Saturday, Nov 19, 2022
Best electric blenders

  HT By Affiliate Desk
  Published on Nov 19, 2022 22:29 IST
Summary:

If you're whipping up an energizing, healthy morning smoothie, you'll need a blender that can quickly turn your ingredients into creamy, smooth perfection. Here is the list of the best electric blenders that you can buy from Amazon.

The best 10 electric blenders

Blenders can be used to make soup from vegetables, butter from nuts, silky emulsions from dressings and sauces, salsas from chopped components, and, of course, smoothies. These culinary essentials are useful for more than just that too.

Your blender should be able to grind oats for homemade oat milk, purée velvety soup in minutes, and crush ice for frozen, smooth silky cocktails and vegan protein shakes. They are genuinely incredibly helpful, and for many individuals, they serve the same purpose as a stove or microwave. You must consider their size, capacity, and manual or automatic operation when picking.

Here are the best 10 electric blenders

1. T TOPLINE 260 W Electric Hand Mixer, Hand Blender

Our hand mixer is the perfect kitchen companion for any task. It has a durable stainless steel body, providing both durability and long life. The powerful motor lets you make bread and batters quickly and easily, while the two wire beaters provide even mixing for anything from fluffy eggs to kneading bread dough. The T-Topline 260 W Electric Hand Blender, Hand Mixer, Egg Beater, Beater Cream Mix, Cake maker, and Food Blender is a professional kitchen tools.

Specifications:

  • Wattage : 180 Watts
  • Weight : 490 Grams
  • Dimensions LxWxH : 12 x 15 x 9 Centimeters
  • Power Source : Corded
ProsCons
dough hooks and storage containerHeating issues
7 speeds motor 
2 Stainless Steel Hooks 
cellpic
T TOPLINE 260 W Electric Hand Mixer,Hand Blender , Egg Beater, Cake maker , Beater Cream Mix, Food Blender, Beater for Whipping Cream Beater for Cake With 7 -Speed with spatula and oil brush
50% off 499 999
Buy now

2. Philips HR3705/10 300 Watt Lightweight Hand Mixer, Blender

The Philips HR3705/10 is a powerful, multi-purpose hand mixer that's perfect for bakers and professionals alike. It delivers 300 watts of power to mix everything from cake batter to small batches of frosting and whipped creams. This stylish device has an elegant design that makes it simple to use, so you can cut out the guesswork by knowing what speed to use at any given time. A stainless steel dough hook and metal straight beaters provide more versatility, while a wipeable bowl inside makes cleanup easy.

Specifications:

  • Wattage : 300 Watts
  • Weightv : 1.8 Kg
  • Dimensions LxWxH :10.5 x 21 x 19.4 Centimeters
  • Power Source : Corded
ProsCons
Two pairs of strip beatersNoisy
Large eject button to release beaters 
5 speeds + Turbo  
cellpic
Philips HR3705/10 300 Watt Lightweight Hand Mixer, Blender with 5 speed control settings, stainless steel accessories and 2 years warranty
13% off 1,998 2,295
Buy now

3.ROYAL STEP Portable Electric USB Juice Maker

This portable, convenient blender can blend and mix anything. Plus, it’s smartly designed to be very easy and safe to use! This device comes with a long-lasting, rechargeable battery which means you can conveniently take it wherever you go. With its alluring aesthetic, high-quality construction and guaranteed service life, it's the perfect item for use at home. As it has 6 blades, it can grind, juice, mix and blend your food to create fresh ingredients for your daily meals in different ways.

Specifications:

  • Wattage : 20 Watts
  • Weight : 400 Grams
  • Dimensions LxWxH : 20 x 8 x 8 Centimeters

Power Source : Battery

ProsCons
CompactMotor power could have been improved
Good battery life 
Good blade quality 
cellpic
ROYAL STEP Portable Electric USB Juice Maker Juicer Bottle Blender Grinder Mixer,6 Blades Rechargeable Bottle with (Multicolor, 6 Blade MULTI) (MULTI COLOUR 6 Bled)
77% off 499 2,199
Buy now

4.Portable Electric Mini Juice Maker

It's not just good for making fruit and vegetable smoothies, it can also be used for juices, milkshakes, and baby food. Keep yourself safe and prevent finger injury. simply take your detachable cup, fill it with a flavour of your choice, and you're ready to go. This single-serve blender comes with a built-in 3.7V lithium polymer battery that can be charged by a power bank, laptop, computer or another USB device, as well as serve as a power bank for your devices. Blend ice, fruits, vegetables, and seeds in only 20 seconds with this portable mixer blender.

Specifications:

  • Wattage : 35 Watts
  • Weight : 150 Grams
  • Dimensions LxWxH : 8.5 x 8.5 x 18.4 Centimeters
  • Power Source : Battery
ProsCons
Rechargeable USB4 hours of charging required
6 blades 
Food-grade portable blender 
cellpic
Portable Electric Mini Juice Maker | Blender Grinder Mixer USB Rechargeable Mini Juicer Blender for Smoothies, Juice and Shakes with 4 Powerful Blades (Pink)
48% off 419 800
Buy now

5.Glen SA4047BL Electric Blender

Making smoothies, shakes, and soups is a breeze with the Glen Electric I Blender. It's portable and convenient to take to the park, gym, or workplace so you can blend your ingredients quickly. This personal blender blends hard and soft fruits such as strawberries, bananas, blueberries, and more. It features a high-performance 600ml transparent bottle that is spill-proof and BPA-free. It saves you time without compromising on the taste of your drink with adjustable blades.

Specifications:

  • Wattage : 200 Watts
  • Weight : 1000 Grams
  • Dimensions LxWxH : 23 x 12 x 24.5 Centimeters
  • Power Source : Corded
ProsCons
Compact designLess power
Spill Proof Spout 
Rust Resistant Stainless Steel 
cellpic
Glen Electric I Blender 200 Watt with 600 ml transparent bottle, Black (SA4047BL)
42% off 1,918 3,295
Buy now

6.TIMESOON Rechargeable Portable Electric USB Juice Maker

TimeSoon USB Juicer is Portable & Convenient to Charge: It's lightweight and portable, so you can take it anywhere. It can be charged by power banks, laptops, cars, or other USB devices. The cup of a juicer can be taken apart easily to wash it. It has a smart safety protection device, and magnetic sensing switch, and is ultra-safe to use and clean. consume a protein shake, smoothie, or healthy drink every day-- not only when making a protein shake, but also as a replacement for juicing.

Specifications:

  • Wattage : 35 Watts
  • Weight : 300 Grams
  • Dimensions LxWxH : 14 x 12 x 10 Centimeters
  • Power Source : Battery
ProsCons
One-key operationHeating issues
Compact size 
direct-drinking design 

7.MR. BRAND 4 Blade Smoothie Maker

The Mr Brand 4 Blade Smoothie Maker & Portable Electric USB Juice Maker Juicer Bottle Blender Mixer is a handy device that allows you to create great-tasting smoothies and healthy juices in minutes. The four-blade design ensures that each preparation is perfectly smooth, without any lumps or chunks. The device is portable, lightweight and easy to clean; the charging stand keeps it upright during charging.

Specifications:

  • Wattage : 35 Watts
  • Weight : 400 Grams
  • Dimensions LxWxH : 20 x 8 x 8 Centimeters
  • Power Source : Battery
ProsCons
Easy chargingBattery discharges quickly
strong plastic of food grade 
Fast-running blade 
cellpic
MR. BRAND 4 Blade Smoothie Maker & Portable Electric USB Juice Maker Juicer Bottle Blender Mixer, Rechargeable Bottle & Portable Juicer Fruit Blender Coffee Maker Protein Shaker (MULTI)
64% off 799 2,199
Buy now

8.Slursh Bolt Vitamer Pink USB Portable Blender

Slursh Bolt Blender makes up to 15 cups of juices, milkshakes, and margaritas nonstop with its 2000mAh battery and 3-hour charging time. Furthermore, you can use the USB cable to provide power and keep making juices, milkshakes, and margaritas.

This very transportable container, measuring 78.2 by 78.2, weighs 438 grams and can be accessed anytime. a 234 millimetres motor, with 65 watts of power, is lightweight and small, so you can carry it anywhere you need to and use it for camping trips, trips to the gym, or during picnics.

Specifications:

  • Wattage : 35 Watts
  • Weight : 540 Grams
  • Dimensions LxWxH : 21 x 8 x 8Centimeters
  • Power Source : Battery
ProsCons
Less weight and portableBattery discharges quickly
Good plastic quality 
LED indication to start blending 
cellpic
Slursh Bolt Vitamer Pink USB Portable Blender for Home Office & Outdoor 350ml Spillproof & BPA Free (3.7V Motor & 2000mah Battery)
33% off 1,999 2,999
Buy now

9.HIRNAYA Portable Electric USB Juice Maker

HIRNAYA Portable Electric USB Juicer is a perfect mug and blender, which you can store in your pocket during the day and take with you when travelling. This portable blender will make it easy for you to make fresh fruits and vegetable juices, smoothies and milkshakes anywhere that you might need them. The powerful motor base provides enough power for crushing all kinds of fruits, vegetables or even ice. The stainless steel cutting head made of food-grade electrolysis technology is durable and durable, so you can use this blender again and again.

Specifications:

  • Wattage : 25 Watts
  • Weight : 490 Grams
  • Dimensions LxWxH : 8 x 8 x 30 Centimeters
  • Power Source : Battery
ProsCons
Portable BlenderHeats fast
30 seconds of single stirring time 
Food-grade material 
cellpic
HIRNAYA Portable Electric USB Juice Maker | Blender Grinder Mixer with 4 stainless steel Blades Rechargeable Bottle for Juice, Shake Fruit & Vegetable, Juice Blender, Grinder for Home (Bottle juicer)
Check Price on Amazon

10.Amazon Portable Blender Cup

The Portable Blender Cup is an exclusive brand of our company, which means it has a powerful motor, smooth operation and is safe enough for your life. It can be used as a juice shaker or smoothie blender, and it’s compatible with all drugs including soy milk, rice milk etc. The blender cup makes the preparation process simple, convenient and hassle-free. With this blender, you can now drink all kinds of drinks from ice-cold smoothies to protein shakes with your family and friends. As a result of its high-quality construction, it will last for many years to come.

Specifications:

  • Wattage : 35 Watts
  • Weight : 350 Grams
  • Dimensions LxWxH : 6 x 12 x 12 Centimeters
  • Power Source : Battery
ProsCons
Handy portable juicerDischarges quickly
Charge with a USB Charger 
4 blades 
cellpic
Amazon Portable Blender Cup,Electric USB Juicer Blender,Mini Blender Portable Blender For Shakes and Smoothies, juice,380ml, Six Blades Great for Mixing,light (Multicolor)
59% off 405 999
Buy now

Best 3 features for the best electric blenders

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
T TOPLINE 260 W Electric Hand Mixer, Hand Blenderdough hooks and storage container          7 speeds motor2 Stainless Steel Hooks
Philips HR3705/10 300 Watt Lightweight Hand Mixer, BlenderTwo pairs of strip beatersLarge eject button to release beaters5 speeds + Turbo 
ROYAL STEP Portable Electric USB Juice MakerCompactGood battery lifeGood blade quality 
Portable Electric Mini Juice MakerRechargeable USB6 bladesFood-grade portable blender
Glen SA4047BL Electric  BlenderCompact designSpill Proof SpoutRust Resistant Stainless Steel
TIMESOON Rechargeable Portable Electric USB Juice MakerOne-key operationCompact sizedirect-drinking design
MR. BRAND 4 Blade Smoothie MakerEasy chargingstrong plastic of food gradeFast-running blade
Slursh Bolt Vitamer Pink USB Portable BlenderLess weight and portableGood plastic qualityLED indication to start blending
HIRNAYA Portable Electric USB Juice MakerPortable Blender30 seconds of single stirring timeFood-grade material
Amazon Portable Blender CupHandy portable juicerCharge with a USB Charger4 blades

Best overall

T Topline is considered to be the best and most affordable electric blender in the market at present. This small portable blender offers many things that even a high brand doesn’t offer. Such things are – it comes with a hand blender, mixer, egg beater, cake maker, cream mix beater, food blender, whipping cream beater, and spatulas along. Several speeds available are seven with stainless steel blade material. It has a plastic body which makes it supremely lightweight and easy to store anywhere in the kitchen. Order now to avail free delivery.

How to find the perfect electric blenders

There are many cheap to high-quality electric blenders in the market but customers should focus on a few minute things before making a purchase. Whether the product is portable or not, there is no point in carrying a heft electric product that gives you electric shocks now and then. Whether it is battery-operated or rechargeable or corded should be noticed before buying as each function has its perks and bans. USB blenders are the best as they are travel-friendly and cost-effective. It should be lower on the power consumption side. Look for these features and checklists before buying an electric blender.

Product price list of the best electric blenders

S.No.ProductPrice
1.T TOPLINE 260 W Electric Hand Mixer, Hand Blender 499
2.Philips HR3705/10 300 Watt Lightweight Hand Mixer, Blender 1974
 ROYAL STEP Portable Electric USB Juice Maker 599
4.Portable Electric Mini Juice Maker 599
5.Glen SA4047BL Electric  Blender 1918
6.TIMESOON Rechargeable Portable Electric USB Juice Maker 899
7.MR. BRAND 4 Blade Smoothie Maker 599
8.Slursh Bolt Vitamer Pink USB Portable Blender 1999
9.HIRNAYA Portable Electric USB Juice Maker 949
10.Amazon Portable Blender Cup 575

“At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.”

FAQs

1. What are the benefits of using a hand-electric blender?

2. What is the wattage of an electric hand blender?

3. Are electric blender dishwashers safe?

4. Which type of blender is useful - corded or cordless?

5. Is it safe to buy electric blenders online?

