Best generic water dispensers: These are perfect for your home or office

What does it mean to buy a self-cleaning water dispenser?
A self-cleaning water dispenser automatically cleans itself of viruses and germs. The LED indication will be used to signal when the cleaning process is complete.
Water dispensers are super convenient for everyone at home or work to fill and refill water bottles. Most dispensers have three water temperature settings- cold, hot and normal. Having all three temperature setting options in your dispenser is a good idea. The hot water can be used to make tea and coffee instantly, while the cold water can be used to make smoothies or ice teas on the go!
Check out the list of the best water dispensers available on Amazon.
1. Blue Star BWD3FMRGA
The Blue Star BWD3FMRGA Star is the most efficient dispenser you can get. The three temperature settings- hot, plain and cold operate like the regular standing design with a 14-litre refrigerator at the bottom. The tank's food-grade stainless steel and the body's ABS plastic make it easy and safe to use. It also has a bottle holder that can hold up to 10 bottles at once. The hot tap allows you to heat water for preparing hot beverages such as tea or coffee. The plain tap dispenses water for drinking purposes. The cold tap dispenses ice-cold water when looking for a cold beverage on a hot day.
Specifications:
Manufacturer: Blue Star
Model number: BWD3FMRGA
Temperature taps: Hot, plain and cold
Refrigerator: 14 litre
Weight: 16 kg 500 g
Dimensions: 34.5 x 31 x 94 Centimetres
Warranty: 1-year
|Pros
|Cons
|Stainless steel water tank
|Cold water is dispensed from normal knobs, sometimes
|Low power consumption
|Quiet operation
2. Voltas Mini Magic Pure-T
The Voltas Mini Magic Pure-T water dispenser is a hassle-free option for anyone who wants to enjoy refreshing water instantly. It is easy to install- simply hook it up and fill your hot or cold water by pressing the button on top. The Mini Magic Pure-T is one such model whose compact design makes it suitable for small spaces. This high-quality, commercial-grade portable water dispenser is perfect for offices and food service businesses. The water dispenser comes with a patented system of water heaters, which are reliable and energy efficient to ensure optimum performance throughout their lifetime.
Specifications:
Manufacturer: Voltas
Model number: Mini Magic Pure T
Temperature taps: Hot, plain and cold
Refrigerator: Not Available
Weight:13 kg
Dimensions: 34.3 x 34.5 x 48.8 Centimetres
|Pros
|Cons
|Anti-corrosive body
|A little noisy
|Hot water safety lock
|Compact
3. Blue Star ABS Water Dispenser
This water dispenser has 3 temperature taps- Hot, Plain and Cold. The ABS body of the brewer is made from top-quality materials and features a food-grade, stainless steel tank which will last. This also comes with a 1-year manufacturer's warranty to ensure your satisfaction. Food grade stainless steel tank allows easy access to barf or waste so that you can clean easily after use. It has a strong bottle piercer, which makes it easy to open bottles.
Specifications:
Manufacturer: Blue Star
Model number: BWD3FMREA
Temperature taps: Hot, plain and cold
Refrigerator: 14 litre
Weight:18 kg
Dimensions: 45 x 45 x 25 cm
|Pros
|Cons
|Made of ABS plastic
|Water becomes extra cold
|Bottle holder available
|16 spice jars space available
4. ATLANTIS Table Water Dispenser
ATLANTIS Table Top Hot and Normal Water Dispenser (Small White) can make up for any diversity your home's water supply might have. The Atlantis tabletop hot and cold water dispenser is perfect for the home or the office. This water container can store up to 2 litres of ordinary water and 1 litre of hot water. It is easy to use. Just fill the container, and you are set to go.
Specifications:
Manufacturer: Atlantis
Model number: Hot & Normal Water Dispenser New
Temperature taps: Hot and plain
Refrigerator: No cold water
Weight: 5 kg
Dimensions: 40 x 30 x 50 cm
|Pros
|Cons
|Low weight
|No temperature control for hot water
|Hot water dispensed in no time
|Easy product installation
5. USHA Instafresh Water Dispenser
Great for your bar, restaurant, or home use, the precision cooling cabinet allows you to serve up to three litres of chilled water in a stylish and compact unit. The dispenser features a convenient on/off switch, an eco-friendly refrigerant, and a safety lock that prevents accidental dispensing. Its compact design makes it perfect for any setting (living room, office, or dining table), while its white colour blends into any decor. This hot and cold water dispenser is specifically designed for your space, whether you are a busy working person or a homeowner.
Specifications:
Manufacturer: Usha
Nodel number: Instafresh
Temperature taps: Hot, plain and cold
Refrigerator: 3 litre
Weight:15.6 kg
Dimensions: 36 x 38 x 98 cm
|Pros
|Cons
|Safety lock on hot water
|No cold storage place
|Dedicated separate switches for heat/cold water
|Safety mesh for rodent control
6. Bluestar BWD3TTGA Water Dispenser
Made of high-grade, durable ABS plastic, the Blue Star BWD3TTGA water dispenser is perfect for constant use. Its stainless steel interior keeps this water dispenser free from rust, making it durable and sanitary. It also features an ergonomic design that is comfortable to grip while filling water bottles or drinking directly from the tap. Overall, the Blue Star BWD3TTGA Tabletop Bottled Water Dispenser is worth the investment!
Specifications:
Manufacturer: Blue Star
Model number: BWD3TTGA
Temperature taps: Hot, plain and cold
Refrigerator: Not Available
Weight:11.6 kg
Dimensions: 31 x 34.5 x 49 cm
|Pros
|Cons
|Hot water dispensing lock
|Leakage of water sometimes
|Compact and lightweight
|Product
|Price
|Blue Star BWD3FMRGA
|₹9,380
|Voltas Mini Magic Pure-T 500-Watt Water Dispenser (White)
|₹7,390
|Blue Star ABS
|₹9,480
|ATLANTIS Table Top Hot and Normal Water Dispenser
|₹3,350
|USHA Instafresh Cooling Cabinet Water Dispenser
|₹8,590
|Bluestar BWD3TTGA Hot & Cold Normal Tabletop Water Dispenser
|₹7,609
Best value for money
If you are looking for the best generic water dispenser within an affordable budget, then experts suggest ATLANTIS Table Top Hot and Normal Water Dispenser. It is available for just Rs. 4000 on Amazon. The product is compact, thus making it perfect for any small home or office space. This is the best value-for-money dispenser in the market.
Best overall
The best overall generic water dispenser is the Blue Star BWD3FMRGA. Three temperature taps on this water dispenser allow you to get hot water, plain water, and cold water all at once. Moreover, it comes with a 14-litre refrigerator, and the entire structure is made of plastic.
How to find the perfect generic water dispenser
Finding the best generic water dispensers in the Indian market is no more a head—justJust a few things to keep in mind. One should check whether the dispenser has a different mode of water temperature setting, like hot, cold, or plain, power consumption, and the built-in quality of the material. The product should always come with ABS plastic to maintain quality and hygiene. And lastly, whether the water dispenser comes with a product and manufacturing warranty. If you find any water dispenser with these features, then that is the product you can buy.
Make sure the water dispenser is cleaned every six months to maintain proper hygiene.
Water dispensers can be categorised as essential household appliances. They can also be employed for office use.
Water will not accidentally spill due to the child lock feature in a water dispenser. In addition, it will protect your kid from accidentally spilling hot water, which might result in severe burns.
Yes, we can use the cooling cabinet in your water dispenser as a refrigerator. However, its temperature may not be very low as compared to refrigerators.