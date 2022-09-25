Story Saved
New Delhi 30oCC
Sunday, Sep 25, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
 
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign in
×
Explore Search
Sunday, Sep 25, 2022
New Delhi 30oC
Start 15 Days Free Trial
Subscribe

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale on mobiles under 15,000: Get up to 40% off

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Sep 25, 2022 06:00 IST
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • linkedin
  • copyStory URL copied to Clipboard
  • bookmark

Summary:

Excited to upgrade your mobile phone this festive season? Have a tight budget? Get the top deals for mobiles under 15000 only on the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 sale.

product info
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022: Mobile phones under 15000 come wih good battery life and display features.

These days smartphones have become extremely expensive - and you can't help but look at a good phone but wonder if you have the budget to purchase it. The good news is that the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 Sale is back and has some amazing deals on mobiles under 15000! We've got you covered. From the best camera quality to product performance and excellent processors, here's a look at the top smartphones you can find during this Sale 2022 at highly affordable prices. If you're looking for the best deals on smartphones and want amazing features, look no further. We've rounded down the top mobiles available under 15000 with amazing features that you can take home happily. Look out for cashbacks, discounts and exchange offers too!

Let's explore the range of mobiles available under 15000 on the Amazon Great Indian Festive Sale 2022.

Top mobiles under 15,000

1. Samsung Galaxy M33 5G

The Samsung Galaxy M33 G is a 5G enabled phone with a 5nm core processor. The phone is great for personal and professional use as it has excellent voice focus and quality. The powerfully efficient processor helps this phone deliver excellent performance and speed at a low price point. Highly affordable, the phone also comes with an excellent camera resolution. Built with Knox security features, what more can one ask for! Highly intuitive, this phone offers optimum comfort and is a great pick for anyone looking at phones under 15000.

Camera: Quad camera setup-50MP (F1.8)+ 5MP (F2.2/UW- 123 FOV) + 2MP (F2.4/Depth) + 2MP (F2.4/Macro) QuadCamera| 8MP (F1.8) Front Camera

Screen Size: 6.6-inch

Display Type: LCD display

Battery Power: 6000 mAh

Battery Type: Lithium

RAM: 6 GB

Internal Storage: 128 GB

Processor Type: Exynos 1280 Octa Core 2.4GHz 5nm Processor

OS: Android 12.0

Weight: 215 grams

Dimensions: ‎0.9 x 16.5 x 7.7 cm; 215 gms

Warranty Information: 1 year manufacturer warranty for device and 6 months manufacturer warranty for in-box accessories

Accessories: Handset, Ejection Pin,Data Cable,Quick Start Guide

ProsCons
Latest software6 GB RAM
High resolution cameraTravel adapter not provided
Side fingerprint sensorSlightly heavier
Switch between public and private mode to keep data secure 
Robust processor - 5G ready 
cellpic
Samsung Galaxy M33 5G (Deep Ocean Blue, 6GB, 128GB Storage) | 6000mAh Battery | Upto 12GB RAM with RAM Plus | Travel Adapter to be Purchased Separately
40% off 14,999 24,999
Buy now

2. Samsung Galaxy M13

Love a classic midnight blue colour phone? Go for the Samsung Galaxy M13. With Samsung, you can be assured of the quality and post-sales service. With this phone, get upto 8 GB RAM with RAM plus. This phone is considered 'more than a monster' since it's power packed with amazing features. If you love switching between apps, you can do it seamlessly with the Samsung Galaxy M13. Love watching movies? This phone brings the screen to life with an amazing cinematic display. Built with an excellent camera, it's a real steal-deal as you can flaunt flawlessly taken photos with the 50 MP triple camera. Designed to be aesthetically powerful and in-built with Knox security, this is one phone in the mobiles under 15000 budget you can't go wrong with.

Camera: 50MP+5MP+2MP Triple camera setup- True 50MP (F1.8) main camera +5MP(F2.2)+ 2MP (F2.4) | 8MP (F2.2) front cam

Screen Size: 6.6 inches

Display Type: Infinity O Display, FHD + resolution

Battery Power: 6000 mAH

Battery Type: Lithium Ion

Connectivity: ‎Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, USB

RAM: 4 GB

Internal Storage: 64 GB

Processor Type: Exynos 850

OS: Android 12.0

Weight: 207 grams

Dimensions: ‎0.9 x 7.7 x 16.5 cm

Warranty Information: 1 year manufacturer warranty for device and 6 months manufacturer warranty for in-box accessories

Accessories: ‎‎Handset,Sim Ejection Pin, User Guide,Adapter, Type A to C Cable

ProsCons
Extremely reasonableDoesn't work with 5.0GHz WiFi frequency
Sturdy builtSlightly average camera quality according to some users
Knox Security 
Excellent battery life 
Dolby for sound 
cellpic
Samsung Galaxy M13 (Midnight Blue, 4GB, 64GB Storage) | 6000mAh Battery | Upto 8GB RAM with RAM Plus
37% off 9,499 14,999
Buy now

3. Tecno Spark 8T

Built in a beautiful turquoise cyan colour, the Tecno Spark 8T is the newest smartphone in the market with a stylish metal design and attractive price range. With a 50MP AI dual rear camera and 6.6 FHD + display, this is truly a phone that can 'spark' big dreams. This phone allows you to multitask like a pro considering its extendable virtual 3GB RAM. Built to last long, the battery performance on this phone is also excellent, making it a great pick if you need an optmized life. From film albums to voice changing capabilities, the phone is also power-packed with really cool features to edit movies and photos, and even correct documents in a jiffy.

Camera: 48MP OIS Triple Rear Camera, 13MP wide-angle camera supports 120° ultrawide shots (108° after distortion correction) and macro shots with the minimum focal length of 2.5 cm

Screen Size: 6.6 inches

Display Type: LCD

Battery Power: 5000 mAH

Battery Type: Lithium polymer

Connectivity: ‎Bluetooth, 4G, USB, Wi-Fi 2.4G & 5G

RAM: 4 GB

Internal Storage: 64 GB

Processor Type: MediaTek Octa core Helio G35

OS: HiOS 7.6 based on Android 11

Weight: 192 gms‎‎

Dimensions: 16.5 x 7.6 x 0.9 cm

Warranty Information: 1 year manufacturer warranty starts from the date of purchase

Accessories: ‎ ‎Smartphone, Power Adaptor, USB Cable, TPU Cover, SIM Ejector Tool

ProsCons
Memory fusionVery Low RAM & internal storage
50 MP Rear Camera 
New metal coding design 
RAM Expansion upto 7GB 
5000 mAH battery 
cellpic
Tecno Spark 8T (Turquoise Cyan,7GB Expandable RAM, 64GB Storage)| 50MP AI Camera | 6.6" (16.7cm) FHD+Display | 5000mAh
35% off 8,499 12,999
Buy now

4. Xiaomi Redmi 10 Prime

Available in an amazing phantom black colour, this Xiaomi phone promises to deliver high performance. A highly sleek phone, this smartphone is an all round delight. With a high quality camera and extendable RAM upto 2GB, the phone is an amazing budget buy with a long battery life. From taking calls to taking excellent photos, this phone can do it all. Comes with an EVOL design, this is a well-made phone that is making a huge impact in the market. The phone has dual stereo speakers and and a dual mic so you can even record voice notes on the go! With exchange, you can get more offers on this phone during the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 Sale.

Product Specifications:

Camera: ‎Triple Rear Camera (64MP+8MP+5MP) | 20 MP Front camera

Screen Size: 6.5 inches

Display Type: ‎LCD

Battery Power: 6000 mAH

Battery Type: Lithium polymer

Connectivity: ‎‎Bluetooth, Infrared, Wi-Fi, US

RAM: 4 GB

Internal Storage: 128 GB

Processor Type: MediaTek Helio G88

OS: ‎MIUI 12.5

Weight: 192 gms

Dimensions: ‎16.2 x 1 x 7.6 cm

Warranty Information: 1 year manufacturer warranty for device and 6 months manufacturer warranty for in-box accessories including batteries from the date of purchase

Accessories: ‎‎Power adapter, USB cable, SIM eject tool, Warranty card, User guide, Clear soft case, Screen protector pre-applied on the phone

ProsCons
90Hz adaptive refresh rate4GB RAM
Fast chargingMIUI processor making the device lag a little
Extendable RAM upto 2GB 
cellpic
Xiaomi Redmi 10 Prime 2022 (Phantom Black, 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage)
33% off 9,999 14,999
Buy now

5. Redmi 10A Sport

Looking for a cost-effective and extremely functional phone? Go for the Redmi 10A Sport. With a RAM booster, this phone is great for those that require a smartphone for basic purposes. It comes with a fingerprint sensor, massive display, offers cinematic viewing and fast charging. With a two-day battery life, you can't go wrong with the Redmi, especially if uninterrupted battery usage is what you are seeking. An evolved design offers a highly aesthetic look. The phone is smudge-free and has various modes in the camera such as selfie mode, pro mode and portrait mode.

Product specifications:

Camera: 13MP Rear Camera | 5MP Front Camera

Screen Size: 6.53 inches

Display Type: HD+(1600x700) IPS LCD display; 15.58 centimeters (6.53 inch); 20:9 aspect ratio

Battery Power: 5000 mAH

Connectivity: ‎Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, USB‎

RAM: 6 GB

Internal Storage: 128 GB

Processor Type: MediaTek Helio G25 Octa-core processor

OS: MIUI 12.5

Weight: 194 Gms

Dimensions: ‎‎16.5 x 7.7 x 0.9 cm

Warranty Information: 1 year manufacturer warranty for device and 6 months manufacturer warranty for in-box accessories including batteries from the date of purchase

Accessories: ‎Handset, Adapter, USB cable, SIM tray ejector

ProsCons
13 MP main cameraCamera quality
3.5 mm headphone jackAverage Image colour
Rubberised seals and corrosion proof ports 
Long battery life 
cellpic
Redmi 10A Sport (Charcoal Black, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage) | 2 Ghz Octa Cor Helio G25 | 5000 mAh Battery | Finger Print Sensor | Upto 8GB RAM with RAM Booster
25% off 10,499 13,999
Buy now

Price of mobiles under 15000 at a glance:

ProductPrice
Samsung Galaxy M33 5G 14,999
Samsung Galaxy M13 9,499
Tecno Spark 8T 8,499
Xiaomi Redmi 10 Prime 9,999
Redmi 10A Sport 9,999

Best 3 features for you

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Samsung Galaxy M33 5G Latest software High resolution camera Side fingerprint sensor
Samsung Galaxy M13 Sturdy built Knox Security Excellent battery life
Tecno Spark 8T Memory fusion 50 MP Rear Camera New metal coding design
 Xiaomi Redmi 10 Prime 90Hz adaptive refresh rate Fast charging Extendable RAM upto 2GB
Redmi 10A Sport Rubberised seals and corrosion proof ports Long battery life 13 MP main camera

Best value for money

The best mobile in a budget under 15000 available on the Great Indian Amazon Festival 2022 Sale when it comes to high affordability, is the Samsung Galaxy M33 5G. This phone not only the latest software, but also has amazing features at this price point.

Best overall

When it comes to naming the best overall mobile in the 15000 bracket, you should definitely consider the Samsung Galaxy M33 5G. This phone has all the features and looks very rich. With high resolution, good camera quality and good software, this is a bargain during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022 Mobiles under 15000.

Want to find the best mobile within 15000? Here's how

If you're wondering how to get your hands on the latest smartphones under 15000, you've come to the right place with the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 Sale where you can find so many mobiles under 15000 to choose from. Do your own research and comparison or take inspiration from our top picks!

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

RELATED STORIES
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022: Get up to 55% on fragrances
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 Sale on men's fashion items: Get up to 83% off
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 Sale on TV under 60,000: Get up to 46% off
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale on laptops, Samsung TVs: Get off up to 45%
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 sale on Apple mobiles

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 Sale: Best mobiles under 15000

How to choose the cheapest and best smartphone?

What is better - MIUI or Android?

My phone requirements are basic. Can I go for a MIUI processor?

electronics FOR LESS