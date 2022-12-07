Story Saved
Best Huawei smartwatches facilitate accurate tracking of many health parameters

  By Affiliate Desk
  Published on Dec 07, 2022 20:00 IST
Summary:

The best Huawei smartwatches can measure your sleep habits and calorie consumption in addition to your heart rate. Every user's needs, from design choices to fitness tracker preferences, are often met by Huawei smartwatches.

product info
Huawei smartwatches are stylish in appearance and come with many features.

Huawei's wearables division is doing well compared to its smartphone business. The Chinese business has capitalised on the advantages of its wearables—simplistic looks, lengthy battery life, and accurate fitness tracking—since the debut of its first Huawei Watch in 2015.

Huawei's wearables are designed to meet the needs of a wide range of consumers. Even though many of its products have round watch faces and comparable looks, they are a little bit distinct. Which Huawei smartwatch, however, is best for you? Read on for the best Huawei smartwatches for you to select from.

1. Huawei GT 2 Pro

A wearable with a smart screen that shows fluctuation in oxygen levels or tracks sleep that aids to diagnose health issues. Music can be controlled via Bluetooth that is played directly on the smartwatch via speaker or with wireless headphones. There are fun options available such as Find Phone, Flashlight, and Remote Shutter which are handy utilities. It runs LiteOS, an open-source platform, which is suitable for the always-on device which is fast, lightweight, consumes less power and is comprehensive. The wearable can be paired with any modern Android or iOS phone takes only a few minutes and is quite foolproof.

Specifications

Series: GT 2 PRO

Style: Modern

Colour: Night Black

Screen Size: 1.39 Inches

Battery life: Up to 14 days

Product Dimensions: ‎8 x 4 x 4.6 cm

Weight: 41 Grams

ProsCons
Qi wireless charging makes life easyNo support for third-party apps
Exceptionally high-end designNo interactive notifications
Battery life of 10 to 14 days 
cellpic
Huawei GT 2 Pro Bluetooth SmartWatch- Night Black (2-Week Battery Life_Wireless), 46.7mm x 46.7mm x 11.4
47% off 16,000 29,999
Buy now

2. Huawei 55025792 Watch GT 2 Pro

The smartwatch comprises better build materials and new software improvements reveal better performance. The simplicity of its software makes it a lean wearable platform and the app picker gives out more detailed information. If it is paired with the brand’s device running EMUI 11, a person can use the watch as a remote shutter for the camera. Activity and exercise are tracked properly with features such as sleep tracking, heart-rate monitoring, stress-level tracking and SpO2 monitoring. The activity that the wearable tracks provide a better overview of its health app with a new interface. Wireless charging makes it rather trendier.

Specifications

Series: 55025792 GT 2 PRO

Style: Modern

Colour: Grey

Screen Size: 1.39 Inches

Battery life: Up to 14 days

Product Dimensions: ‎‎4.67 x 4.67 x 1.14 cm

Weight: 52 Grams

ProsCons
reliable fitness trackingQuite slow
impressive battery life 
Beautiful design 
cellpic
Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro Smartwatch,(3.5cm) AMOLED HD Touchscreen, 2-Week Battery Life, GPS and GLONASS, SpO2, 100+ Workout Modes, Bluetooth Calling, Heartrate Monitoring, Grey, Free Size, (55025792)
Check Price on Amazon

3. Huawei Watch FIT

Anybody can make the most of the smartwatch that is happening and appeals to everybody. 12 sorts of animated workouts are offered like Train at Work, Full-Body Stretch, and Ab Ripper and even include 44 commonplace motion demonstrations. The smartwatch provides correct and real-time exercise metrics for 11 skilled sports modes. Its owner can unleash his or her potential whether the person is or not into yoga or high-intensity interval coaching via 85 customised exercise modes. It imparts scientific coaching impact evaluations and skilled steerage along with an in-built GPS sensor, 5ATM, AI coronary heart price algorithm and revolutionary sensors.

Specifications

Series:‎ Huawei Watch Fit

Style: Modern

Colour: Isle Blue

Screen Size: 1.64 Inches

Battery life: Up to 10 days

Product Dimensions: 4.6 x 3 x 1.1 cm

Weight: 27 Grams

ProsCons
A smartwatch with premium looksNo LTE option is available
Excellent features for tracking exercise and wellness.No calling capability for Bluetooth.
Long-lasting battery 
cellpic
Huawei Watch FIT Smartwatch with Slim Body, 1.64Vivid AMOLED Display, Quick-Workout Animations, 10 Days Battery Life, Oxygen Saturation Detection, Heart Rate Monitoring, Isle Blue, Free Size
36% off 9,650 14,990
Buy now

4. HUAWEI Band 6

The eye-catching rings make the smartwatch alluring and a close friend for women folks. The menstrual cycle can be easily navigated owing to its menstrual cycle tracking. Anybody with the trendier wearable can interface with her phone to get weather updates and to take photos. Blood oxygen saturation is monitored 24/7 due to the presence of a built-in SpO2 detection system and its users can maintain equilibrium. To turn a stress-free regime into a reality, the built-in breath training guide of TruRelaxT stress monitoring is helpful. The details are splendid in bigger photos and it has become possible for 4-way touchscreen controls.

Specifications:

Series: HUAWEI Band 6

Style: Modern

Colour: Red

Screen Size: 1.47 Inches

Battery life: Up to 14 days

Product Dimensions: ‎‎4.3 x 2.5 x 1.1 cm

Weight: 18 Grams

ProsCons
comfortable and lightNo GPS
Good fitness featuresShady app sync
Amazing display 
cellpic
Huawei Band 6, Smart Watch Features, 3.73 cm (1.47") Full View Display, All-Day SpO2 Monitoring, 14 Day Charge, Heart Rate Check, Sleep Tracking, 96 Workout Modes, Personal Assist, Red
52% off 4,763 9,990
Buy now

5. Huawei Watch GT 3

A handsome smartwatch and the 46 mm variant make it more of a more sophisticated and appealing wearable. The enhanced usability of the wearable plus it is not bulky and heavy and very comfortable to wear. It seamlessly matches the everyday outfit and even with partywear giving out a premium look. The AMOLED screen, minimum bezels, bright screen, rich contrast and an amazing fluid touch response captivate the attention of everyone. There is an option to call from the smartwatch and redial the caller via Bluetooth on the watch. Sleep tracking is noteworthy for its incredible precision and SpO2 monitoring.

Specifications:

Series: GT 3

Style: Classic

Colour: Night Black

Screen Size: 1.43 Inches

Battery life: Up to 3 days

Product Dimensions: ‎‎10 x 2 x 0.5 cm

Weight: 324 Grams

ProsCons
comprehensive fitness and wellness monitoringLack of support for third-party apps
long-lasting batteryBit pricey
Beautiful and high-quality designs 
cellpic
Huawei Watch GT 3 46MM | AMOLED Display | Smartwatch | 3-Day Battery Life | Black Stainless Steel Case | Black Fluoroelastomer Band
22% off 23,499 29,999
Buy now

6. Huawei Watch GT 3 Pro

At its heart, the GT 3 Pro has some further advancements in fitness tracking. The Huawei Watch GT 3 Pro's titanium, as well as ceramic construction, is faultless; the watches look and feel upscale. Their health and wellness monitoring functions, as well as their battery life, are also excellent. The GT3 Pro is a durable, traditional-looking smartwatch for Android and iOS, but it falls short of greatness due to less effective third-party connectivity than other rivals.

Specifications:

Series: GT 3 Pro Titanium

Style: Classic

Colour: Titanium

Screen Size: 1.43 Inches

Battery life: Up to 3 days

Product Dimensions: ‎‎4.66 x 4.66 x 1.09 cm

Weight: 54 Grams

ProsCons
Support for iOS and Androidlimited support for third-party apps
Versatile interfaceWatch app store in attractive
upscale appearance and feel 
cellpic
Huawei Watch GT 3 Pro, Titanium Body and Strap, 1.43”, AMOLED Touch Screen, 5 ATM, GPS, 100+ Sports Modes
15% off 42,250 49,990
Buy now

Price of Huawei smartwatches at a glance:

ProductPrice
Huawei GT 2 Pro19,999
Huawei 55025792 Watch GT 2 Pro20,650
Huawei Watch FIT9,066
HUAWEI Band 64,733
Huawei Watch GT 324,499
Huawei Watch GT 3 Pro42,990

Three best features for consumers:

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Screen SizeBattery lifeWeight
Huawei GT 2 Pro1.39 InchesUp to 14 days41 Grams
Huawei 55025792 Watch GT 2 Pro1.39 InchesUp to 14 days52 Grams
Huawei Watch FIT1.64 InchesUp to 10 days27 Grams
HUAWEI Band 61.47 InchesUp to 14 days18 Grams
Huawei Watch GT 31.43 InchesUp to 3 days324 Grams
Huawei Watch GT 3 Pro1.8 InchesUp to 3 days54 Grams

Best value for money

If you want a simpler wearable or have narrow pockets, the Huawei Band 6 is the Best Value for Money option. The Band 6, which features a large, rectangular AMOLED display, is undoubtedly one of the most attractive low-cost fitness trackers available. It can measure your SpO2 levels throughout the day, has a battery life of over two weeks, and is pleasant to wear. The latter is a significant improvement over some of its bigger, more expensive smartwatch siblings. Along with measuring your health measurements more so than offering smartwatch functionality as a fitness tracker, the Band 6 focuses on this area as well. During more demanding workouts, you can experience irregular heart-rate tracking as well.

Best overall

Huawei Watch GT 3 is the best overall Huawei watch to date. One of the most recent flagship pieces from the firm, it has a 1.47-inch OLED screen with a 60Hz refresh rate. The Watch 3 Pro has some of the greatest TruSleep tracking settings, and it has superb blood oxygen monitoring and heart rate management features. Your wrist will benefit from Huawei's Harmony OS's delightful customizable features and slick user interface. A great exercise watch at this price point, the Huawei Watch 3 Pro has some of the greatest features available.

How to find the perfect smartwatch

Although a smartwatch may appear to be a novelty item, it transmits crucial data from your smartphone to your wrist and vice versa. It is a sufficient excuse to be able to gaze at your display without ever touching your phone. But it's not as easy as it appears to buy a smartwatch. Below are the factors you should consider while buying a smartwatch.

Features for fitness: If you're a fitness enthusiast, get a watch with a heart rate monitor and GPS tracker to track your runs.

Compatibility: Buy a wristwatch only if you are certain that it will function with your smartphone. For instance, only the greatest iPhones are compatible with Apple Watches.

App availability: There are differences between Wear OS and watchOS based on the available apps.

Battery life: When buying, pay attention to the rated battery life. The most durable hybrid smartwatches are those that resemble analogue watches more, although they lack touchscreens.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

