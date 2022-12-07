Story Saved
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Best 5G mobile phones under 25,000 in India

  HT By Affiliate Desk
  Published on Dec 07, 2022 20:27 IST
Summary:

Connectivity is one of the essential features of smartphones. A 5G smartphone will provide you with next-generation speeds and connectivity. Read on to discover our top picks.

product info
A 5G smartphone is designed to make you future ready.

This guide is a must-read for those who have a budget of 25,000 to spend on a new 5G phone but are overwhelmed by the options. We have put together a list of the best 5G mobile phones from brands such as Samsung, Xiaomi, Oppo, and more.

If you're looking for a smartphone with 5G capabilities, an excellent display, a nice camera setup and a fast processor, then look no further. Listed below are ten of the best 5G mobile phones under 25,000.

Best 5G Mobile Phone Under 25,000 in India

1. OnePlus Nord CE 2 (8 GB RAM)

OnePlus Nord CE 2 features a sleek design and impressive specifications, including a Mediatek Dimensity 900 processor, 128 GB of internal storage and 6/8 GB RAM.

Furthermore, it has 64 + 8 + 2 MP rear cameras and 16 MP front cameras, a 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. The device also comes with a 4500 mAh battery with a charging capacity of 65W.

Specifications

Processor: Mediatek Dimensity 900

Storage: 128 GB

Ram: 6/8 GB RAM

Rear Camera: 64 + 8 + 2 MP

Front Camera: 16 MP

Display: 6.43 inches 90Hz AMOLED FHD+

Battery: 4500 mAh

OS: OxygenOS 11, based on Android 11

ProsCons
OxygenOS offers a clean UIAverage low-light camera performance
Great build qualityNo IP ratings
65W chargingIt lacks stereo speakers
Stunning display , Decent performance 
cellpic
OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G (Gray Mirror, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage)
24,999
Buy now

2. Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G (6 GB RAM)

This 5G smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G processor and has 6/8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage. It sports a 6.55-inch Dolby Vision 90Hz AMOLED display.

Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G features a triple-camera setup of 64 + 8 + 5 MP at the back and 20 MP at the front. With a capacity of 4250 mAh, the battery is capable of 33 W charging.

Specifications

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G

Storage: 128 GB

Ram: 6/8 GB RAM

Rear Camera: 64 + 8 + 5 MP

Front Camera: 20 MP

Display: 6.55 inches AMOLED FHD+

Battery: 4250 mAh

OS: Android v11

ProsCons
Lightweight designAverage camera performance
Beautiful displayLack of 120Hz display
Good battery backup 
Decent performance 
cellpic
Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G (Jazz Blue 8GB RAM 128 GB Storage) | Slimmest (6.81mm) & Lightest (158g) 5G Smartphone | 10-bit AMOLED with Dolby Vision | SD 778 with 12 5G Bands
24% off 25,999 33,999
Buy now

3. Oppo A74 5G (6 GB RAM)

Oppo A74 5G has a 6.5-inch FHD+ IPS LCD screen with a refresh rate of 90 Hz. With 6/8 GB of RAM, it has 128 GB of storage with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 processor.

Furthermore, it has a 16 MP front camera and a quad-camera setup with 48 + 8 + 2 + 2 MP at the back. The battery has a capacity of 5000 mAh and can charge at 18W. The price starts at Rs. 14,990.

Specifications

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 480

Storage: 128 GB

Ram: 6/8 GB RAM

Rear Camera: 48 + 8 + 2 + 2 MP

Front Camera: 16 MP

Display: 6.5 inches 90Hz FHD+ IPS LCD

Battery: 5000 mAh

OS: Android 11

ProsCons
Decent displayAverage camera performance
 Great performanceBloatware
Good battery backup 
cellpic
OPPO A74 5G (Fantastic Purple,6GB RAM,128GB Storage) with No Cost EMI/Additional Exchange Offers
26% off 15,490 20,990
Buy now

4. Samsung Galaxy M33 5G (8 GB RAM)

This smartphone is powered by an Exynos 1280 processor and sports 6/8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage. Samsung Galaxy M33 5G has a 50 + 5 + 2 + 2 MP quad camera setup on the back, and an 8 MP camera on the front.

It features a 6.6-inch FHD+ display with a 120 Hz refresh rate. This battery supports up to 25 W charging with a capacity of 6000 mAh.

Specifications

Processor: Exynos 1280

Storage: 128 GB

Ram: 6/8GB RAM

Rear Camera: 50 + 5 + 2 + 2 MP

Front Camera: 8 MP

Display: 6.6 inches FHD+ LCD with 120Hz refresh rate

Battery: 6000 mAh

OS: Android v12

ProsCons
120Hz displayPerformance of low-light cameras
Supports SD cardsNo IP rating
Good overall performanceNo AMOLED display
Good battery backup 
cellpic
Samsung Galaxy M33 5G (Mystique Green, 8GB, 128GB Storage) | 6000mAh Battery | Upto 16GB RAM with RAM Plus | Travel Adapter to be Purchased Separately
21% off 20,499 25,999
Buy now

5. Realme Narzo 50 5G (4 GB RAM)

Realme Narzo 50 5G offers a 6.6-inch FHD+ IPS display with a 90Hz refresh rate. This phone has 48 + 2 MP dual rear cameras and an 8 MP front camera.

This smartphone is equipped with MediaTek Dimensity 810 processor and comes with 4/6 GB of RAM and 64/128 GB of storage. It features a 5000 mAh battery that can be charged at 33 W.

Specifications

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 810

Storage: 64/128 GB

Ram: 4/6 GB RAM

Rear Camera: 48 + 2 MP

Front Camera: 8 MP

Display: 6.6 inches 90Hz FHD+ IPS

Battery: 5000 mAh

OS: Android 12

ProsCons
Attractive designPre-install bloatware
Decent performanceAverage camera performance
90Hz display 
cellpic
realme narzo 50 5G (Hyper Blue, 4GB RAM+128GB Storage) Dimensity 810 5G Processor | 48MP Ultra HD Camera
11% off 16,999 18,999
Buy now

6. iQOO Vivo Z5 5G (8 GB RAM)

This smartphone features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G processor, a 6.67-inch FHD+ IPS LCD with 120Hz refresh rate & HDR10 support, 128 GB of storage, and 8 GB of RAM.

The battery supports up to 44 W charging and has a capacity of 5000 mAh. It has 64 + 8 + 2 MP triple rear cameras and a 16 MP front camera.

Specifications

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G

Storage: 128 GB

Ram: 8 GB RAM

Rear Camera: 64 + 8 + 2 MP

Front Camera: 16 MP

Display: 6.67 inches FHD+ IPS LCD

Battery: 5000 mAh

OS: Android 11

ProsCons
Elegant designAverage camera performance
44W chargingAverage display
Good performance 
cellpic
iQOO vivo Z5 5G (Arctic Dawn, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage) | Snapdragon 778G 5G Processor | 5000mAh Battery | 44W FlashCharge
Check Price on Amazon

7. OPPO F21 Pro 5G (8GB RAM)

OPPO F21 Pro 5G has a 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED display. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 695-powered handset has 128 GB of internal storage and 6/8 GB of RAM.

The battery has a capacity of 4500 mAh and supports up to 33W charging. It comes with a 64 + 2 + 2 MP triple rear camera and a 32 MP front camera.

Specifications

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon™ 695

Storage: 128 GB

Ram: 8 GB RAM

Rear Camera: 64 + 2 + 2 MP

Front Camera: 32 MP

Display: 6.43 inches FHD+ AMOLED

Battery: 4500 mAh

OS: Android v11

ProsCons
Beautiful displayAverage low-light performance
Good camera performanceLack of stereo speakers
Looks stylish. Good battery backupAverage chipset performance
cellpic
Oppo F21 Pro 5G (Cosmic Black, 8GB RAM, 128 Storage) Without Offers
Check Price on Amazon

8. Samsung Galaxy M32 5G (8 GB RAM)

Samsung Galaxy M32 5G comes with a 6.5-inch FHD+ LCD TFT display. There are four cameras on the phone's back: 48 + 8 + 5 + 2 MP, as well as a 13 MP camera on the front.

The smartphone has a MediaTek Dimensity 720 processor, 128 GB of internal storage and 8 GB of RAM. Its battery has a capacity of 5000 mAh and supports charging up to 15 watts.

Specifications

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 720

Storage: 128 GB

Ram: 8 GB RAM

Rear Camera: 48 + 8 + 5 + 2 MP

Front Camera: 13 MP

Display: 6.5 inches FHD+ LCD TFT

Battery: 5000 mAh

OS: Android 11.1

ProsCons
Headphone jack and SD card slotAverage cameras
Decent performanceNo AMOLED display
Decent battery backup 
cellpic
Samsung Galaxy M32 5G (Sky Blue, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage) | Dimensity 720 Processor | 5000mAh Battery| Knox Security
19% off 20,999 25,990
Buy now

9. Redmi Note 11 Pro + 5G (8 GB RAM)

This phone is equipped with Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 and comes with 6/8 GB of RAM and 128/256 GB of storage. It has a 6.67-inch 120Hz FHD+ AMOLED display.

It has a 108 + 8 + 2 MP triple rear camera along with a 16 MP front camera. It has a battery capacity of 5000 mAh and supports 67W charging.

Specifications

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 695

Storage: 128/256 GB

Ram: 6/8 GB RAM

Rear Camera: 108 + 8 + 2 MP

Front Camera: 16 MP

Display: 6.67 inches FHD+ AMOLED

Battery: 5000 mAh

OS: MIUI 13

ProsCons
67W chargingNo HDR support
120Hz displayAverage camera performance
3.5 mm jack 
cellpic
Redmi Note 11 Pro + 5G (Mirage Blue, 8GB RAM, 256GB Storage) | 67W Turbo Charge | 120Hz Super AMOLED Display | Additional Exchange Offers | Charger Included
21% off 22,999 28,999
Buy now

10. Samsung Galaxy M13 5G (6 GB RAM)

This phone features a 6.5-inch FHD+ PLS LCD, HD+ with 720 x 1600 pixels, 6 GB RAM, 128 GB of storage and a MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor.

The Samsung Galaxy M13 features a 50 + 2 MP dual rear camera and a 5 MP front camera. It has a battery capacity of 5000mAh, which can be charged up to 15W. With 11 5G supports, this phone is an absolute eye-catcher.

Specifications

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 700

Storage: 128 GB

Ram: 6 GB RAM

Rear Camera: 50 + 2 MP

Front Camera: 5 MP

Display: 6.5 inches 90Hz FHD+ PLS LCD

Battery: 5000 mAh

OS: Android v12

ProsCons
Headphone jack and SD card slotNo ultra-wide camera sensor
Good battery backupNo IP rating
Decent performance 
cellpic
Samsung Galaxy M13 5G (Stardust Brown, 6GB, 128GB Storage) | 5000mAh Battery | Upto 12GB RAM with RAM Plus
Check Price on Amazon

Price of 5G mobile phones at a glance:

ProductPrice
OnePlus Nord CE 2 (8 GB RAM) 24,999
Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G (6 GB RAM) 23,999
Oppo A74 5G (6 GB RAM) 14,990
Samsung Galaxy M33 5G (8 GB RAM) 20,499
Realme Narzo 50 5G (4 GB RAM) 18,990
iQOO Vivo Z5 5G (8 GB RAM) 18,990
OPPO F21 Pro 5G (8GB RAM) 25,890
Samsung Galaxy M32 5G (8 GB RAM) 20,999
Redmi Note 11 Pro + 5G (8 GB RAM) 22,999
Samsung Galaxy M13 5G (6 GB RAM) 15,999

Three best features for consumers:

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
OnePlus Nord CE 2 (8 GB RAM)OxygenOS65W charging90Hz display
Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G (6 GB RAM)Beautiful displayGreat battery backupLightweight design
Oppo A74 5G (6 GB RAM)Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 processorGreat battery backup90Hz display
Samsung Galaxy M33 5G (8 GB RAM)Great battery backupSD card support120Hz display
Realme Narzo 50 5G (4 GB RAM)Stylish designDecent performance90Hz display
iQOO Vivo Z5 5G (8 GB RAM)44W chargingQualcomm Snapdragon 778G processor8 GB RAM
OPPO F21 Pro 5G (8GB RAM)Great battery backupQualcomm Snapdragon 695 processorBeautiful display
Samsung Galaxy M32 5G (8 GB RAM)3.5 mm jackSD card supportDecent battery backup
Redmi Note 11 Pro + 5G (8 GB RAM)120Hz display67W charging3.5 mm jack
Samsung Galaxy M13 5G (6 GB RAM)3.5 mm jackKnox securityGreat battery backup

Best value for money

Among 5G mobile phones under Rs. 25,000, the Oppo A74 5G offers the best value. At 14,990, this smartphone has five 5G bands, a beautiful 6.5-inch FHD+ 90Hz display, 128 GB storage and Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 processor, making it one of the best value-for-money 5G smartphones.

Best overall

For those seeking a 5G mobile phone with good specifications, the OnePlus Nord CE 2 is a perfect choice. Currently priced at 24,999, this smartphone features a beautiful display, intuitive OxygenOS, a decent processor and 65W charging support, making it one of the best 5G smartphones under 25,000.

How to find the perfect 5G mobile phone under Rs. 25,000?

5G mobile phones are available for nearly every budget. Making an informed smartphone purchase begins with knowing what features are relevant to you. It could be content creation, photography, social media or even simple day-to-day tasks.It is imperative to consider the number of 5G bands supported by a 5G smartphone and the chipset it is equipped with when making the decision.

With each device having its pros and cons, pick the one that suits your needs and budget. There are many factors to consider when choosing a smartphone, including processors, displays, RAM, cameras and storage capacity.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

