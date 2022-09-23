Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale on laptops under 60,000: Get off up to 51%

Which Dell laptop is best under ₹60,000?
The Dell Inspiron 3525 Laptop is the best under ₹60,000.
Laptops are essential tools for both work and play. They let you stay productive while on the go and provide hours of entertainment when you need a break from work. With this sale, you can get a laptop perfect for your needs. Purchase a laptop during the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 Sale!
1. HP 240 G8 (6B5R4PA) Laptop
The HP 240 Laptop is an excellent choice for those who need an affordable and reliable laptop for everyday use. The device is lightweight and best for daily use.
Specifications:
· Form factor: Laptop
· Standing screen display size: 14 inches
· Package Dimensions: 44.7 x 31 x 7.2 cm; 2.11 Kilograms
· Processor Speed: 4.1 GHz
· RAM Size: 8 GB
|Pros
|Cons
|Offers plenty of power and storage space
|Battery life is average
|It has a full HD screen
|It does not come with a built-in optical drive
2. Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 Intel Celeron HD Thin & Light Laptop
The Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 is a great value HD laptop for anyone looking for a budget-friendly option.
Specifications:
· Product dimensions: 36.2 x 25.3 x 2 cm; 1.7 kilograms
· Batteries: 1 lithium polymer battery required (included)
· RAM Size: 8 GB
· Memory Storage Capacity: 256 GB
· Operating System: Windows 11 Home
|Pros
|Cons
|Huge storage capacity
|The sound quality is average
|Big screen size
|Web cam is not that great
3. HP Pavilion 15 AMD Ryzen 5
The HP Pavilion 15 AMD Ryzen 5 has a lot to like. It's a well-rounded machine that offers strong performance, thanks to the speedy AMD Ryzen 5 processor and the Radeon Vega 8 graphics card.
Specifications:
· Standing screen display size: 15.6 inches
· Product Dimensions: 36 x 23.4 x 1.8 cm; 1.75 kilograms
· Processor Type: Ryzen 5
· Processor Brand: AMD
· Processor Speed: 4.3 GHz
|Pros
|Cons
|Reasonable price tag
|Battery life is low
|High performance and amazing speed
|A bit high-priced compared to others
4. Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 11th Gen Intel Core
This is a perfect laptop for daily use, such as taking online classes, doing office work, making Word docs, etc. The 11th Generation Intel core processors offer great performance and power efficiency improvements over their predecessors.
Specifications:
· Product Dimensions: 35.9 x 23.7 x 2 cm; 1.65 Kilograms
· Batteries: 1 Lithium Polymer battery required (included)
· Flash Memory Installed Size: 512 GB
· Ram Memory Installed Size: 8 GB
· Operating System: Windows 11 Hom
|Pros
|Cons
|A powerful and efficient processor
|Not compatible with other motherboards
|Great battery life
|High price tag
5. HP 15s 11th Gen Intel Core i3 15.6 inches (39cm)
The HP 15s is a great notebook for those who want a powerful yet affordable device. It is powered by an Intel Core i3 processor and has 8GB of RAM.
Specifications:
· Colour Natural: Silver
· Form Factor: Laptop
· Standing screen display size: 15.6 inches
· Product Dimensions: 35.8 x 24.2 x 2 cm; 1.75 Kilograms
· RAM Size: 8 GB
|Pros
|Cons
|Comes with pre-installed Windows 11
|The display is not that great
|Nice design and smooth keys
|SSD is not great
6. Dell New Inspiron 3525 Laptop
The Dell New Inspiron 3525 Laptop is a great choice for those in the market for a new laptop. It has various features that make it a good option for personal and business use. It is available at an affordable range and is a student-friendly laptop.
Specifications:
· Colour: Carbon Black
· Form Factor: Laptop
· Standing screen display size: 15.6 inches
· Product Dimensions: 23.5 x 35.8 x 1.7 cm; 1.68 kilograms
· Processor Brand: AMD
|Pros
|Cons
|A powerful and efficient processor
|It lacks a full-sized HDMI port
|Has a great storage facility
|Battery life is average
7. Acer Aspire 3 Intel 11th Generation Core i3 Laptop
The Acer Aspire 3 Intel 11th Generation Core i3 Laptop is a great choice for those seeking an affordable yet powerful laptop. It has an Intel Core i3 processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 1TB hard drive.
Specifications:
· Colour: Silver
· Form Factor: Laptop
· Standing screen display size: 15.6 inches
· Product Dimensions: 23.8 x 36.3 x 2 cm; 1.7 kilograms
· Item model number: A315-58
|Pros
|Cons
|Solid build quality and durability
|Some reports of issues with the trackpad and keyboard
|Good performance for basic tasks and light gaming
|Battery life could be better
8. HP Victus AMD Ryzen 5 5600H 16.1 inches
The HP Victus is a new laptop released in early 2021. It features an AMD Ryzen 5 processor, a large screen display, and a range of other high-end specifications.
Specifications:
· Product Dimensions: 37 x 26.2 x 2.4 cm; 2.48 Kilograms
· RAM Size: 8 GB
· Flash Memory Installed Size: 512 GB
· Hard Disk Description: SSD
· Operating System: Windows 10 Home
|Pros
|Cons
|Large display best for movies or work
|Battery life could be better
|Powerful AMD Ryzen processor
|High price tag
9. ASUS VivoBook 14 (2021), AMD Ryzen 3
The ASUS VivoBook 14 (2021) is a 14-inch laptop powered by an AMD Ryzen 3 processor. It's a basic model with few features but also very affordable.
Specifications:
· Product Dimensions: 21.6 x 32.54 x 1.99 cm; 1.6 kilograms
· RAM Size: 8 GB
· Memory Storage Capacity: 256 GB
· Ram Memory Installed Size: 8 GB
· Operating System: Windows 10 Home
|Pros
|Cons
|Very affordable
|Not suitable for gaming or demanding tasks
|Decent performance for basic tasks
|Limited storage and memory
10. HP Chromebook x360 Intel Celeron N4120 14 inch
The HP Chromebook is a great laptop for those who want a portable and affordable device. It has several features that make it a good choice for students and business users.
Specifications:
· Product Dimensions: 21.6 x 32.54 x 1.99 cm; 1.6 Kilograms
· RAM Size: 4 GB
· Memory Storage Capacity: 64 GB
· Ram Memory Installed Size: 8 GB
· Operating System: Windows 10 Home
|Pros
|Cons
|Reasonably priced within budget
|The price doesn't include its warranty
|Decent performance for students
|The battery could have been better
|Product
|Price
|HP 240 G8 (6B5R4PA) Laptop
|Rs. 38,200
|Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 Intel Celeron HD Thin & Light Laptop
|Rs. 24,990
|Hp Pavilion 15 AMD Ryzen 5
|Rs. 53,990
|Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 11th Gen Intel Core Ultra HD TV
|Rs. 47,990
|HP 15s 11th Gen Intel Core i3 15.6 inches
|Rs. 45,700
|Dell New Inspiron 3525 Laptop
|Rs. 30,000
|Acer Aspire 3 Intel 11th Generation Core i3 Laptop
|Rs. 36,990
|HP Victus AMD Ryzen 5 5600H 16.1 inches
|Rs. 51,990
|ASUS VivoBook 14 (2021), AMD Ryzen 3
|Rs.30,990
|HP Chromebook x360 Intel Celeron N4120 14 inch
|Rs. 23,990
Best 3 features for you:
|Product
|Feature 1
|Feature 2
|Feature 3
|HP 240 G8 (6B5R4PA) Laptop
|Form Factor: Laptop
|Standing screen display size: 14 Inches
|Package Dimensions: 44.7 x 31 x 7.2 cm; 2.11 Kilograms
|Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 Intel Celeron HD Thin & Light Laptop
|Product Dimensions: 36.2 x 25.3 x 2 cm; 1.7 Kilograms
|RAM Size: 8 GB
|Batteries: 1 Lithium Polymer batteries required
|Hp Pavilion 15 AMD Ryzen 5
|Standing screen display size: 15.6 Inches
|Processor Type: Ryzen 5
|Product Dimensions: 36 x 23.4 x 1.8 cm; 1.75 Kilograms
|Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 11th Gen Intel Core Ultra HD TV
|Product Dimensions: 35.9 x 23.7 x 2 cm; 1.65 Kilograms
|Batteries: 1 Lithium Polymer batteries required. (included)
|Flash Memory Installed Size: 512 GB
|HP 15s 11th Gen Intel Core i3 15.6 inches
|Form Factor: Laptop
|Product Dimensions: 35.8 x 24.2 x 2 cm; 1.75 Kilograms
|Standing screen display size: 15.6 Inches
|Dell New Inspiron 3525 Laptop
|Form Factor: Laptop
|Standing screen display size: 15.6 Inches
|Product Dimensions: 23.5 x 35.8 x 1.7 cm; 1.68 Kilograms
|Acer Aspire 3 Intel 11th Generation Core i3 Laptop
|Standing screen display size: 15.6 Inches
|Item model number: A315-58
|Product Dimensions: 23.8 x 36.3 x 2 cm; 1.7 Kilograms
|HP Victus AMD Ryzen 5 5600H 16.1 inches
|Product Dimensions: 37 x 26.2 x 2.4 cm; 2.48 Kilograms
|RAM Size: 8 GB
|Flash Memory Installed Size: 512 GB
|ASUS VivoBook 14 (2021), AMD Ryzen 3
|Standing screen display size: 13.3 Inches
|Product Dimensions: 20.2 x 30.4 x 1.3 cm
|Screen Resolution : 1920 x 1080 pixels
|HP Chromebook x360 Intel Celeron N4120 14 inch
|RAM Size: 8 GB
|Ram Memory Installed Size: 8 GB
|Memory Storage Capacity: 256 GB
Best value for money
The HP Chromebook x360 Intel Celeron N4120 is one of the best value-for-money laptops you can find in the market today. With a large HD display, the HP Chromebook has sufficient memory storage, which is expandable via a microSD card. It is packed with features and offers great performance for its price range.
Best overall
If you're looking for the best overall laptops under ₹60,000, then the HP Pavilion 15 AMD Ryzen 5 is great. It's powered by a powerful Ryzen 5 processor and has 8 GB of RAM, so it can easily handle all your everyday tasks. The laptop has many other great features, including a large Full HD display and an integrated webcam. Also, it comes with a 1 TB hard drive for plenty of storage space and built-in speakers.
How to find the laptops under ₹60,000?
Are you looking for laptops under ₹60,000? This is a great budget range for many people, as it offers a lot of power and features for a very reasonable price. Here are a few tips on how to find the best laptops in this price range.
First, consider what you'll be using the laptop for. Whether you need it for heavy-duty gaming or video editing, or if you need it for basic tasks such as web browsing and word processing or work.
Next, take a look at the screen size and resolution. However, a smaller screen will do just fine if you need it for basic tasks. Checking the weight of the laptop is also vital.
Finally, make sure to check the battery life. Laptops in this price range can vary quite a bit in terms of battery life, so it's crucial to find one that will last as long as needed. With these tips in mind, you should be able to find some great laptops under ₹60,000 without any trouble.
