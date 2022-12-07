Best Huawei smartwatches facilitate accurate tracking of many health parameters

Huawei smartwatches are stylish in appearance and come with many features.

Huawei's wearables division is doing well compared to its smartphone business. The Chinese business has capitalised on the advantages of its wearables—simplistic looks, lengthy battery life, and accurate fitness tracking—since the debut of its first Huawei Watch in 2015. Huawei's wearables are designed to meet the needs of a wide range of consumers. Even though many of its products have round watch faces and comparable looks, they are a little bit distinct. Which Huawei smartwatch, however, is best for you? Read on for the best Huawei smartwatches for you to select from. 1. Huawei GT 2 Pro A wearable with a smart screen that shows fluctuation in oxygen levels or tracks sleep that aids to diagnose health issues. Music can be controlled via Bluetooth that is played directly on the smartwatch via speaker or with wireless headphones. There are fun options available such as Find Phone, Flashlight, and Remote Shutter which are handy utilities. It runs LiteOS, an open-source platform, which is suitable for the always-on device which is fast, lightweight, consumes less power and is comprehensive. The wearable can be paired with any modern Android or iOS phone takes only a few minutes and is quite foolproof. Specifications Series: GT 2 PRO Style: Modern Colour: Night Black Screen Size: 1.39 Inches Battery life: Up to 14 days Product Dimensions: ‎8 x 4 x 4.6 cm Weight: 41 Grams

Pros Cons Qi wireless charging makes life easy No support for third-party apps Exceptionally high-end design No interactive notifications Battery life of 10 to 14 days

2. Huawei 55025792 Watch GT 2 Pro The smartwatch comprises better build materials and new software improvements reveal better performance. The simplicity of its software makes it a lean wearable platform and the app picker gives out more detailed information. If it is paired with the brand’s device running EMUI 11, a person can use the watch as a remote shutter for the camera. Activity and exercise are tracked properly with features such as sleep tracking, heart-rate monitoring, stress-level tracking and SpO2 monitoring. The activity that the wearable tracks provide a better overview of its health app with a new interface. Wireless charging makes it rather trendier. Specifications Series: 55025792 GT 2 PRO Style: Modern Colour: Grey Screen Size: 1.39 Inches Battery life: Up to 14 days Product Dimensions: ‎‎4.67 x 4.67 x 1.14 cm Weight: 52 Grams

Pros Cons reliable fitness tracking Quite slow impressive battery life Beautiful design

3. Huawei Watch FIT Anybody can make the most of the smartwatch that is happening and appeals to everybody. 12 sorts of animated workouts are offered like Train at Work, Full-Body Stretch, and Ab Ripper and even include 44 commonplace motion demonstrations. The smartwatch provides correct and real-time exercise metrics for 11 skilled sports modes. Its owner can unleash his or her potential whether the person is or not into yoga or high-intensity interval coaching via 85 customised exercise modes. It imparts scientific coaching impact evaluations and skilled steerage along with an in-built GPS sensor, 5ATM, AI coronary heart price algorithm and revolutionary sensors. Specifications Series:‎ Huawei Watch Fit Style: Modern Colour: Isle Blue Screen Size: 1.64 Inches Battery life: Up to 10 days Product Dimensions: 4.6 x 3 x 1.1 cm Weight: 27 Grams

Pros Cons A smartwatch with premium looks No LTE option is available Excellent features for tracking exercise and wellness. No calling capability for Bluetooth. Long-lasting battery

4. HUAWEI Band 6 The eye-catching rings make the smartwatch alluring and a close friend for women folks. The menstrual cycle can be easily navigated owing to its menstrual cycle tracking. Anybody with the trendier wearable can interface with her phone to get weather updates and to take photos. Blood oxygen saturation is monitored 24/7 due to the presence of a built-in SpO2 detection system and its users can maintain equilibrium. To turn a stress-free regime into a reality, the built-in breath training guide of TruRelaxT stress monitoring is helpful. The details are splendid in bigger photos and it has become possible for 4-way touchscreen controls. Specifications: Series: HUAWEI Band 6 Style: Modern Colour: Red Screen Size: 1.47 Inches Battery life: Up to 14 days Product Dimensions: ‎‎4.3 x 2.5 x 1.1 cm Weight: 18 Grams

Pros Cons comfortable and light No GPS Good fitness features Shady app sync Amazing display

5. Huawei Watch GT 3 A handsome smartwatch and the 46 mm variant make it more of a more sophisticated and appealing wearable. The enhanced usability of the wearable plus it is not bulky and heavy and very comfortable to wear. It seamlessly matches the everyday outfit and even with partywear giving out a premium look. The AMOLED screen, minimum bezels, bright screen, rich contrast and an amazing fluid touch response captivate the attention of everyone. There is an option to call from the smartwatch and redial the caller via Bluetooth on the watch. Sleep tracking is noteworthy for its incredible precision and SpO2 monitoring. Specifications: Series: GT 3 Style: Classic Colour: Night Black Screen Size: 1.43 Inches Battery life: Up to 3 days Product Dimensions: ‎‎10 x 2 x 0.5 cm Weight: 324 Grams

Pros Cons comprehensive fitness and wellness monitoring Lack of support for third-party apps long-lasting battery Bit pricey Beautiful and high-quality designs

6. Huawei Watch GT 3 Pro At its heart, the GT 3 Pro has some further advancements in fitness tracking. The Huawei Watch GT 3 Pro's titanium, as well as ceramic construction, is faultless; the watches look and feel upscale. Their health and wellness monitoring functions, as well as their battery life, are also excellent. The GT3 Pro is a durable, traditional-looking smartwatch for Android and iOS, but it falls short of greatness due to less effective third-party connectivity than other rivals. Specifications: Series: GT 3 Pro Titanium Style: Classic Colour: Titanium Screen Size: 1.43 Inches Battery life: Up to 3 days Product Dimensions: ‎‎4.66 x 4.66 x 1.09 cm Weight: 54 Grams

Pros Cons Support for iOS and Android limited support for third-party apps Versatile interface Watch app store in attractive upscale appearance and feel

Price of Huawei smartwatches at a glance:

Product Price Huawei GT 2 Pro 19,999 Huawei 55025792 Watch GT 2 Pro 20,650 Huawei Watch FIT 9,066 HUAWEI Band 6 4,733 Huawei Watch GT 3 24,499 Huawei Watch GT 3 Pro 42,990

Three best features for consumers:

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Screen Size Battery life Weight Huawei GT 2 Pro 1.39 Inches Up to 14 days 41 Grams Huawei 55025792 Watch GT 2 Pro 1.39 Inches Up to 14 days 52 Grams Huawei Watch FIT 1.64 Inches Up to 10 days 27 Grams HUAWEI Band 6 1.47 Inches Up to 14 days 18 Grams Huawei Watch GT 3 1.43 Inches Up to 3 days 324 Grams Huawei Watch GT 3 Pro 1.8 Inches Up to 3 days 54 Grams

Best value for money If you want a simpler wearable or have narrow pockets, the Huawei Band 6 is the Best Value for Money option. The Band 6, which features a large, rectangular AMOLED display, is undoubtedly one of the most attractive low-cost fitness trackers available. It can measure your SpO2 levels throughout the day, has a battery life of over two weeks, and is pleasant to wear. The latter is a significant improvement over some of its bigger, more expensive smartwatch siblings. Along with measuring your health measurements more so than offering smartwatch functionality as a fitness tracker, the Band 6 focuses on this area as well. During more demanding workouts, you can experience irregular heart-rate tracking as well. Best overall Huawei Watch GT 3 is the best overall Huawei watch to date. One of the most recent flagship pieces from the firm, it has a 1.47-inch OLED screen with a 60Hz refresh rate. The Watch 3 Pro has some of the greatest TruSleep tracking settings, and it has superb blood oxygen monitoring and heart rate management features. Your wrist will benefit from Huawei's Harmony OS's delightful customizable features and slick user interface. A great exercise watch at this price point, the Huawei Watch 3 Pro has some of the greatest features available. How to find the perfect smartwatch Although a smartwatch may appear to be a novelty item, it transmits crucial data from your smartphone to your wrist and vice versa. It is a sufficient excuse to be able to gaze at your display without ever touching your phone. But it's not as easy as it appears to buy a smartwatch. Below are the factors you should consider while buying a smartwatch. Features for fitness: If you're a fitness enthusiast, get a watch with a heart rate monitor and GPS tracker to track your runs. Compatibility: Buy a wristwatch only if you are certain that it will function with your smartphone. For instance, only the greatest iPhones are compatible with Apple Watches. App availability: There are differences between Wear OS and watchOS based on the available apps. Battery life: When buying, pay attention to the rated battery life. The most durable hybrid smartwatches are those that resemble analogue watches more, although they lack touchscreens.