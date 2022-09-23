Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 Sale on Redmi mobiles: Get up to 33% off

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022: Redmi mobile phones are use friendly.

Want to have a new smartphone but don't have enough budget? Don't worry, as the amazon great Indian festival 2022 sale on redmi mobiles is here. Get yours now. 1. Redmi A 1 Unique features of this phone include a splash-proof design, an 8 MP AI dual camera with portrait mode, which allows its users to make short videos, and time-lapse. It also has a 3.5 mm jack and a dedicated micro SD slot. It has a dual SIM (nano + nano) dual-standby (4G+4G) with 2 GB LPDDR4x RAM, 32 GB of expandable storage, and a dedicated SD card port. Product features • 16.56 cm HD+ scratch-resistant display • Mediatek helio A22 chipset • 8 MP dual camera; and 5 MP front camera • Battery: 10 w in-box charger and 5000 mAh big battery

Pros Cons solid and slender build average battery life impressive dual cameras heats up occasionally reliable performance

2.Redmi 10 A This has 3 GB RAM, 32 GB storage expandable to 512 GB with a dedicated SD card slot and dual SIM (nano + nano) dual-standby(4 G+4 G). It also has another variant with the technical specs of 4 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage. With a 5000 mAh big battery and 10W rapid charger in-box, it gives micro USB connectivity to its users. Some more specifications make this phone unique, such as a dedicated micro SD slot, 3.5 mm jack, night mode, pro mode, portrait mode, time-lapse, HDR, and google lens. Product features • Battery: 5000 mAh • Display: HD+(1600 x 700) IPS LCD display; 15.58 centimetres (6.53 inch); 20:9 aspect ratio • Camera: 13 MP rear camera | 5 MP front camera • Processor: mediatek helio G 25 octa-core processor; up to 2.0 GHz clock speed

Pros Cons huge battery life without 5 G or NFC support MIUI 12.5 custom UI support no fast-charging support rear-mounted fingerprint sensor low 720 p resolution display multiple storage variants to choose from average camera setup

3. Redmi note 11 This phone has some unique features, such as alexa hands-free functionality. For hands-free use of alexa, download the alexa app. Play music, make calls, hear the news, use apps, navigate, and more while you're on the go using only your voice. Get a free two-month trial of you tube premium with this phone.The qualcomm snapdragon 680 octa-core processor gives its users a smooth function. The phone comes with a large 5000 mAh battery with a 33 W pro fast charger in the box and type-C connectivity. Product features • Battery: 5000 mAh • Processor: qualcomm snapdragon 680 octa-core; 6nm processor; Up to 2.4 GHz clock speed • Memory, storage and SIM: 4 GB RAM | 64 GB UFS 2.2 storage expandable up to 512 GB • Display: 90 Hz FHD+ (1080 x 2400) AMOLED display; 16.33 centimetres (6.43 inch); 20:9 aspect

Pros Cons great display routine design capable stereo speakers missing android 12 feature-rich UI no 5 G support long battery life not the most powerful chip around

4.Redmi 9 activ This redmi phone comes with a 16.58 cm display (6.53-inch). This phone is a boon for gamers because of its 5000 mAh battery. The game time is around 13.5 hours if the battery is full. It provides a 13+2 MP dual rear camera with an AI portrait and a 5 MP front camera. The aspect ratio is 20:9 and 720 x 1600 pixel HD+ display. It has 4 GB RAM and 64 GB external storage with dual SIM (nano + nano), a dedicated SD card slot, and form factors such as bar, LTE, cellular technology, android operating system for the miui 20 LCD display type. Product features Octa-core helio G 35 processor with a maximum clock speed of 2.3 GHz 13+2 MP dual rear camera and 5 MP front camera 16.58 cm display (6.53-inch) Battery: 5000 mAh big battery with 10 w cable charger in-box

Pros Cons massive 5000 mAh battery the rear camera is not so good supports 20 w fast charging the front camera is also not good. perfect phone for long term the gaming experience is not the best. Performance for normal as well as gamers is impressive

5. Redmi 9 A sport This phone has a long-lasting battery and a 6.53-inch display, which is ideal for users. The camera quality is good, as it features a 13 MP rear camera and a 5 MP front camera. The selfie camera provides quick and fast access to your phone with AI face unlock. It has an HD+ display with 720 x 1600 pixels and a 20:9 aspect ratio. It also has a huge 5000 mAh battery and a 10 w cable charger that comes in the box. MIUI 12 is this phone's operating system. Product features • 6:53-inch display • Mediatek helio G 25 octa-core processor • 13-megapixel rear camera with AI portrait • 5-megapixel front camera (6.53-inch)

Pros Cons long-lasting battery average camera performance water repellent gives splash protection without fingerprint scanner offers dedicated secondary storage unit heating problems may occur in multitasking MIUI 12 customisation features low built-in RAM and ROM capacity

6.Redmi 10 prime The Redmi 10 prime comes with a 6000 mAh battery with 18 w support for rapid and reverse charging up to 9 w. It has a 6.5-inch FHD+ (2400 x 1080) dot display with adaptive refresh rate technology and a 90 Hz high refresh rate. Some unique qualities of this phone are dual stereo speakers, an IR blaster, corning gorilla glass 3 protection for the camera, and a splash-proof nano-coating. Product features Processor: up to 2.0 GHz mediatek helio G 88 octa-core processor with hyper engine 2.0 • Battery: 6000 mAh • Display: 6.5-inch FHD+ (2400 x 1080) dot display • Memory and storage: 64 GB of internal storage and 4 GB of LPDDR4X RAM

Pros Cons nice design cameras need improvement 90 Hz display works like a charm the pricing seems slightly high long battery life

7. Redmi note 11 T 5 G This Redmi handset has 6.6-inch FHD+ (2400 x 1080) dot display with a 90 Hz high refresh rate and adaptive refresh rate technology, and a 240 Hz touch sampling rate. A 50 MP high-resolution primary camera f/1.8 with an 8 MP ultra-wide sensor and 16 MP front camera gives this product its USP.It has various other features such as a headphone jack: 3.5 mm, LCD, USB type-C connector, and operating system- android 11 with MIUI 12.5. You also get a free two-month trial of you tube premium. Product features • Display: 6.6-inch FHD+ (2400 x 1080) Dot display • Camera: 50 MP primary camera, 16 MP front camera • Battery: 5000 mAh battery with 33 W pro fast charging support • Memory, storage: 6 GB LPDDR4X RAM | • Processor: mediatek dimensity 810 octa-core 5 G processor

Pros Cons smooth operation relatively routine design good battery life middling cameras compared to note 10 pro. no extra cameras just for padding no AMOLED displays good speakers rivals offer faster-charging speeds

8. Redmi note 10 T 5 G This mobile phone has alexa hands-free functionality, which means you can use alexa on your phone anywhere. The phone has a 6.5-inch FHD+ (2400 x 1080) dot display with a high refresh rate of 90 Hz, adaptive sync technology, and 180 Hz touch sampling. A good 5000 mAh battery with support for 18 W rapid wired charging and 48 MP camera sensor, 0.8 m, f/1.79, 2 MP depth with 2 MP macro camera lens, and 8 MP front camera gives its users a unique experience. Product features Processor: mediatek dimensity 700 Octa-core; 7nm technology; up to 2.2 GHz clock speed; dual 5 G support; • Display: 6.5-inch FHD+ (2400 x 1080) dot display • Battery: 5000 mAh battery • Alexa hands-free functionality

Pros Cons decent performance low-light photography could be better capable primary camera a tad underwhelming compared to other notes good battery life slow charging

9. Redmi note 10 S The redmi note 10 S has alexa hands-free functionality. It has a large 5000 mAh battery, 33 w fast charger in-box and type-C connectivity. It has 6 GB RAM, 64 GB storage, and UFS 2.2 storage, expandable up to 512 GB with micro SD. Product features • Processor: mediatek helio G 95 Octa-core; 12 nm process; Up to 2.05 GHz clock speed • Camera: 64 MP quad rear camera with 8 MP ultra-wide, 2 MP macro and portrait lens| 13 MP front camera • Battery: 5000 mAh large battery

Pros Cons elegant, sturdy design performance not up to the mark stunning display pricing could have been better long-lasting battery backup limited customisation options with MIUI 12.5 capable camera

10. Redmi note 10 pro max This redmi model has a display of 6.67 inches (16.58 centimetres) with HFHD+ (1080 x 2400) AMOLED dot display. The phone has a 108 MP quad rear camera setup with 8 MP ultra-wide, 2 MP portrait, 5 MP macro mode and a 16 MP front camera. This phone's charge is comparatively slower than the other phones, but the battery and longevity are good as it comes with a 5020 mAh big battery with a 33 w rapid charger in the box and type-C connectivity. Product features • Processor: qualcomm snapdragon 732 G with kryo 470 octa-core; 8 nm process; up to 2.3 GHz clock speed • Display: 6.67 inch Memory, storage, and SIM: 6 GB RAM | 128 GB UFS 2.2 storage expandable to 512 GB with dedicated SD card slot | dual SIM (nano + nano) dual-standby (4 G+4 G) Battery: 5020 mAh

Pros Cons best-in-class display misses out on 5 G cameras are excellent good battery life

Best three features

Product Feature- 2 Feature - 2 Feature - 3 Redmi A1 32 GB mediatek helio A 22 processor RAM 2 GB Redmi Note 1 64 GB qualcomm Snapdragon 680 Octa-core; 6nm processor RAM 4 GB Redmi 10A 64 GB mediatek helio G 25 octa core processorb RAM 4 GB Redmi 9 Activ 64 GB octacore hellio G 35 processor RAM 4 GB Redmi 9A Sport 32 GB 2 G HZ 2 octa core hellio G 25 processor RAM 2 GB Redmi 10 Prime 64 GB octa core helio G 35 processor RAM 4 GB Redmi Note 11 T 5 G 128 GB mediatek dimensity 810 octa-core 5 G processor RAM 6 GB Redmi Note 10 T 5 G 64 GB mediatek dimensity 700 Octa-core processor RAM 4 GB Redmi Note 10S 128 GB mediatek dimensity 810 octa-core 5 G processor RAM 6 GB Redmi Note 10 Pro Max 128 GB qualcomm snapdragon 732 G with kryo 470 octa-core processor RAM 6 GB

Best value for money The redmi note 11 is among the best value-for-money products under ₹15,000. It has 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage. In addition, it has a display of 90 hz FHD+ (1080 x 2400) AMOLED display, 33 W pro fast charging, and dual stereo speakers for an immersive audio experience. This is one of the best value-for-money phones you can get at the amazon great Indian festival 2022 sale on redmi mobiles. Best overall The redmi note 11 T 5 G is the best overall phone at the latest amazon great indian festival 2022 on redmi mobiles. It has 128 GB with 6 GB RAM. This phone is available for under ₹15,000. The redmi Note 11 T 5 G will energise you for the day. You can rely on a good performance with a well-designed processor layout, smart RAM, and substantial internal storage. Once fully charged, this 5 G capable smartphone guarantees extended hours of voice and video calls for connectivity needs. How to find the perfect Redmi mobile phone ? With so many options available for every budget, choosing the perfect phone can be challenging.There are two factors to consider when selecting a phone: your needs and your budget.The first step to selecting the right phone is clearly understanding the features you need.Every device has pros and cons, so choosing one that suits your needs and budget is important. Processor, GPU, battery, operating system, RAM, storage, display, and ports must be carefully considered. Price of Redmi mobiles at a glance:

Product Price in Rs Redmi A1 6,499 Redmi Note 11 12,999 Redmi 10A 9,499 Redmi 9 Activ 8,099 Redmi 9A Sport 6,999 Redmi 10 Prime 9,999 Redmi Note 11T 5G 15,999 Redmi Note 10T 5G 13,999 Redmi Note 10S 13,999 Redmi Note 10 Pro Max 17,999