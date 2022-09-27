Story Saved
Tuesday, Sep 27, 2022
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Super deals on smart TVs under 30,000

  By Affiliate Desk
  Published on Sep 27, 2022 13:47 IST
Summary:

Get best deals on smart TVs under 30,000 without doing much research, as the below-mentioned list covers the best TVs with specifications and pricing to make it easier for you to make the final decision.

product info
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Smart TVs under 30,000 allow users to stream content, play games, listen to music and more.

Smart TVs are a must-have accessory if you want to upgrade your home into a smart home. At Amazon’s Great Indian festival, you can get great deals on the best smart TVs for your home. With a smart TV, you can browse all your entertainment apps on one platform.

Browsing the web and watching youtube videos are some of the other best features of a smart TV. Though rich in features, smart TV comes at a steep price tag. However, if you are looking to upgrade from your old TV, this may be the best time. Check out the top 10 smart TVs you can buy for under 30000 during the sale.

1. Redmi 32 inches Android 11 Series HD Ready Smart LED TV-

This 32-inch smart TV is the best HD smart TV you can buy for under 30000. The smart TV is equipped with Patchwall 4 with IMDb integration.

Specifications

Screen Size: 32 Inches

Connector Type: WiFi, USB, Ethernet, HDMI

Display Technology: LED

Operating system: Android 11

Speaker system: Dolby surround sound

ProsCons
178 Degrees Viewing AngleScreen size relatively small
Powerful speakersHDMI ports do not support sound
Ultra-Bright Screen 
cellpic
Redmi 80 cm (32 inches) Android 11 Series HD Ready Smart LED TV | L32M6-RA/L32M7-RA (Black)
Check Price on Amazon

2. Redmi 50 inches 4K Ultra HD Android Smart LED TV-

This is another top smart TV under 30000 available on the Amazon Great Indian festival at an attractive price. This smart TV has a huge 50-inch LED display with 4 K resolution to give you sharp and rich images.

Specifications-

Screen Size: 50 Inches

Connector Type: WiFi, USB, Ethernet, HDMI

Display Technology: LED

Operating system- Android 10

Speaker system- DTS HD

ProsCons
Widescreen with LED displayAverage sound quality
Powerful speakersDoes not support Android 11
Latest patch wall 
cellpic
Redmi 126 cm (50 inches) 4K Ultra HD Android Smart LED TV X50 | L50M6-RA (Black)
Check Price on Amazon

3. Oneplus 32 inches Y Series LED Smart TV 32Y1 (Black)-

The brand Oneplus has introduced some amazing smart TVs for the Indian audience. It supports Andriod 9.0 and Oneplus connect. The clever bezel-less design gives the model a modern minimalistic look and feel.

Specifications

Screen Size: 32 Inches

Connector Type: WiFi, USB, HDMI

Display Technology: LED

Operating system: Android 9.0

Speaker system: Dolby audio surround

ProsCons
Widescreen with LED displayDoes not come with complete installation hardware
Slim designMay lag due to slow connectivity
Comes with noise reduction 
cellpic
OnePlus 80 cm (32 inches) Y Series HD Ready LED Smart Android TV 32Y1 (Black)
25% off 14,990 19,999
Buy now

4. MI 43 inch 4K Ultra HD LED Smart Android TV L43M6-ES-

This particular smart TV comes with a stunning 43-inch full HD LED screen and 4K resolution for a stunning display. It runs on Android TV 10 and has the PathWall 4 with IMDb integration.

Specifications

Screen Size: 43 Inches

Connector Type: Dual-band WiFi, HDMI, USB

Display Technology: LED

Operating system: Android TV 10

Speaker system: Dolby Atmos, DTS- HD

ProsCons
Good connectivity with 3 HDMI ports and 2 USB portsDoes lot support that latest Android Tv version
Comes with a built-in chrome castMay lag support heavy gaming
Excellent sound quality 
cellpic
Mi 108 cm (43 inches) 5X Series 4K Ultra HD LED Smart Android TV L43M6-ES (Grey)
Check Price on Amazon

5. LG 32 inches HD Ready Smart LED TV 32LQ576BPSA -

LG is a well-known brand, its latest range of smart TVs provides you with excellent features at affordable price points. The LG 32-inch HD smart TV comes with A5 Gen 5 AI processor to give you a fast experience.

Specifications

Screen Size: 32 Inches

Connector Type: HDMI, USB port, 2-way Bluetooth

Display Technology: LED

Operating system: Web OS

Speaker system: Dolby digital + sound configuration, Virtual surround 5.1

ProsCons
Offers built-in Alexa and google assistantThe sound quality is sub-par
The magic remote helps to switch between apps easierMagic remote takes time to sync
Smart and slim design 
cellpic
LG 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV 32LQ576BPSA (Ceramic Black)
Check Price on Amazon

6. Samsung 80 cm Wondertainment Series HD Ready LED Smart TV-

This smart TV comes with 32 inches HD ready display. Features like screen share, personal computer and connect share movie make this smart TV stand out from its competitors.

Specifications

Screen Size: 32 Inches

Connector Type: HDMI, USB, Ethernet, WiFi

Display Technology: LED

Operating system: Tizen

Speaker system: Dolby Digital +

ProsCons
Offers features like a personal computer, screen shareDoes not support Android apps
Budget-friendlyDoes not come with a table stand or wall bracket
Smart and slim design 
cellpic
Samsung 80 cm (32 Inches) Wondertainment Series HD Ready LED Smart TV UA32T4340BKXXL (Glossy Black)
Check Price on Amazon

7. Acer 139 cm I Series 4K Ultra HD Android Smart LED TV-

This 55-inch smart TV from Acer will prove to be a talking point in your living room. It is equipped with a full HDR display and certified Android TV 11 version.

Specifications

Screen Size: 55 Inches

Connector Type: HDMI, USB, Ethernet, WiFi

Display Technology: 4K HDR, HDR10+

Operating system: Android TV 11

Speaker system: Dolby atmos, 65 watts HIFI pro speakers

ProsCons
Good display specsMay face issues connecting to smart remote
Budget-friendlyDoes not come with parental control
Remote control comes with hotkeys for easy access to favourite apps 
cellpic
Acer 139 cm (55 inches) H Series 4K Ultra HD Android Smart LED TV AR55AR2851UDPRO (Black)
Check Price on Amazon

8. Hisense 108 cm Bezelless Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV-

This TV comes with everything you are looking for in a smart TV. Full 4K ultra HD display, 3 HDMI ports and 2 USB ports and great speaker set up through Dolby atmos. It also is equipped with google TV and Chromecast for the best Smart TV experience.

Specifications

Screen Size: 43 Inches

Connector Type: HDMI, USB, Ethernet, Dual-band WiFi

Display Technology: 10-bit panel, bezel-less floating design

Operating system: Google TV

Speaker system: Dolby Atmos

ProsCons
Excellent display specsThe sound quality is not up to the mark
Budget-friendlyIts VA panel makes viewing difficult for different angles
Good for gaming 
cellpic
Hisense 108 cm (43 inches) Bezelless Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV 43A6H (Black)
Check Price on Amazon

9. Sansui 178 cm 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV-

Sansui TVs are known to be high-end. This smart TV comes with a 4 k Ultra HD display and is based on Andriod TV 10 version. The sleek black smart TV has a bezel-less design that will definitely oomph up the glam factor in your living room.

Specifications

Screen Size: 70 Inches

Connector Type: HDMI, USB, Ethernet, WiFi, two-way blue tooth

Display Technology: HDR 10 wide colour gamut

Operating system: Android TV 10

Speaker system: Dolby atmos,

ProsCons
Good display specsIt is not good for gaming
Sleek and smart design 
Comes with a hands-free voice command option 
cellpic
Sansui 178 cm (70 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV JSW70ASUHDFF (Ebony Black)
Check Price on Amazon

10. Mi 80 cm 5A Series HD Ready Smart Android LED TV-

Another power-packed smart TV from MI comes with an HD-ready display with a refresh rate of 60 HZ. It is updated with Android TV 11 and Patchwall for the best smart TV viewing experience.

Specifications-

Screen Size:32 Inches

Connector Type: HDMI, USB, Ethernet, WiFi, two-way blue tooth

Display Technology: HD-ready, vivid picture engine

Operating system: Android TV 11

Speaker system: Dolby atmos,

ProsCons
Good display specsHDMI ports do not have audio output
Budget-friendlyMay not work well during heavy usage like gaming
Easy set up and installation 
cellpic
Mi 80 cm (32 inches) 5A Series HD Ready Smart Android LED TV L32M7-5AIN (Black)
Check Price on Amazon

Price of smart TVs under 30000 at a glance:

ProductPrice
Redmi 32 inches Android 11 series HD ready smart LED TV 10499
Redmi 50 inches 4K ultra HD Android smart LED TV 27999
Oneplus 32 inches Y series HD ready LED smart TV 10999
MI 43 inch 5X series 4K ultra HD LED smart Android TV 27999
LG 32 inches HD Ready Smart LED TV 16990
Samsung 32 Inches Wondertainment Series HD Ready LED Smart TV 12999
Acer 55 inches I Series 4K Ultra HD Android Smart LED TV 29999
Hisense 43 inches Bezelless Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV 26990
Sansui 70 inches 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV 29990
Mi 32 inches 5A Series HD Ready Smart Android LED TV 12999

Top three features

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Redmi 32 inches Android 11 series HD ready smart LED TVPowerful speakersLatest android versionKids control
Redmi 50 inches 4K ultra HD Android smart LED TV4K ultra HD LED screenGood memory and storageLatest patchwall version
Oneplus 32 inches Y series HD ready LED smart TVSleek designAffordableGood LED screen display
MI 43 inch 5X series 4K ultra HD LED smart Android TVLarge 43-inch screen3 HDMI and 2 USB portsExcellent sound quality
LG 32 inches HD Ready Smart LED TVFast processorSlim designSmart features like magic remote
Samsung 32 Inches Wondertainment Series HD Ready LED Smart TVTrustworthy brandFeature-rich packageSlim design
Acer 55 inches I Series 4K Ultra HD Android Smart LED TVLarge HD screenUltra fast processorLatest android TV version
Hisense 43 inches Bezelless Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TVLarge screen with bezel-less designGood connectivityBudget-friendly
Sansui 70 inches 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV70 Cms HD displayAndroid TV 10Hands-free operation with voice command
Mi 32 inches 5A Series HD Ready Smart Android LED TVGood storageLatest Android 11 versionBudget-friendly

Best value for money

The Samsung 80 cm (32 Inches) Wondertainment Series HD Ready LED Smart TV is the best value for money smart TV you can buy on the Amazon Great Indian Festival. It comes loaded with features like personal computers and screenshare for a very attractive price tag. This is a quality product on a budget. Overall, an excellent smart TV that is a must-buy for its feature package.

Best overall product

The Hisense 108 cm (43 inches) Bezelless Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV 43A6H (Black) is the best smart TV on the list on a budget. With a large screen display and good audio quality, you will certainly get a smart TV experience without spending a bang. It has many connectivity ports and comes with Google TV. The bezel-less design gives the TV a smart look. It also has good customer reviews. This is an excellent choice if you are looking for a perfect addition to your living room this festive season.

How to find the perfect smart TV?

Buying a smart TV should be a carefully thought decision. Before getting into the market of smart TVs, it is essential to list down a few features that you would like in your smart TV. For example, are you looking for a smart TV just for entertainment or are you planning to connect it with your gaming consoles? If so, it would make sense to choose a smart TV that has a high refresh rate and comes with 2-3 connectivity ports.

Next, the operating system of the smart TV is also important. Most Smart TVs are Android-based, making them easier to navigate. However, other operating systems like Google TV and Tizen may not support Android apps but they have their advantages. You can choose the one that fits your lifestyle, budget, and requirements.

“At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.”

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022: Super deals on smart TVs under 30000

