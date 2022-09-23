Story Saved
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 Sale on Redmi mobiles: Get up to 33% off

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Sep 23, 2022 22:00 IST
Summary:

The Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 sale is here. So, make sure you don't miss this chance. Get your favourite Redmi mobile phone at an incredibly attractive price during this sale.

product info
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022: Redmi mobile phones are use friendly.

It's that time of the year again when we celebrate the amazon great Indian festival 2022 sale. This article will focus on the amazon great Indian festival 2022 sale on redmi mobiles. Shop now and save big. Explore our top options of redmi mobiles at amazon great Indian festival 2022 sale and choose the most suitable one yourself.

Want to have a new smartphone but don't have enough budget? Don't worry, as the amazon great Indian festival 2022 sale on redmi mobiles is here. Get yours now.

1. Redmi A 1

Unique features of this phone include a splash-proof design, an 8 MP AI dual camera with portrait mode, which allows its users to make short videos, and time-lapse. It also has a 3.5 mm jack and a dedicated micro SD slot. It has a dual SIM (nano + nano) dual-standby (4G+4G) with 2 GB LPDDR4x RAM, 32 GB of expandable storage, and a dedicated SD card port.

Product features

• 16.56 cm HD+ scratch-resistant display

• Mediatek helio A22 chipset

• 8 MP dual camera; and 5 MP front camera

• Battery: 10 w in-box charger and 5000 mAh big battery

ProsCons
solid and slender buildaverage battery life
impressive dual camerasheats up occasionally
reliable performance 
cellpic
Redmi A1 (Light Blue, 2GB RAM, 32GB Storage) | Helio A22 | 5000 mAh Battery | 8MP AI Dual Cam | Leather Texture Design | Android 12 | Free Earphones on Checkout
30% off 6,299 8,999
Buy now

2.Redmi 10 A

This has 3 GB RAM, 32 GB storage expandable to 512 GB with a dedicated SD card slot and dual SIM (nano + nano) dual-standby(4 G+4 G). It also has another variant with the technical specs of 4 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage. With a 5000 mAh big battery and 10W rapid charger in-box, it gives micro USB connectivity to its users. Some more specifications make this phone unique, such as a dedicated micro SD slot, 3.5 mm jack, night mode, pro mode, portrait mode, time-lapse, HDR, and google lens.

Product features

• Battery: 5000 mAh

• Display: HD+(1600 x 700) IPS LCD display; 15.58 centimetres (6.53 inch); 20:9 aspect ratio

• Camera: 13 MP rear camera | 5 MP front camera

• Processor: mediatek helio G 25 octa-core processor; up to 2.0 GHz clock speed

ProsCons
huge battery lifewithout 5 G or NFC support
MIUI 12.5 custom UI supportno fast-charging support
rear-mounted fingerprint sensorlow 720 p resolution display
multiple storage variants to choose fromaverage camera setup
cellpic
Redmi 10A (Charcoal Black, 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage) | 2 Ghz Octa Core Helio G25 | 5000 mAh Battery | Finger Print Sensor | Upto 5GB RAM with RAM Booster | Free Earphones on Checkout
28% off 8,599 11,999
Buy now

3. Redmi note 11

This phone has some unique features, such as alexa hands-free functionality. For hands-free use of alexa, download the alexa app. Play music, make calls, hear the news, use apps, navigate, and more while you're on the go using only your voice. Get a free two-month trial of you tube premium with this phone.The qualcomm snapdragon 680 octa-core processor gives its users a smooth function. The phone comes with a large 5000 mAh battery with a 33 W pro fast charger in the box and type-C connectivity.

Product features

• Battery: 5000 mAh

• Processor: qualcomm snapdragon 680 octa-core; 6nm processor; Up to 2.4 GHz clock speed

• Memory, storage and SIM: 4 GB RAM | 64 GB UFS 2.2 storage expandable up to 512 GB

• Display: 90 Hz FHD+ (1080 x 2400) AMOLED display; 16.33 centimetres (6.43 inch); 20:9 aspect

ProsCons
great displayroutine design
capable stereo speakersmissing android 12
feature-rich UIno 5 G support
long battery lifenot the most powerful chip around
cellpic
Redmi Note 11 (Horizon Blue, 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage) | 90Hz FHD+ AMOLED Display | Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 680-6nm | Alexa Built-in | 33W Charger Included | Get 2 Months of YouTube Premium Free!
33% off 12,099 17,999
Buy now

4.Redmi 9 activ

This redmi phone comes with a 16.58 cm display (6.53-inch). This phone is a boon for gamers because of its 5000 mAh battery. The game time is around 13.5 hours if the battery is full. It provides a 13+2 MP dual rear camera with an AI portrait and a 5 MP front camera. The aspect ratio is 20:9 and 720 x 1600 pixel HD+ display. It has 4 GB RAM and 64 GB external storage with dual SIM (nano + nano), a dedicated SD card slot, and form factors such as bar, LTE, cellular technology, android operating system for the miui 20 LCD display type.

Product features

Octa-core helio G 35 processor with a maximum clock speed of 2.3 GHz

13+2 MP dual rear camera and 5 MP front camera

16.58 cm display (6.53-inch)

Battery: 5000 mAh big battery with 10 w cable charger in-box

ProsCons
massive 5000 mAh batterythe rear camera is not so good
supports 20 w fast chargingthe front camera is also not good.
perfect phone for long termthe gaming experience is not the best.
Performance for normal as well as gamers is impressive 
cellpic
Redmi 9 Activ (Coral Green, 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage)| Octa-core Helio G35 | 5000 mAh Battery
26% off 8,099 10,999
Buy now

5. Redmi 9 A sport

This phone has a long-lasting battery and a 6.53-inch display, which is ideal for users. The camera quality is good, as it features a 13 MP rear camera and a 5 MP front camera. The selfie camera provides quick and fast access to your phone with AI face unlock. It has an HD+ display with 720 x 1600 pixels and a 20:9 aspect ratio. It also has a huge 5000 mAh battery and a 10 w cable charger that comes in the box. MIUI 12 is this phone's operating system.

Product features

• 6:53-inch display

• Mediatek helio G 25 octa-core processor

• 13-megapixel rear camera with AI portrait

• 5-megapixel front camera (6.53-inch)

ProsCons
long-lasting batteryaverage camera performance
water repellent gives splash protectionwithout fingerprint scanner
offers dedicated secondary storage unitheating problems may occur in multitasking
MIUI 12 customisation featureslow built-in RAM and ROM capacity
cellpic
Redmi 9A Sport (Carbon Black, 2GB RAM, 32GB Storage) | 2GHz Octa-core Helio G25 Processor | 5000 mAh Battery
18% off 6,999 8,499
Buy now

6.Redmi 10 prime

The Redmi 10 prime comes with a 6000 mAh battery with 18 w support for rapid and reverse charging up to 9 w. It has a 6.5-inch FHD+ (2400 x 1080) dot display with adaptive refresh rate technology and a 90 Hz high refresh rate. Some unique qualities of this phone are dual stereo speakers, an IR blaster, corning gorilla glass 3 protection for the camera, and a splash-proof nano-coating.

Product features

Processor: up to 2.0 GHz mediatek helio G 88 octa-core processor with hyper engine 2.0

• Battery: 6000 mAh

• Display: 6.5-inch FHD+ (2400 x 1080) dot display

• Memory and storage: 64 GB of internal storage and 4 GB of LPDDR4X RAM

ProsCons
nice designcameras need improvement
90 Hz display works like a charmthe pricing seems slightly high
long battery life 
cellpic
Redmi 10 Prime (Phantom Black 4GB RAM 64GB | Helio G88 with extendable RAM Upto 2GB | FHD+ 90Hz Adaptive Sync Display)
33% off 9,999 14,999
Buy now

7. Redmi note 11 T 5 G

This Redmi handset has 6.6-inch FHD+ (2400 x 1080) dot display with a 90 Hz high refresh rate and adaptive refresh rate technology, and a 240 Hz touch sampling rate. A 50 MP high-resolution primary camera f/1.8 with an 8 MP ultra-wide sensor and 16 MP front camera gives this product its USP.It has various other features such as a headphone jack: 3.5 mm, LCD, USB type-C connector, and operating system- android 11 with MIUI 12.5. You also get a free two-month trial of you tube premium.

Product features

• Display: 6.6-inch FHD+ (2400 x 1080) Dot display

• Camera: 50 MP primary camera, 16 MP front camera

• Battery: 5000 mAh battery with 33 W pro fast charging support

• Memory, storage: 6 GB LPDDR4X RAM |

• Processor: mediatek dimensity 810 octa-core 5 G processor

ProsCons
smooth operationrelatively routine design
good battery lifemiddling cameras compared to note 10 pro.
no extra cameras just for paddingno AMOLED displays
good speakersrivals offer faster-charging speeds
cellpic
Redmi Note 11T 5G (Stardust White, 6GB RAM, 128GB ROM)| Dimensity 810 5G | 33W Pro Fast Charging | Charger Included | Additional Exchange Offers|Get 2 Months of YouTube Premium Free!
29% off 14,999 20,999
Buy now

8. Redmi note 10 T 5 G

This mobile phone has alexa hands-free functionality, which means you can use alexa on your phone anywhere. The phone has a 6.5-inch FHD+ (2400 x 1080) dot display with a high refresh rate of 90 Hz, adaptive sync technology, and 180 Hz touch sampling. A good 5000 mAh battery with support for 18 W rapid wired charging and 48 MP camera sensor, 0.8 m, f/1.79, 2 MP depth with 2 MP macro camera lens, and 8 MP front camera gives its users a unique experience.

Product features

Processor: mediatek dimensity 700 Octa-core; 7nm technology; up to 2.2 GHz clock speed; dual 5 G support;

• Display: 6.5-inch FHD+ (2400 x 1080) dot display

• Battery: 5000 mAh battery

• Alexa hands-free functionality

ProsCons
decent performancelow-light photography could be better
capable primary cameraa tad underwhelming compared to other notes
good battery lifeslow charging
cellpic
Redmi Note 10T 5G (Mint Green, 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage) | Dual5G | 90Hz Adaptive Refresh Rate | MediaTek Dimensity 700 7nm Processor | 22.5W Charger Included
15% off 14,499 16,999
Buy now

9. Redmi note 10 S

The redmi note 10 S has alexa hands-free functionality. It has a large 5000 mAh battery, 33 w fast charger in-box and type-C connectivity. It has 6 GB RAM, 64 GB storage, and UFS 2.2 storage, expandable up to 512 GB with micro SD.

Product features

• Processor: mediatek helio G 95 Octa-core; 12 nm process; Up to 2.05 GHz clock speed

• Camera: 64 MP quad rear camera with 8 MP ultra-wide, 2 MP macro and portrait lens| 13 MP front camera

• Battery: 5000 mAh large battery

ProsCons
elegant, sturdy designperformance not up to the mark
stunning displaypricing could have been better
long-lasting battery backuplimited customisation options with MIUI 12.5
capable camera 
cellpic
Redmi Note 10S (Deep Sea Blue, 6GB RAM, 64GB Storage) - Super Amoled Display | 64 MP Quad Camera | 6 Month Free Screen Replacement (Prime only) | Alexa Built in | 33W Charger Included
18% off 13,999 16,999
Buy now

10. Redmi note 10 pro max

This redmi model has a display of 6.67 inches (16.58 centimetres) with HFHD+ (1080 x 2400) AMOLED dot display. The phone has a 108 MP quad rear camera setup with 8 MP ultra-wide, 2 MP portrait, 5 MP macro mode and a 16 MP front camera. This phone's charge is comparatively slower than the other phones, but the battery and longevity are good as it comes with a 5020 mAh big battery with a 33 w rapid charger in the box and type-C connectivity.

Product features

• Processor: qualcomm snapdragon 732 G with kryo 470 octa-core; 8 nm process; up to 2.3 GHz clock speed

• Display: 6.67 inch

Memory, storage, and SIM: 6 GB RAM | 128 GB UFS 2.2 storage expandable to 512 GB with dedicated SD card slot | dual SIM (nano + nano) dual-standby (4 G+4 G)

Battery: 5020 mAh

ProsCons
best-in-class displaymisses out on 5 G
cameras are excellent 
good battery life 
  
cellpic
Redmi Note 10 Pro Max (Dark Night, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage) -108MP Quad Camera | 120Hz Super Amoled Display
22% off 17,999 22,999
Buy now

Best three features

Product Feature- 2Feature - 2Feature - 3
Redmi A132 GBmediatek helio A 22 processorRAM 2 GB
Redmi Note 164 GBqualcomm Snapdragon 680 Octa-core; 6nm processorRAM 4 GB
Redmi 10A64 GBmediatek helio  G 25 octa core processorbRAM 4 GB
Redmi 9 Activ64 GB octacore hellio G 35 processorRAM 4 GB
Redmi 9A Sport32 GB2 G HZ 2 octa core  hellio G 25 processorRAM 2 GB
Redmi 10 Prime64 GBocta core helio G 35 processorRAM 4 GB
Redmi Note 11 T 5 G128 GBmediatek dimensity 810 octa-core 5 G processorRAM 6 GB
Redmi Note 10 T 5 G64 GBmediatek dimensity 700 Octa-core processorRAM 4 GB
Redmi Note 10S128 GBmediatek dimensity 810 octa-core 5 G processorRAM 6 GB
Redmi Note 10 Pro Max128 GBqualcomm snapdragon 732 G with kryo 470 octa-core processorRAM 6 GB

Best value for money

The redmi note 11 is among the best value-for-money products under 15,000. It has 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage. In addition, it has a display of 90 hz FHD+ (1080 x 2400) AMOLED display, 33 W pro fast charging, and dual stereo speakers for an immersive audio experience. This is one of the best value-for-money phones you can get at the amazon great Indian festival 2022 sale on redmi mobiles.

Best overall

The redmi note 11 T 5 G is the best overall phone at the latest amazon great indian festival 2022 on redmi mobiles. It has 128 GB with 6 GB RAM. This phone is available for under 15,000. The redmi Note 11 T 5 G will energise you for the day. You can rely on a good performance with a well-designed processor layout, smart RAM, and substantial internal storage. Once fully charged, this 5 G capable smartphone guarantees extended hours of voice and video calls for connectivity needs.

How to find the perfect Redmi mobile phone ?

With so many options available for every budget, choosing the perfect phone can be challenging.There are two factors to consider when selecting a phone: your needs and your budget.The first step to selecting the right phone is clearly understanding the features you need.Every device has pros and cons, so choosing one that suits your needs and budget is important. Processor, GPU, battery, operating system, RAM, storage, display, and ports must be carefully considered.

Price of Redmi mobiles at a glance:

ProductPrice in Rs
Redmi A16,499
Redmi Note 1112,999
Redmi 10A9,499
Redmi 9 Activ8,099
Redmi 9A Sport6,999
Redmi 10 Prime9,999
Redmi Note 11T 5G15,999
Redmi Note 10T 5G13,999
Redmi Note 10S13,999
Redmi Note 10 Pro Max17,999

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you purchase

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 Sale on Redmi mobiles

