2. Samsung Galaxy M53 5G The Samsung Galaxy M53 5G is another great phone with 128 GB of internal storage. This phone is ideal for storing all your photos and videos without any lag. It comes with 8GB RAM and great connectivity technologies. In addition, the FHD+ resolution ensures a better viewing experience. Specifications - OS - Android | 12.0 Product dimensions - ‎0.7 x 7.7 x 16.5 cm; 176 grams Display features - Wireless RAM - ‎8 GB Connectivity - Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, USB Type C Colour - Mystique Green Camera features - 108MP Quad Camera Setup Battery Power Rating - 5000 mAH

Pros Cons Handy and sleek Less RAM size Great camera quality Smaller screen size Comes with Knox security Available in one colour only

3. Oppo F21 Pro 5G Renowned for its 128 GB internal memory storage and 64MP triple camera with AI Colour Portrait, the OPPO F21 Pro 5G is one of the best picks on the list. Its long-lasting battery with 4,500 mAh capacity and AMOLED display technology offers an immersive watching experience. Specifications - OS - Android 11 RAM - 8 GB Product dimensions - 16 x 7.3 x 0.8 cm Connectivity technologies - Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, USB Display technology - AMOLED Display features - Wireless Camera features - Front Battery power Rating - 4500 mAh Item weight - 173 grams

Pros Cons Affordable and easy on the budget Available in only two colours Dual orbit lights Only one processor is present Excellent storage

4. Apple iPhone 13 Pro (128 GB) - Sierra Blue With maximum features and solid UI, the iPhone 13 Pro is the most advanced iOS phone that offers 128 GB of internal memory storage. It comes with a solid triple rear camera of 12 + 12+ 12 MP, a front camera and other advanced camera features that capture every detail. Additionally, its fantastic display offers a wholesome experience. Specifications - RAM and Storage - 6 + 128 GB OS - iOS 15, up to iOS 15.5 Rear Camera - 12 + 12 + 12 MP Front Camera - 12 MP Colour -Sierra Blue Product Dimensions - 146.7 x 71.5 x 7.7 mm Display Technology - Super Retina XDR OLED, 120Hz Display Size - 6.1 inches, 90.2 cm2, Battery Power Rating - 3095 mAH

Pros Cons Comes with a scratch-resistant ceramic glass Smaller battery Cinematic mode High-end product In-built Face ID, accelerometer and gyro Slower charging than variants

5. Apple iPhone 12 Mini (128 GB) - Blue Another iOS mobile phone featuring 128 GB memory is the Apple iPhone 12 Mini. As the name suggests, this phone is a mini version of the iPhone 12, which is equipped with features such as great storage, in-built sensors, and a solid camera, which makes it an ideal pick. Specifications - RAM and Storage - 4 + 128 GB OS - iOS 14.1, up to iOS 15.5 Rear Camera - 12 + 12 MP Front Camera - 12 MP Colour - Blue Product Dimensions - 131.5 x 64.2 x 7.4 mm Display Technology - Super Retina XDR OLED, HDR10 Display Size - 5.4 inches, 71.9 cm2 Battery Power Rating - 2227 mAh

Pros Cons Lesser risk of falling No memory card slot Solid dual cameras Less RAM Inbuilt sensors such as Face ID and accelerometer Short battery lif

6. Apple iPhone 12 (128 GB) - Blue Another variant by Apple is the Apple iPhone 12 (128 GB). It comes with 5G connectivity technology and 128 GB of internal memory. If you are a photography lover, this phone is ideal as it has excellent storage capacity and great camera quality. Specifications - RAM and Storage - 4 + 128 GB OS - iOS 14.1 (up to iOS 15.5) Rear Camera - 12 + 12 MP Selfie camera- 12 MP Colour - Blue Product Dimensions - 146.7 x 71.5 x 7.4 mm Display Technology - Super Retina XDR OLED, HDR10 Display Size - 6.1 inches, 90.2 cm2 Battery Power Rating - 2815 mAh

Pros Cons Scratch-resistant ceramic glass No charger inbox 5G connectivity No memory card slot Gorilla glass at front and back Lack of 120 Hz display

7. Apple iPhone 11 (128 GB) - Purple The Apple iPhone 11 (128) is another ideal option on the list. Coming with features such as the iOS 13 operating system and 128 GB internal storage, the Apple iPhone 11 (128 GB) is one of the most preferred Apple mobile phones loved by people all around. In addition, its sleek and stylish look makes it worth the money. Specifications: RAM and Storage - 4 GB + 128 GB OS - iOS 13 (up to iOS 15.5) Rear Camera - 12 + 12 MP Selfie camera- 12 MP Colour - Purple Product Dimensions - 150.9 x 75.7 x 8.3 mm Display Technology - Liquid Retina IPS LCD Display Size - 6.1 inches, 90.3 cm2 Battery Power Rating – 3110 mAh

Pros Cons Faster A13 processor No fast charger in the box Attractive design Lack of MicroSD slot Excellent battery life Low specs as compared to new iPhone models

8. Samsung Galaxy M13 (Aqua Green, 6GB RAM, 128 GB Storage) Last on the list is this phone by Samsung, which is a class apart in every possible way. This phone comes in several exciting colours. The 128 GB ROM storage and 6GB RAM capacity give space for all your files. In addition, the 6.6-inch screen size offers an excellent viewing experience. Specifications - Brand: Samsung Model Name: Galaxy M13 Colour: Aqua Green RAM capacity: 6GB ROM Storage: 128 GB OS: Android 11 CPU Speed: 6 GHz Screen Size: 6.6 Inches Battery Description: Lithium-Ion

Pros Cons Fast charge available Limited RAM capacity Available in classy colours Lagging interface and settings Large screen resolution Not very good camera resolution

Price of mobile phones at a glance:

Product Price OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G ₹ 19,999.00 Samsung Galaxy M53 5G ₹ 34,999 Oppo F21 Pro 5G ₹ 31,999 Apple iPhone 13 Pro (128 GB) - Sierra Blue ₹ 1,19,900.00 Apple iPhone 12 Mini (128 GB) - Blue ₹ 74,900.00 Apple iPhone 12 (128 GB) - Blue ₹ 69,900.00 Apple iPhone 11 (128 GB) - Purple ₹ 54,900.00 Samsung Galaxy M13 Rs. 17,999

Best three features for you

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G AI-infused triple camera All flexible Wi-fi support Samsung Galaxy M53 5G Excellent storage Excellent AMOLED Plus Display 5000 mAh battery Oppo F21 Pro 5G Ultra slim body 128 GB memory storage Excellent battery backup Apple iPhone 13 Pro (128 GB) - Sierra Blue Comes with a cinematic mode Scratch-resistant ceramic glass Comes with Face ID and accelerometer Apple iPhone 12 Mini (128 GB) - Blue Small in size that fits in hand perfectly Solid dual cameras Comes with Face ID and accelerometer Apple iPhone 12 (128 GB) - Blue Scratch-resistant ceramic glass Gorilla glass Supports 5G connectivity Apple iPhone 11 (128 GB) - Purple Faster A13 processor Excellent battery life Attractive UI Samsung Galaxy M13 Many colours are available Ample storage space available Sufficient RAM storage space.

Best value for money If you are tight on budget and looking for the best 128 GB internal memory mobile phones, we suggest you go with Samsung Galaxy M13. It is one of the best smartphones, with a decent price range. Hence if you are on a tight budget, this one is an ideal pick. The phone is priced decently at ₹13,999 after a discount on Amazon. Best overall Out of so many options for mobile phones, it sometimes becomes challenging to choose one. However, out of all the options in this list, one phone that stands out as the best overall is the Apple iPhone 13 Pro (128 GB). Although it is expensive, it has exceptional features such as excellent storage, immersive viewing experience, wide display, and others, which make it worth the money. The price of this phone is ₹1,08,900 after a discount on Amazon. How to find the perfect 128 gb internal memory mobile phone? Before you finalise a phone, there are several factors that you should keep in mind. First, the price of the phone should match your budget. Besides this, you should look for features such as storage space, screen size, camera resolution, screen resolution, and so on. Be mindful of spending to get your hands on the most durable and effective phone.