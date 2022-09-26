Story Saved
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 Sale: Get up to 48% discount on laptops

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Sep 26, 2022 14:13 IST
Summary:

The Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 sale has been announced. Here are the best laptop deals from the sale that you should definitely check out. The prices on these laptops have been slashed by a huge margin.

product info
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 Sale: Laptops from big and lesser known brands are part of the sale.

The Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 Sale has begun! It started on September 22 - you can save huge on laptops, electronic goods, fashion items and more during the sale that will run until October 13, 2022. Most also have an additional storage drive at reduced prices. So, take a look at these great deals for laptops in the amazon great Indian festival sale before the event ends. You don't get the chance to save this much on laptops from Amazon every day. Here are some of the best laptop deals from the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 Sale.

1.ASUS Vivobook 15

Gather your favourite tunes, videos and photos for a satisfying viewing experience with the Vivobook 15. This laptop is powered by an AMD Ryzen™ 7 3700U processor and has 16 GB of memory and a 512 GB SSD. The bright 15.6-inch screen displays images with stunning clarity, while its nano edge bezels give you more screen space to work with.

Specifications

Model: vivobook 15

Processor/CPU: ryzen 7 3700 U

RAM: 16 GB

Hard drive: 1 TB

Display: 15.6-inch

Operating system: windows 11

ProsCons
excellent screen qualitysound quality can be improve
fast fingerprint sensor 
fast processor 
cellpic
ASUS Vivobook 15, 15.6-inch (39.62 cms) FHD, AMD Ryzen 7 3700U, Thin and Light Laptop (16GB/512GB SSD/Integrated Graphics/Windows 11/Office 2021/Silver/1.8 kg), M515DA-BQ722WS
29% off 48,500 68,600
Buy now

2. Lenovo idea pad slim 1

The comfortable and lightweight Idea pad slim 1 is one of the most portable laptops in its class. The AMD ryzen 3 3250U processor delivers speed, great for web browsing or streaming media. And with up to 7 and a half hours of battery life, you can travel far without stopping for a charge.

Specifications

Model: idea pad slim 1 15ADA7

Processor/CPU: A series

RAM: 8 GB

Hard drive: 512 GB

Display: 15.6-inch

Operating system: windows 11

ProsCons
good battery backupthe touch pad could be improve
good IPS displayheating issues
lightweight 
cellpic
Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 1 AMD Ryzen 3 3250U 15.6" (39.62cm) FHD Thin & Light Laptop (8GB/512GB SSD/Windows 11/Office 2021/3months Game Pass/Cloud Grey/1.6Kg), 82R10049IN
45% off 29,990 54,490
Buy now

3. Honor magic book X 14

The honor bagic book X 14 is a laptop with an ultra-thin profile and superior performance, created for those who travel often. The laptop features an anti-glare screen and a pre loaded Windows 11 Home 64-bit operating system, making it ideal for home and office use. Its dual-storage capability that combines an SSD and HDD in a single drive lets you enjoy a strong performance, even when you are working on resource-hungry applications.

Specifications

Model: NBR-WAI9

Processor/CPU: core i3-10110U

RAM: 8 GB

Hard drive: 256 GB

Display: 14 - inch

Operating system: windows 11

ProsCons
fast fingerprint sensorbattery life could be improve
excellent display 
handy and lightweight 
cellpic
Honor MagicBook X 14, Intel Core i3-10110U 14 inch (35.56 cm) FHD IPS Anti-Glare Thin and Light Laptop (8GB/256GB PCIe SSD/Windows 11/Fingerprint Power Button/1.38Kg), Gray, (NobelBR-WAI9B)
Check Price on Amazon

4. MSI modern 14

MSI modern 14 is an easy-to-carry, thin, and light notebook with an AMD ryzen 5 processor. The powerful CPU provides increased performance compared to previous generation processors, with a more responsive system. It's the ultimate laptop for both LAN gaming and daily use in college or work.

Specifications

Model: modern 14B5M-045IN

Processor/CPU: AMD ryzen 5 5500U

RAM: 8 GB

Hard drive: 256 GB

Display: 14 inches

Operating system: windows 10

ProsCons
good touchpadspeaker volume can be improve
good backlit keyboard 
lightweight 
cellpic
MSI Modern 14, AMD Ryzen 5-5500U, 14"(35cm) FHD IPS-Level Panel Laptop (8GB/256GB NVMe SSD/Windows 10 Home/Radeon Graphics/Carbon Grey/1.3Kg), B5M-045IN
38% off 41,990 67,990
Buy now

5. Acer extensa 15

The acer extensa 15 has a powerful 11th Generation Intel Core i 3-1115 G 7 processor and weighs 1.7 kg. It has been redesigned to be thinner and lighter than ever. It has a battery life of up to 8 hours, so you can use it for all-day computing in both productive and leisurely activities.

Specifications

Model: extensa

Processor/CPU: Core i 3

RAM: 4 GB

Hard drive: 2 TB

Display: 15.6 inches

Operating system: windows 11

ProsCons
good performancedisplay quality could be better
good battery backup 
fast processor 
cellpic
Acer Extensa 15 Lightweight Laptop 11th Gen Intel Core i3 Processor with 15.6" (39.6 cms) Full HD Display- (4 GB RAM/256GB SSD/Windows 11 Home/Intel UHD Graphics /1.7Kg/Black) EX215-54
46% off 29,956 55,000
Buy now

6. Lenovo idea pad 3

The lenovo idea pad 3 has been designed to provide the best-in-class computing experience for an affordable price. This powerful laptop features everything you need for everyday use, featuring an intel i 3 11th gen processor that offers excellent performance for everyday tasks.

Specifications

Model: idea pad 3 15ITL05

Processor/CPU: core i 3

RAM: 8 GB

Hard drive: 512 GB

Display: 15.6 inches

Operating system: windows 11

ProsCons
good display qualitythe microphone could be better
good build qualitythe camera could be better
comfortable and handy 
cellpic
Lenovo IdeaPad 3 11th Gen Intel Core i3 15.6" FHD Thin & Light Laptop(8GB/512GB SSD/Windows 11/Office 2021/2Yr Warranty/3months Xbox Game Pass/Platinum Grey/1.7Kg), 81X800LGIN
42% off 34,990 59,890
Buy now

7. Lenovo think book 15

The 15.6-inch lenovo think book 15 laptop has been designed to withstand critical situations, thanks to the 12 MIL-STD-810 H certification that tests units in extreme conditions. In addition, the think book 15 is built with the 8th generation AMD ryzen CPU, which has powerful performance and super-cool design for optimal thermal performance.

Specifications

Model: TB 15 G 3

Processor/CPU: AMD ryzen 3 5300U

RAM: 8 GB

Hard drive: 1 TB

Display: 15.6 inches

Operating system: windows 11

ProsCons
user friendlyno back light keyboard
good anti-glare displaycamera quality could be improve
good sound quality 
cellpic
Lenovo ThinkBook 15 AMD Ryzen 3 5300U 15.6" (39.62cm) FHD 220 Nits Antiglare Thin and Light Laptop (8GB/512GB SSD/Windows 11/MS Office/Mineral Grey/1.7 Kg), 21A4A09TIH
48% off 36,990 70,650
Buy now

8. Acer nitro 5 AN 515-57

The new acer nitro 5 delivers everything gaming customers need right out of the box. Thanks to its NVIDIA geforce GTX 1650 and 4 GB of GDDR6 memory, you’ll enjoy the powerful performance when playing your favourite games. The laptop comes with an 8th gen intel core i 5 processor and a 512 GB PCIe SSD, so you can quickly load big files.

Specifications

Model: acer nitro 5 AN515-57

Processor/CPU: intel core i 5-11400 H

RAM: 8 GB

Hard drive: solid state hard drive

Display: 15.6 inches

Operating system: windows 11

ProsCons
budget-friendlyIPS panel quality can be improved
lightweight 
good performance 
cellpic
Acer Nitro 5 AN515-57 Intel Core i5-11400H 15.6 inches(39.6cm)FHD 144Hz IPS Display Gaming Laptop (NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Graphics, Windows 10 Home, 8GB DDR4, 256GB SSD+1TB HDD, 2.4kg
16% off 79,900 95,000
Buy now

9. CHUWI hero book air

Chuwi has built a reputation for making great mobile computers with clean designs and low prices. That tradition continues with the hero book air, an 11.6-inch notebook that offers solid performance in a lightweight package. Thanks to its bright display, this device is suited for taking notes in the classroom, watching movies on planes or train rides, making skype calls while travelling over long distances, working at a cafe or coffee shop and much more.

Specifications

Model: hero book air

Processor/CPU: celeron N4020

RAM: 4 GB

Display: 11.6 inches

Operating system: windows 11

ProsCons
fast processorthe camera could have been better
lightweight 
micro-edge display 
cellpic
CHUWI HeroBook Air 11.6" Windows 11 Laptop, Intel Celeron N4020 Processor, 4GB LPDDR4 RAM, 128GB SSD, HD Display, WiFi, Webcam, Ultra Slim and Light Notebook PC for School
37% off 18,990 29,990
Buy now

10. Lenovo yoga 6

The lenovo yoga 6 is the ideal companion to excel at work and beyond. Featuring a beautiful touch display and a backlit keyboard, this laptop will help you to multitask like never before. This lightweight ultrabook is powered by windows 11, so you can jump right into work, while the fingerprint reader allows for secure login.

Specifications

Model: yoga 6 13ALC6

Processor/CPU: ryzen 7

RAM: 16 GB

Hard drive: 512 GB

Display: 13.3 inches

Operating system: windows 11

ProsCons
good backlit keyboardcamera quality can be improve
good touch screen feature 
fast fingerprint sensor 
cellpic
Lenovo Yoga 6 AMD Ryzen 7 5700U 13.3" (33.78cm) FHD IPS 2-in-1 Convertible Touchscreen Laptop (16GB/512GB SSD/Win11/Office/Backlit/Digital Pen/3Yr Warranty/Abyss Blue/Fabric Surface/1.3Kg), 82ND00DNIN
18% off 81,500 99,990
Buy now

Best three features for you:

ProductFeature - 1Feature - 2Feature - 3
ASUS Vivobook 1515.6 inch screen sizefingerprint recognitionanti-glare display
Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 1lightweightthinanti glare screen
Honor MagicBook X 14cooling fanmulti screen collaborationfingerprint power button
MSI Modern 14portablebacklit keyboardlightweight
Acer Extensa 15lightweightportablethin
Lenovo IdeaPad 3anti glare screenthinlightweight
Lenovo ThinkBook 15fingerprint readeranti-Glare Displaylightweight
Acer Nitro 5 AN515-57budget friendlylightweightgood performance
CHUWI HeroBook Airmicro-edge displayweb camlightweight
Lenovo Yoga 6fingerprint readertouch screenbacklit keyboard

Best value for money

The honor magic book X 14 is the perfect laptop for you if you're looking for a laptop with the best value for money in the amazon great Indian festival 2022 ale. It's stylish and has a sleek and ultra-thin profile, yet it still provides you with top-shelf performance. Furthermore, its dual storage allows you to keep your most critical data available at all times. If you are looking for a laptop with gaming performance but don't have time to tweak your settings and aren't sure about which card is best for you, the Honor magic book X 14 would be a great choice. It's a premium laptop that provides top-notch performance in terms of processor, graphics and RAM space.

Best overall

The ASUS vivo book 15 perfectly blends performance with portability, fulfilling all your entertainment requirements. It features an AMD ryzen™ 7 3700 U processor, which offers powerful processing capabilities. It is one of the best laptops you can buy right now. This laptop's stunning 15.6-inch screen offers exquisite clarity that helps you be more productive at work. The asus vivo book 15 is your one-stop shop for entertainment and productivity. Whatever your passion, this laptop will satisfy you. It has powerful performance, stunning visuals, and great portability. It's on sale right now, so it is like the cherry on the cake for the one who wants to have the best laptop.

How to find the perfect laptops?

It can be challenging to select a laptop if you want to buy one that will last. Plan your budget and requirements before you decide on a model. Hardware cannot be upgraded in most laptops, so the model you choose will determine how much use you can make of it.To select the right laptop, you need to know the features you want and understand which components are upgradeable. Deciding on the right device for your needs is essential, and everyone's ideal setup is different. You should carefully consider everything from the processor and GPU to the battery life and operating system.

Price of laptops at a glance:

ProductPrice in Rs
ASUS Vivobook 15 43,990
Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 129,990
Honor MagicBook X 1430,000
MSI Modern 1441,990
Acer Extensa 1527,990
Lenovo IdeaPad 334,990
Lenovo ThinkBook 1536,990
Acer Nitro 5 AN515-5779,990
CHUWI HeroBook Air18,990
Lenovo Yoga 689,999

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 Sale on laptops

electronics FOR LESS