The best Canon Printer

Vietnam-based Canon is a printer company that serves the entire world. Canon printers feature versatility and user-friendliness. With its incredible printer offers over the past several years, the business has built a solid name in the industry. Canon offers a printer for any purpose at the most competitive costs, whether they are laser, colour, or inkjet printers. The printing efficiency of each model is excellent. You can get high-quality prints for your home or workplace at affordable pricing. As these versions are wireless and small in size, you can save more space in this way. Check carefully and purchase the best Canon printer for you. Best Canon Printer for Your Printing Needs 1. Canon PIXMA MG2577s This Canon model PIXMA MG2577s is an inkjet printer type with a multispecialty service provider. Such as you can print, scanning and copy through it. Its maximum printing speed is 8 ppm and its connectivity is USB. You can get colour printer output by using this printer. There is no LCD on this printer but it is suitable for home use only. The company gives one year warranty on this and the price is Rs. 3499.00. Specifications Brand: Canon

Connector Type: USB

Printing Technology: Inkjet

Maximum Print Speed (Colour): 4 ppm

Max Print speed Monochrome: 8 ppm

Operating System: Windows XP, Windows 8, Windows 7

Pros Cons Recommended Uses For home No LCD on the printer One year warranty Connect with computers and other devices

2. Canon PIXMA G3000 This canon PIXMA G3000 is with ink tank printing technology that comes with 2 black ink bottles. Its connector type is Wi-Fi and USB. For black and white printing its cost per print is 9 paise and for colour printing, it is 33 paise per print. Normally it comes in black and this model is suitable for home use. Its maximum print speed for colour print is 5 ppm. There is one year warranty on this model and the price is Rs. 14999.00 Specifications Brand: Canon

Connector Type: Wi-Fi, USB

Printing Technology: Ink Tank

Recommended Uses For Product: Home

Model Name: G3000

Pros Cons Recommended Uses For home purpose No LCD on the printer One year warranty High cost colour printing output

3. Canon PIXMA E477 This Canon PIXMA E477 is an all-in-one wireless product which comes in white and blue colour. Its printing technology is ink efficient and its special feature is wireless. You can use it both at the office and at home. Its maximum printing speed is 8 ppm and the compatible cartridge is PG47 CL57s. With this device, you can get 1 set of PG47 and CL57 cartridges. Its connectivity is with USB, Wi-Fi, Google cloud and PIXMA cloud print etc and you can print, scan, and copy. You will get one year warranty from the date of purchase and the price is Rs. 5499.00 Specifications Brand: Canon

Connector Type: Wi-Fi

Printing Technology: Ink Efficient

Special Feature: Wireless

Recommended Uses For Product: Office, Home

Model Name: Pixma

Printer Output: Colour

Pros Cons Good for home and office High cost One year warranty Printing Technology is ink efficient

4. Canon PIXMA G2020 NV This Canon PIXMA G2020 NV model comes in blue and its connector type is USB. Its printing technology is Inkjet and its special feature is energy star. It is suitable for both office and home. The maximum printing speed in colour print is 5 ppm. You can connect it to your system to make your work easy. You will get one year warranty on this product and the price is Rs. 12849.00. Specifications Brand: Canon

Connector Type: USB

Printing Technology: Inkjet

Special Feature: Energy Star

Recommended Uses For Product: Office, Home

Model Name: G2020 NV

Printer Output: Colour

Pros Cons Suitable for home and office Maximum printing speed is only 5 One year warranty Printing Technology is inkjet

5. Canon E4570 This canon model E4570 comes in black with smart speaker compatibility. Its special feature is auto-duplex with inkjet printing technology. Its connector type is wi-fi and is best for use at your office and home. Its maximum colour printer output is 4.4 ppm. You will get one year warranty on this product and the price is Rs. 8349.00. Specifications Brand: Canon

Connector Type: Wi-Fi

Printing Technology: Inkjet

Special Feature: Auto-Duplex

Recommended Uses For Product: Office, Home

Model Name: E4570

Printer Output: Colour

Maximum Print Speed (Colour): 4.4 ppm

Pros Cons Suitable for home and office Maximum printing speed is only 4.4 in colour One year warranty Auto-Duplex special feature

6. Canon PIXMA G570 Single Function printer This Canon PIXMA series G570 is a single-function printer that comes in black, with 6 different ink tank colours. It is a wi-fi and USB connectivity technology. Its printing technology is inkjet and is good for home use. There is a 2-line mono LCD on the printer with auto power on and off option. There is one year warranty on this product and the price is Rs. 16999.00. Specifications Brand: Canon

Connectivity Technology: Wi-Fi, USB

Printing Technology: Inkjet

Special Feature: Network_ready

Recommended Uses: Home

Series: G570

Printer Output: Colour

Pros Cons 2 Line Mono LCD on the printer Maximum printing speed is only 3.9 in colour One year warranty Auto Power On/OFF, Alexa Enabled

7. Canon PIXMA G670 All-in-One 6-Colour Inktank Wi-Fi Photo Printer This Canon PIXMA series G670 comes in black with 6 different ink tank colours. Its connectivity technology is Wi-Fi and USB. It is suitable for home use with colour printer output. It is a multiple-work device. So that you can print, scan, and copy at a time. The 2 lines mono LCD will help you to make errorless printing through this device. The auto power on and off option will help you to save power. There is one year warranty on this product. Specifications Brand: Canon

Connectivity Technology: Wi-Fi, USB

Printing Technology: Inkjet

Special Feature: Network_ready

Recommended Uses For Product: Home

Maximum Print Speed (Colour): 3.9 ppm

Pros Cons 2 Line Mono LCD on the printer Maximum printing speed is only 3.9 in colour Auto Power On/OFF, Alexa Enabled One year warranty

8. Canon Pixma TS207 Single Function Inkjet Printer This Canon Pixma series TS207 comes in black with inkjet printing technology. It is a single-function feature with a USB connector type. It is perfect for home use only and its maximum colour printing speed is 4 ppm. You can connect this device to a computer for easy work. There is no LCD on this printer. Only one year warranty on this product and the price is Rs. 2499.00 Specifications Brand: Canon

Connector Type: USB

Printing Technology: Inkjet

Special Feature: Single Function

Recommended Uses For Product: Home

Model Name: Pixma

Pros Cons A single-function feature no LCD on this printer Affordable price One year warranty

9. Canon Pixma TS307 Single Function Wireless Inkjet colour Printer This Canon Pixma series TS307 comes in black with wi-fi and USB connectivity. It is with inkjet printing technology with a single-function feature. Its printing output is colour with a maximum colour print speed is 4 ppm. There is one year warranty on this product and the price is 2799.00. Specifications Brand: Canon

Connector Type: Wi-Fi, USB

Printing Technology: Inkjet

Special Feature: Single Function

colour: Black

Recommended Uses For Product: Home

Pros Cons Multiple connector types no LCD on this printer Affordable price One year warranty

Best 3 features

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Canon PIXMA MG2577s Inkjet USB No Canon PIXMA G3000 Ink tank Wi-Fi, USB No Canon PIXMA E477 Ink Efficient Wi-Fi No Canon PIXMA G2020 NV Inkjet USB Yes Canon E4570 Inkjet Wi-Fi No Canon PIXMA G570 Inkjet Wi-Fi, USB Yes Canon PIXMA G670 Inkjet Wi-Fi, USB Yes Canon Pixma TS207 Inkjet USB No Canon Pixma TS307 Inkjet Wi-Fi, USB Np

Best value for money The Canon Pixma series TS207 will be your best choice if you want to buy the best Canon printer. It comes with all the latest technologies. Such as USB connector type, inkjet printing technology and its maximum colour printing speed is 4 ppm. It is portable and you can connect it with your Windows 7, Windows XP and Mac OS X. There is one year warranty on this device from the date of purchase and the price is Rs. 2499.00. This is affordable and gives you a long service. Best overall product In terms of overall quality, the Canon PIXMA G670 which comes in 6 different colour facilities with inkjet printing technology, will be the best Canon printer on this list. With printing, you can scan, and copy by using this device. Its operating system is macOS 10.12 Sierra, which will make your work easy and save you time. It has both USB and Wi-Fi connectivity. The 2-line mono LCD will help you for a better work result. You will get one year warranty and the price is Rs. 22399.00 How to find the best canon printer? There are different models of printers from Canon. All are unique and special in their features. If you are planning to buy any model from the best Canon printer, first make a list of your requirements. Such as what you are buying for your home or office, the cost of the printer, maximum printing capacity, warranty period etc. Some printers come with both colour and black-and-white features. There should be auto power on and off, to save your power. Your printer should be multi-functional. So you can scan, print and copy simultaneously. All the canon printers' market price is from Rs. 3000.00 to Rs. 25000.00. So make compare with different models and choose the best Canon printer wisely according to your need. Based on all these aspects, the best Canon printer is Canon PIXMA G670. Price list

S.no Product Price 1. Canon PIXMA MG2577s Rs. 3,499 2. Canon PIXMA G3000 Rs. 14,999 3. Canon PIXMA E477 Rs. 5,499 4. Canon PIXMA G2020 NV Rs. 12,849 5. Canon E4570 Rs. 8,349 6. Canon PIXMA G570 Rs. 16,999 7. Canon PIXMA G670 Rs. 22,399 8. Canon Pixma TS207 Rs. 2,499 9. Canon Pixma TS307 Rs. 2,799